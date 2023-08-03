Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.54 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.49 per Diluted Share –

– Undepreciated Book Value Per Share Increased to $21.46 –

– Received Repayments of $1.3 Billion in the Quarter and $0.5 Billion Subsequent to Quarter End –

– Issued $381 Million of 2027 Sustainable Convertible Notes Subsequent to Quarter End –

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's second quarter 2023 GAAP net income was $168.8 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $157.5 million.

"The Federal Reserve's rapid increase in interest rates to combat inflation has created some collateral damage. Transaction volumes in real estate across the globe have declined precipitously as owners wait for more accommodating financial markets and lenders have cut lending, particularly in the regional banking system as they manage their balance sheets. This environment should provide exceptional lending opportunities for STWD as the underlying real estate markets remain in fundamentally good condition. Inflation is subsiding, and we expect rate increases to stop or reverse in the near term. As we have in past cycles, we have positioned our company conservatively to take advantage of these future compelling opportunities when the windshield becomes less opaque," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"Our unique, diversified, low leverage company has near record liquidity of $1.2 billion and access to significant incremental liquidity. This provides us with tremendous flexibility to take advantage of opportunities to earn compelling risk adjusted returns as we continue to build our unique, diversified enterprise," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.



Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has successfully deployed $95 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $28 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended June 30, 2023

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 394,112

$ 59,581

$ —

$ 2,156

$ —

$ 455,849

$ —

$ 455,849 Interest income from investment securities 33,763

165

—

21,603

—

55,531

(36,612)

18,919 Servicing fees 135

—

—

9,410

—

9,545

(3,203)

6,342 Rental income 1,959

—

23,325

7,023

—

32,307

—

32,307 Other revenues 841

310

198

512

391

2,252

—

2,252 Total revenues 430,810

60,056

23,523

40,704

391

555,484

(39,815)

515,669 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 212

—

—

—

30,766

30,978

—

30,978 Interest expense 250,332

35,483

13,469

8,875

55,384

363,543

(211)

363,332 General and administrative 14,565

3,734

993

20,640

3,224

43,156

—

43,156 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 251

5

—

(111)

—

145

—

145 Costs of rental operations 2,579

—

5,446

3,442

—

11,467

—

11,467 Depreciation and amortization 1,719

27

8,023

2,554

—

12,323

—

12,323 Credit loss provision, net 118,162

3,763

—

—

—

121,925

—

121,925 Other expense 103

—

23

—

—

126

—

126 Total costs and expenses 387,923

43,012

27,954

35,400

89,374

583,663

(211)

583,452 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

54,123

54,123 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

(1,651)

—

(1,651)

1,813

162 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 26,444

—

—

(11,001)

—

15,443

(15,455)

(12) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (65,202)

—

—

11,860

—

(53,342)

—

(53,342) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

223,823

—

—

223,823

—

223,823 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,482

2,043

—

7,314

—

10,839

(877)

9,962 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (88)

—

—

4,768

—

4,680

—

4,680 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 67,314

197

5,108

3,820

(20,063)

56,376

—

56,376 Foreign currency gain (loss), net 23,261

82

(9)

—

—

23,334

—

23,334 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,004)

—

—

(119)

—

(1,123)

—

(1,123) Other (loss) income, net (26,625)

6

(5)

—

—

(26,624)

—

(26,624) Total other income (loss) 25,582

2,328

228,917

14,991

(20,063)

251,755

39,604

291,359 Income (loss) before income taxes 68,469

19,372

224,486

20,295

(109,046)

223,576

—

223,576 Income tax (provision) benefit (399)

292

—

(1,090)

—

(1,197)

—

(1,197) Net income (loss) 68,070

19,664

224,486

19,205

(109,046)

222,379

—

222,379 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4)

—

(50,359)

(3,173)

—

(53,536)

—

(53,536) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc $ 68,066

$ 19,664

$ 174,127

$ 16,032

$ (109,046)

$ 168,843

$ —

$ 168,843

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2023

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc $ 68,066

$ 19,664

$ 174,127

$ 16,032

$ (109,046)

$ 168,843 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

4,691

—

—

4,691 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

43,063

(1,229)

—

41,834 Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,222

383

78

1,575

5,240

9,498 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

3,814

3,814 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (59)

—

(82)

(228)

—

(369) Depreciation and amortization 1,855

18

8,092

2,675

—

12,640 Interest income adjustment for securities 5,937

—

—

7,594

—

13,531 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments 399

(292)

—

1,090

—

1,197 Other non-cash items 3

—

395

74

—

472 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 65,202

—

—

(11,860)

