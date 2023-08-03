Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.54 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.49 per Diluted Share –

– Undepreciated Book Value Per Share Increased to $21.46

– Received Repayments of $1.3 Billion in the Quarter and $0.5 Billion Subsequent to Quarter End –

– Issued $381 Million of 2027 Sustainable Convertible Notes Subsequent to Quarter End –

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's second quarter 2023 GAAP net income was $168.8 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $157.5 million.

"The Federal Reserve's rapid increase in interest rates to combat inflation has created some collateral damage. Transaction volumes in real estate across the globe have declined precipitously as owners wait for more accommodating financial markets and lenders have cut lending, particularly in the regional banking system as they manage their balance sheets. This environment should provide exceptional lending opportunities for STWD as the underlying real estate markets remain in fundamentally good condition. Inflation is subsiding, and we expect rate increases to stop or reverse in the near term. As we have in past cycles, we have positioned our company conservatively to take advantage of these future compelling opportunities when the windshield becomes less opaque," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"Our unique, diversified, low leverage company has near record liquidity of $1.2 billion and access to significant incremental liquidity.  This provides us with tremendous flexibility to take advantage of opportunities to earn compelling risk adjusted returns as we continue to build our unique, diversified enterprise," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has successfully deployed $95 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $28 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the variants and resurgences) and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment

Infrastructure
Lending
Segment

Property
Segment

Investing
and Servicing
Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization
VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$            394,112

$           59,581

$              —

$           2,156

$              —

$      455,849

$                 —

$        455,849

Interest income from investment securities

33,763

165


21,603


55,531

(36,612)

18,919

Servicing fees

135



9,410


9,545

(3,203)

6,342

Rental income

1,959


23,325

7,023


32,307


32,307

Other revenues

841

310

198

512

391

2,252


2,252

Total revenues

430,810

60,056

23,523

40,704

391

555,484

(39,815)

515,669

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

212




30,766

30,978


30,978

Interest expense

250,332

35,483

13,469

8,875

55,384

363,543

(211)

363,332

General and administrative

14,565

3,734

993

20,640

3,224

43,156


43,156

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

251

5


(111)


145


145

Costs of rental operations

2,579


5,446

3,442


11,467


11,467

Depreciation and amortization

1,719

27

8,023

2,554


12,323


12,323

Credit loss provision, net

118,162

3,763




121,925


121,925

Other expense

103


23



126


126

Total costs and expenses

387,923

43,012

27,954

35,400

89,374

583,663

(211)

583,452

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







54,123

54,123

Change in fair value of servicing rights




(1,651)


(1,651)

1,813

162

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

26,444



(11,001)


15,443

(15,455)

(12)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(65,202)



11,860


(53,342)


(53,342)

Income from affordable housing fund investments



223,823



223,823


223,823

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,482

2,043


7,314


10,839

(877)

9,962

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

(88)



4,768


4,680


4,680

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

67,314

197

5,108

3,820

(20,063)

56,376


56,376

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

23,261

82

(9)



23,334


23,334

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1,004)



(119)


(1,123)


(1,123)

Other (loss) income, net

(26,625)

6

(5)



(26,624)


(26,624)

Total other income (loss)

25,582

2,328

228,917

14,991

(20,063)

251,755

39,604

291,359

Income (loss) before income taxes

68,469

19,372

224,486

20,295

(109,046)

223,576


223,576

Income tax (provision) benefit

(399)

292


(1,090)


(1,197)


(1,197)

Net income (loss)

68,070

19,664

224,486

19,205

(109,046)

222,379


222,379

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)


(50,359)

(3,173)


(53,536)


(53,536)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
Trust, Inc

$              68,066

$           19,664

$      174,127

$          16,032

$    (109,046)

$      168,843

$                 —

$        168,843

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings 
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment

Infrastructure
Lending
Segment

Property
Segment

Investing
and Servicing
Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc

$                          68,066

$                          19,664

$                       174,127

$                          16,032

$                     (109,046)

$                       168,843

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



4,691



4,691

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses



43,063

(1,229)


41,834

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,222

383

78

1,575

5,240

9,498

Management incentive fee





3,814

3,814

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(59)


(82)

(228)


(369)

Depreciation and amortization

1,855

18

8,092

2,675


12,640

Interest income adjustment for securities

5,937



7,594


13,531

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments

399

(292)


1,090


1,197

Other non-cash items

3


395

74


472

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

65,202



(11,860)


