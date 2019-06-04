Starwood Property Trust Awarded Sixth Consecutive NAREIT Gold Investor Care Award

GREENWICH, Conn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced that the Company has received the 2019 NAREIT Gold Investor Award, which recognizes communications and reporting excellence, for the mortgage REIT category. This is the sixth consecutive year Starwood Property Trust has won this award. The award will be presented at a ceremony at REITWeek, NAREIT's 2019 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City on June 4-6, 2019.

"Since our inception ten years ago, we have worked to provide best-in-class disclosure, transparency and accessibility to all of our stakeholders and are honored to again receive this recognition of our efforts from NAREIT. We were the first commercial mortgage REIT to provide a financial supplemental, which has evolved over the years to adapt to our expanding lines of business. We also regularly meet with investors on roadshows and at conferences and have held two in-depth investor days to provide the market with an even deeper look at our organization. We take great pride in providing all of our stakeholders with the most comprehensive information and we remain committed to continue providing best in class disclosure and communication," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust was among 20 publicly-traded mortgage REITS who were evaluated on the basis of their online presence, transparent SEC filings and other disclosures including supplemental packages, the quality of earnings calls and accessibility of management.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $53 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio in excess of $16 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