—

53,342 Credit loss provision, net 118,162

3,763

—

—

—

121,925 Securities (26,444)

—

—

11,001

—

(15,443) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(223,823)

—

—

(223,823) Derivatives (67,314)

(197)

(5,108)

(3,820)

20,063

(56,376) Foreign currency (23,261)

(82)

9

—

—

(23,334) Earnings from unconsolidated entities (1,482)

(2,043)

—

(7,314)

—

(10,839) Sales of properties —

—

—

(4,768)

—

(4,768) Unrealized impairment of properties 23,833

—

—

—

—

23,833 Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (621)

—

—

10,522

—

9,901 Realized credit loss (14,662)

—

—

—

—

(14,662) Securities 10

—

—

(5,396)

—

(5,386) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

14,419

—

—

14,419 Derivatives 30,363

99

5,462

300

(7,996)

28,228 Foreign currency (1,910)

14

(9)

—

—

(1,905) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,482

(1,040)

—

5,781

—

6,223 Sales of properties —

—

—

44

—

44 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 181,781

$ 20,287

$ 21,314

$ 22,073

$ (87,925)

$ 157,530 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.56

$ 0.06

$ 0.07

$ 0.07

$ (0.27)

$ 0.49

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the six months ended June 30, 2023

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 769,713

$ 114,341

$ —

$ 2,703

$ —

$ 886,757

$ —

$ 886,757 Interest income from investment securities 66,284

1,503

—

44,388

—

112,175

(74,619)

37,556 Servicing fees 294

—

—

19,244

—

19,538

(5,940)

13,598 Rental income 3,940

—

47,020

13,636

—

64,596

—

64,596 Other revenues 1,185

526

301

895

669

3,576

—

3,576 Total revenues 841,416

116,370

47,321

80,866

669

1,086,642

(80,559)

1,006,083 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 430

—

—

—

70,088

70,518

—

70,518 Interest expense 476,725

68,301

26,068

16,304

111,656

699,054

(421)

698,633 General and administrative 26,458

7,698

1,945

40,687

8,476

85,264

—

85,264 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 458

13

—

(57)

—

414

—

414 Costs of rental operations 5,030

—

10,995

7,108

—

23,133

—

23,133 Depreciation and amortization 3,350

57

16,131

5,201

—

24,739

—

24,739 Credit loss provision, net 148,952

16,167

—

—

—

165,119

—

165,119 Other expense 935

—

23

16

—

974

—

974 Total costs and expenses 662,338

92,236

55,162

69,259

190,220

1,069,215

(421)

1,068,794 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

95,261

95,261 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

(1,701)

—

(1,701)

2,167

466 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 41,310

—

—

(25,460)

—

15,850

(15,780)

70 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (56,940)

—

—

12,499

—

(44,441)

—

(44,441) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

236,788

—

—

236,788

—

236,788 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 2,421

3,783

—

7,993

—

14,197

(1,510)

12,687 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (88)

—

—

4,958

—

4,870

—

4,870 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 32,951

146

3,891

353

(13,793)

23,548

—

23,548 Foreign currency gain, net 38,191

157

5

—

—

38,353

—

38,353 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,065)

—

—

(119)

—

(1,184)

—

(1,184) Other (loss) income, net (29,166)

6

(5)

—

—

(29,165)

—

(29,165) Total other income (loss) 27,614

4,092

240,679

(1,477)

(13,793)

257,115

80,138

337,253 Income (loss) before income taxes 206,692

28,226

232,838

10,130

(203,344)

274,542

—

274,542 Income tax benefit 6,158

338

—

1,102

—

7,598

—

7,598 Net income (loss) 212,850

28,564

232,838

11,232

(203,344)

282,140

—

282,140 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (7)

—

(57,337)

(3,979)

—

(61,323)

—

(61,323) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc $ 212,843

$ 28,564

$ 175,501

$ 7,253

$ (203,344)

$ 220,817

$ —

$ 220,817

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the six months ended June 30, 2023

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc $ 212,843

$ 28,564

$ 175,501

$ 7,253

$ (203,344)

$ 220,817 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

9,382

—

—

9,382 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

42,800

(4,027)

—

38,773 Non-cash equity compensation expense 4,309

695

152

3,170

12,108

20,434 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

16,179

16,179 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (81)

—

(164)

(228)

—

(473) Depreciation and amortization 3,597

38

16,277

5,446

—

25,358 Interest income adjustment for securities 11,157

—

—

13,014

—

24,171 Extinguishment of debt, net —

—

—

—

(246)

(246) Consolidated income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments (6,158)

(338)

—

(1,102)