53,342

Credit loss provision, net

118,162

3,763




121,925

Securities

(26,444)



11,001


(15,443)

Woodstar Fund investments



(223,823)



(223,823)

Derivatives

(67,314)

(197)

(5,108)

(3,820)

20,063

(56,376)

Foreign currency

(23,261)

(82)

9



(23,334)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(1,482)

(2,043)


(7,314)


(10,839)

Sales of properties




(4,768)


(4,768)

Unrealized impairment of properties

23,833





23,833

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

(621)



10,522


9,901

Realized credit loss

(14,662)





(14,662)

Securities

10



(5,396)


(5,386)

Woodstar Fund investments



14,419



14,419

Derivatives

30,363

99

5,462

300

(7,996)

28,228

Foreign currency

(1,910)

14

(9)



(1,905)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,482

(1,040)


5,781


6,223

Sales of properties




44


44

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$                       181,781

$                          20,287

$                          21,314

$                          22,073

$                       (87,925)

$                       157,530

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$                              0.56

$                              0.06

$                              0.07

$                              0.07

$                            (0.27)

$                              0.49

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the six months ended June 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment

Infrastructure
Lending
Segment

Property
Segment

Investing
and Servicing
Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization
VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$            769,713

$         114,341

$              —

$             2,703

$              —

$      886,757

$                 —

$         886,757

Interest income from investment securities

66,284

1,503


44,388


112,175

(74,619)

37,556

Servicing fees

294



19,244


19,538

(5,940)

13,598

Rental income

3,940


47,020

13,636


64,596


64,596

Other revenues

1,185

526

301

895

669

3,576


3,576

Total revenues

841,416

116,370

47,321

80,866

669

1,086,642

(80,559)

1,006,083

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

430




70,088

70,518


70,518

Interest expense

476,725

68,301

26,068

16,304

111,656

699,054

(421)

698,633

General and administrative

26,458

7,698

1,945

40,687

8,476

85,264


85,264

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

458

13


(57)


414


414

Costs of rental operations

5,030


10,995

7,108


23,133


23,133

Depreciation and amortization

3,350

57

16,131

5,201


24,739


24,739

Credit loss provision, net

148,952

16,167




165,119


165,119

Other expense

935


23

16


974


974

Total costs and expenses

662,338

92,236

55,162

69,259

190,220

1,069,215

(421)

1,068,794

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







95,261

95,261

Change in fair value of servicing rights




(1,701)


(1,701)

2,167

466

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

41,310



(25,460)


15,850

(15,780)

70

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(56,940)



12,499


(44,441)


(44,441)

Income from affordable housing fund investments



236,788



236,788


236,788

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

2,421

3,783


7,993


14,197

(1,510)

12,687

(Loss) gain  on sale of investments and other assets, net

(88)



4,958


4,870


4,870

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

32,951

146

3,891

353

(13,793)

23,548


23,548

Foreign currency gain, net

38,191

157

5



38,353


38,353

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1,065)



(119)


(1,184)


(1,184)

Other (loss) income, net

(29,166)

6

(5)



(29,165)


(29,165)

Total other income (loss)

27,614

4,092

240,679

(1,477)

(13,793)

257,115

80,138

337,253

Income (loss) before income taxes

206,692

28,226

232,838

10,130

(203,344)

274,542


274,542

Income tax benefit

6,158

338


1,102


7,598


7,598

Net income (loss)

212,850

28,564

232,838

11,232

(203,344)

282,140


282,140

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(7)


(57,337)

(3,979)


(61,323)


(61,323)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
Trust, Inc

$            212,843

$           28,564

$      175,501

$             7,253

$    (203,344)

$      220,817

$                 —

$         220,817

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings 
For the six months ended June 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment

Infrastructure
Lending
Segment

Property
Segment

Investing
and Servicing
Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc

$         212,843

$           28,564

$         175,501

$             7,253

$       (203,344)

$         220,817

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



9,382



9,382

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses



42,800

(4,027)


38,773

Non-cash equity compensation expense

4,309

695

152

3,170

12,108

20,434

Management incentive fee





16,179

16,179

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(81)


(164)

(228)


(473)

Depreciation and amortization

3,597

38

16,277

5,446


25,358

Interest income adjustment for securities

11,157



13,014


24,171

Extinguishment of debt, net





(246)

(246)

Consolidated income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments

(6,158)

(338)


(1,102)


