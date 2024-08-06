Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

News provided by

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Aug 06, 2024, 07:00 ET

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.24 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.48 per Diluted Share –

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share and Declared $0.48 Dividend for each of the next Two Quarters –

– Received Repayments of $0.9 Billion in the Quarter –

– Repriced our $591.0 Million Term Loan B, Reducing Spread by 50 bps to S+275  –

– Received 8th Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award –

– LNR's Commercial Special Servicer Rating of CSS1 (Highest Rating Possible) Reaffirmed by Fitch –

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.  The Company's second quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $77.9 million, inclusive of a $42.7 million credit loss provision, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $157.8 million.

"We strategically diversified Starwood Property Trust into investment cylinders other than commercial lending as we saw risk and reward shift. Today, more than 40% of our assets are outside of our commercial lending book. This diversification, along with our low leverage ratios, have allowed us to outperform in what has been a tough correction for real estate. We think the roughest patch for the property sector globally is behind us, and the U.S. and Europe will be moving into an easing cycle.

We have delivered a consistent dividend and a greater than 10% annualized return since our inception 15 years ago. While some businesses slow, others have accelerated. Our special servicing team now has nearly $10 billion of assignments, up 40% from the beginning of the year. Our conduit had a superb first half of the year and our property book, concentrated in affordable housing, continues to exhibit meaningful and continued rental growth," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"In addition to the benefits of diversification, we remain well positioned with over $4.00 per share of embedded gains in our owned property portfolio, $1.2 billion of liquidity and $4.5 billion of unencumbered assets. Our liquidity and access to capital has uniquely allowed us to continue to invest across our businesses in every quarter since inception. This consistency and stability of our diversified portfolio provided our Board the confidence to declare our $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the remainder of 2024," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

"In the quarter, we were awarded our 8th Nareit gold award in the last ten years. The award is granted to the mortgage REIT that exemplifies excellence in investor reporting and communications, further demonstrating our long-term commitment to our stakeholders," added Zachary Tanenbaum, Head of Investor Relations.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.  The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. 

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-877-407-9039
International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  13742860
The playback can be accessed through August 20, 2024.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors.  As of June 30, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $98 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur.  Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$                 358,749

$           64,218

$           —

$           4,465

$             —

$   427,432

$                 —

$  427,432

Interest income from investment securities

29,373

130


24,637


54,140

(37,140)

17,000

Servicing fees

124



20,025


20,149

(4,116)

16,033

Rental income

3,987


15,736

5,736


25,459


25,459

Other revenues

1,323

888

235

750

706

3,902


3,902

Total revenues

393,556

65,236

15,971

55,613

706

531,082

(41,256)

489,826

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

192




30,325

30,517


30,517

Interest expense

216,511

37,875

11,652

8,475

70,084

344,597

(208)

344,389

General and administrative

17,745

4,230

1,202

23,691

4,214

51,082


51,082

Costs of rental operations

3,412


5,545

3,113


12,070


12,070

Depreciation and amortization

2,136

15

5,926

1,795

252

10,124


10,124

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

42,995

(286)




42,709


42,709

Other expense

26


35

224


285


285

Total costs and expenses

283,017

41,834

24,360

37,298

104,875

491,384

(208)

491,176

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







17,180

17,180

Change in fair value of servicing rights




885


885

10

895

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(274)



(23,710)


(23,984)

24,351

367

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

47,711



16,710


64,421


64,421

Income from affordable housing fund investments



6,446



6,446


6,446

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,671

(58)


550


2,163

(493)

1,670

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

9,120

41

267

709

(9,151)

986


986

Foreign currency gain, net

6,858

17

10



6,885


6,885

Loss on extinguishment of debt


(60)

(1,045)



(1,105)


(1,105)

Other loss, net

(2,515)


(277)



(2,792)


(2,792)

Total other income (loss)

62,571

(60)

5,401

(4,856)

(9,151)

53,905

41,048

94,953

Income (loss) before income taxes

173,110

23,342

(2,988)

13,459

(113,320)

93,603


93,603

Income tax (provision) benefit

(10,787)

130


(5,221)


(15,878)


(15,878)

Net income (loss)

162,323

23,472

(2,988)

8,238

(113,320)

77,725


77,725

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)


(5,637)

5,806


165


165

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$                 162,319

$           23,472

$     (8,625)

$          14,044

$   (113,320)

$     77,890

$                 —

$    77,890

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein.  The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.  Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$                   162,319

$                      23,472

$                    (8,625)

$                     14,044

$                (113,320)

$                      77,890

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



4,660



4,660

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses



(2,285)

(9,470)


(11,755)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,538

508

99

1,576

5,947

10,668

Management incentive fee





3,510

3,510

Depreciation and amortization

2,285

5

6,012

1,888


10,190

Interest income adjustment for securities

5,367



7,256


12,623

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments

10,787

(130)


5,221


15,878

Other non-cash items

4


278

(390)

(9)

(117)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(47,711)



(16,710)


(64,421)

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

42,995

(286)




42,709

Securities

274



23,710


23,984

Woodstar Fund investments



(6,446)



(6,446)

Derivatives

(9,120)

(41)

(267)

(709)

9,151

(986)

Foreign currency

(6,858)

(17)

(10)



(6,885)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,671)

58


(550)


(2,163)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

(1,003)



15,778


14,775

Securities

(298)



(5,913)


(6,211)

Woodstar Fund investments



17,593



17,593

Derivatives

30,351

89

3,006

1,020

(11,176)

23,290

Foreign currency

(3,074)

3

10



(3,061)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,670

(13)