—

(7,598) Other non-cash items 6

—

747

148

—

901 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 56,940

—

—

(12,499)

—

44,441 Credit loss provision, net 148,952

16,167

—

—

—

165,119 Securities (41,310)

—

—

25,460

—

(15,850) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(236,788)

—

—

(236,788) Derivatives (32,951)

(146)

(3,891)

(353)

13,793

(23,548) Foreign currency (38,191)

(157)

(5)

—

—

(38,353) Earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,421)

(3,783)

—

(7,993)

—

(14,197) Sales of properties —

—

—

(4,958)

—

(4,958) Unrealized impairment of properties 23,833

—

—

—

—

23,833 Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (2,341)

—

—

12,285

—

9,944 Realized credit loss (14,662)

—

—

—

—

(14,662) Securities 10

—

—

(7,472)

—

(7,462) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

28,662

—

—

28,662 Derivatives 50,309

190

9,674

189

(14,525)

45,837 Foreign currency (2,624)

(16)

5

—

—

(2,635) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 2,421

(1,136)

—

6,278

—

7,563 Sales of properties —

—





123

—

123 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 373,638

$ 40,078

$ 42,352

$ 34,734

$ (176,035)

$ 314,767 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.16

$ 0.12

$ 0.13

$ 0.11

$ (0.54)

$ 0.98

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of June 30, 2023

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,876

$ 79,411

$ 31,769

$ 31,614

$ 136,259

$ 333,929

$ —

$ 333,929 Restricted cash 25,912

23,060

958

4,637

65,716

120,283

—

120,283 Loans held-for-investment, net 15,511,767

2,191,973

—

9,406

—

17,713,146

—

17,713,146 Loans held-for-sale 2,663,034

—

—

111,354

—

2,774,388

—

2,774,388 Investment securities 1,266,437

20,157

—

1,127,934

—

2,414,528

(1,650,411)

764,117 Properties, net 476,847

—

857,354

108,562

—

1,442,763

—

1,442,763 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund —

—

1,976,985

—

—

1,976,985

—

1,976,985 Investments in unconsolidated entities 24,815

50,352

—

32,947

—

108,114

(14,463)

93,651 Goodwill —

119,409

—

140,437

—

259,846

—

259,846 Intangible assets 14,933

—

27,365

62,825

—

105,123

(36,891)

68,232 Derivative assets 73,909

189

1,073

3,838

—

79,009

—

79,009 Accrued interest receivable 167,752

14,272

1,213

1,551

5,114

189,902

(280)

189,622 Other assets 340,171

19,316

54,319

20,214

55,506

489,526

—

489,526 VIE assets, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

46,864,870

46,864,870 Total Assets $ 20,620,453

$ 2,518,139

$ 2,951,036

$ 1,655,319

$ 262,595

$ 28,007,542

$ 45,162,825

$ 73,170,367 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 131,382

$ 20,197

$ 13,463

$ 29,472

$ 73,563

$ 268,077

$ —

$ 268,077 Related-party payable —

—

—

—

27,325

27,325

—

27,325 Dividends payable —

—

—

—

152,418

152,418

—

152,418 Derivative liabilities 28,278

161

—

—

69,044

97,483

—

97,483 Secured financing agreements, net 10,830,397

974,267

790,880

590,969

1,339,494

14,526,007

(20,960)

14,505,047 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,844,610

815,183

—

—

—

3,659,793

—

3,659,793 Unsecured senior notes, net —

—

—

—

2,083,517

2,083,517

—

2,083,517 VIE liabilities, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

45,183,730

45,183,730 Total Liabilities 13,834,667

1,809,808

804,343

620,441

3,745,361

20,814,620

45,162,770

65,977,390 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests —

—

408,034

—

—

408,034

—

408,034 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —

—

—

—

3,202

3,202

—

3,202 Additional paid-in capital 1,472,374

578,977

(423,121)

(648,140)

4,862,723

5,842,813

—

5,842,813 Treasury stock —

—

—

—

(138,022)

(138,022)

—

(138,022) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,295,942

129,354

1,953,146

1,521,373

(8,210,669)

689,146

—

689,146 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,355

—

—

—

—

17,355

—

17,355 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 6,785,671

708,331

1,530,025

873,233

(3,482,766)

6,414,494

—

6,414,494 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 115

—

208,634

161,645

—

370,394

55

370,449 Total Permanent Equity 6,785,786

708,331

1,738,659

1,034,878

(3,482,766)

6,784,888

55

6,784,943 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,620,453

$ 2,518,139

$ 2,951,036

$ 1,655,319

$ 262,595

$ 28,007,542

$ 45,162,825

$ 73,170,367