(7,598)

Other non-cash items

6


747

148


901

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

56,940



(12,499)


44,441

Credit loss provision, net

148,952

16,167




165,119

Securities

(41,310)



25,460


(15,850)

Woodstar Fund investments



(236,788)



(236,788)

Derivatives

(32,951)

(146)

(3,891)

(353)

13,793

(23,548)

Foreign currency

(38,191)

(157)

(5)



(38,353)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(2,421)

(3,783)


(7,993)


(14,197)

Sales of properties




(4,958)


(4,958)

Unrealized impairment of properties

23,833





23,833

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

(2,341)



12,285


9,944

Realized credit loss

(14,662)





(14,662)

Securities

10



(7,472)


(7,462)

Woodstar Fund investments



28,662



28,662

Derivatives

50,309

190

9,674

189

(14,525)

45,837

Foreign currency

(2,624)

(16)

5



(2,635)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

2,421

(1,136)


6,278


7,563

Sales of properties





123


123

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$         373,638

$           40,078

$           42,352

$           34,734

$       (176,035)

$         314,767

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$               1.16

$               0.12

$               0.13

$               0.11

$             (0.54)

$               0.98

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of June 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment

Infrastructure
Lending
Segment

Property
Segment

Investing
and Servicing
Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization
VIEs

Total

Assets:














Cash and cash equivalents

$                   54,876

$                79,411

$                31,769

$                31,614

$             136,259

$             333,929

$                        —

$             333,929

Restricted cash

25,912

23,060

958

4,637

65,716

120,283


120,283

Loans held-for-investment, net

15,511,767

2,191,973


9,406


17,713,146


17,713,146

Loans held-for-sale

2,663,034



111,354


2,774,388


2,774,388

Investment securities

1,266,437

20,157


1,127,934


2,414,528

(1,650,411)

764,117

Properties, net

476,847


857,354

108,562


1,442,763


1,442,763

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund



1,976,985



1,976,985


1,976,985

Investments in unconsolidated entities

24,815

50,352


32,947


108,114

(14,463)

93,651

Goodwill


119,409


140,437


259,846


259,846

Intangible assets

14,933


27,365

62,825


105,123

(36,891)

68,232

Derivative assets

73,909

189

1,073

3,838


79,009


79,009

Accrued interest receivable

167,752

14,272

1,213

1,551

5,114

189,902

(280)

189,622

Other assets

340,171

19,316

54,319

20,214

55,506

489,526


489,526

VIE assets, at fair value







46,864,870

46,864,870

Total Assets

$          20,620,453

$          2,518,139

$          2,951,036

$          1,655,319

$             262,595

$       28,007,542

$       45,162,825

$       73,170,367

Liabilities and Equity














Liabilities:














Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$                131,382

$                20,197

$                13,463

$                29,472

$                73,563

$             268,077

$                        —

$             268,077

Related-party payable





27,325

27,325


27,325

Dividends payable





152,418

152,418


152,418

Derivative liabilities

28,278

161



69,044

97,483


97,483

Secured financing agreements, net

10,830,397

974,267

790,880

590,969

1,339,494

14,526,007

(20,960)

14,505,047

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,844,610

815,183




3,659,793


3,659,793

Unsecured senior notes, net





2,083,517

2,083,517


2,083,517

VIE liabilities, at fair value







45,183,730

45,183,730

Total Liabilities

13,834,667

1,809,808

804,343

620,441

3,745,361

20,814,620

45,162,770

65,977,390

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests



408,034



408,034


408,034

Permanent Equity:














Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:














Common stock





3,202

3,202


3,202

Additional paid-in capital

1,472,374

578,977

(423,121)

(648,140)

4,862,723

5,842,813


5,842,813

Treasury stock





(138,022)

(138,022)


(138,022)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

5,295,942

129,354

1,953,146

1,521,373

(8,210,669)

689,146


689,146

Accumulated other comprehensive income

17,355





17,355


17,355

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

6,785,671

708,331

1,530,025

873,233

(3,482,766)

6,414,494


6,414,494

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115


208,634

161,645


370,394

55

370,449

Total Permanent Equity

6,785,786

708,331

1,738,659

1,034,878

(3,482,766)

6,784,888

55

6,784,943

Total Liabilities and Equity

$          20,620,453

$          2,518,139

$          2,951,036

$          1,655,319

$             262,595

$       28,007,542

$       45,162,825

$       73,170,367

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