370


2,027

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$                   188,855

$                      23,648

$                    14,025

$                     37,121

$                (105,897)

$                   157,752

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$                         0.58

$                          0.07

$                        0.04

$                         0.11

$                      (0.32)

$                         0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the six months ended June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$            753,221

$         130,616

$              —

$             7,087

$              —

$      890,924

$                 —

$         890,924

Interest income from investment securities

60,778

268


45,781


106,827

(71,621)

35,206

Servicing fees

252



33,064


33,316

(7,594)

25,722

Rental income

7,552


36,511

10,243


54,306


54,306

Other revenues

2,306

1,280

362

1,498

1,310

6,756


6,756

Total revenues

824,109

132,164

36,873

97,673

1,310

1,092,129

(79,215)

1,012,914

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

384




76,147

76,531


76,531

Interest expense

452,660

76,848

24,950

16,792

129,513

700,763

(418)

700,345

General and administrative

34,573

10,185

2,465

47,158

7,364

101,745


101,745

Costs of rental operations

5,437


11,252

5,725


22,414


22,414

Depreciation and amortization

4,085

29

11,781

3,544

503

19,942


19,942

Credit loss provision, net

77,972

576




78,548


78,548

Other expense

756


35

168


959


959

Total costs and expenses

575,867

87,638

50,483

73,387

213,527

1,000,902

(418)

1,000,484

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







27,266

27,266

Change in fair value of servicing rights




(2,496)


(2,496)

3,619

1,123

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(7,265)



(40,168)


(47,433)

48,715

1,282

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

7,034



28,374


35,408


35,408

Income from affordable housing fund investments



15,894



15,894


15,894

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

9,016

269


863


10,148

(803)

9,345

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

(41)


92,003



91,962


91,962

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

120,072

163

1,988

3,721

(23,019)

102,925


102,925

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(34,960)

(67)

42



(34,985)


(34,985)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

315

(620)

(2,254)



(2,559)


(2,559)

Other (loss) income, net

(5,191)

40

(277)

6


(5,422)


(5,422)

Total other income (loss)

88,980

(215)

107,396

(9,700)

(23,019)

163,442

78,797

242,239

Income (loss) before income taxes

337,222

44,311

93,786

14,586

(235,236)

254,669


254,669

Income tax (provision) benefit

(11,508)

258


(5,834)


(17,084)


(17,084)

Net income (loss)

325,714

44,569

93,786

8,752

(235,236)

237,585


237,585

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(7)


(11,862)

6,506


(5,363)


(5,363)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$            325,707

$           44,569

$        81,924

$           15,258

$    (235,236)

$      232,222

$                 —

$         232,222

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the six months ended June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$         325,707

$           44,569

$           81,924

$           15,258

$       (235,236)

$         232,222

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



9,319



9,319

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses



(3,963)

(11,523)


(15,486)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

4,738

964

185

3,173

11,654

20,714

Management incentive fee





22,593

22,593

Depreciation and amortization

4,384

10

11,951

3,731


20,076

Interest income adjustment for securities

10,948



17,261


28,209

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair value adjustments

11,508

(258)


5,834


17,084

Other non-cash items

7


552

(352)


207

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(7,034)



(28,374)


(35,408)

Credit loss provision, net

77,972

576




78,548

Securities

7,265



40,168


47,433

Woodstar Fund investments



(15,894)



(15,894)

Derivatives

(120,072)

(163)

(1,988)

(3,721)

23,019

(102,925)

Foreign currency

34,960

67

(42)



34,985

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(9,016)

(269)


(863)


(10,148)

Sales of properties



(92,003)



(92,003)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

(3,398)



27,420


24,022

Realized credit loss


(1,546)




(1,546)

Securities

(9,292)



(37,895)


(47,187)

Woodstar Fund investments



35,203



35,203

Derivatives

71,085

184

8,823

5,373

(20,325)

65,140

Foreign currency

(8,675)

(12)

42



(8,645)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

2,994

(29)


683


3,648

Sales of properties



39,150



39,150

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$         394,081

$           44,093

$           73,259

$           36,173

$       (198,295)

$         349,311

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$               1.21

$               0.14

$               0.22

$               0.11

$             (0.61)

$               1.07

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of June 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Assets:














Cash and cash equivalents

$                     8,935

$             134,806

$                28,757

$                  8,919

$                77,850

$             259,267

$                        —

$             259,267

Restricted cash

51,957

51,855

1,049

4,634

66,940

176,435


176,435

Loans held-for-investment, net

13,923,013

2,371,596




16,294,609


16,294,609

Loans held-for-sale

2,503,967



316,059


2,820,026


2,820,026

Investment securities

1,046,972

17,886


1,104,981


2,169,839

(1,504,125)

665,714

Properties, net

476,004


662,726

67,941


1,206,671


1,206,671

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund



2,004,983



2,004,983


2,004,983

Investments in unconsolidated entities

25,917

52,960


33,360


112,237

(14,813)

97,424

Goodwill


119,409


140,437


259,846


259,846

Intangible assets

12,043


23,589

60,878


96,510

(34,246)

62,264

Derivative assets

65,522


2,677

2,331


70,530


70,530

Accrued interest receivable

174,982

14,834

286

1,644

5,368

197,114


197,114

Other assets

156,597

16,571

51,189

16,160

68,610

309,127


309,127

VIE assets, at fair value







39,665,392

39,665,392

Total Assets

$          18,445,909

$          2,779,917

$          2,775,256

$          1,757,344

$             218,768

$       25,977,194

$       38,112,208

$       64,089,402

Liabilities and Equity














Liabilities:














Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$                160,221

$                39,912

$                10,643

$                35,395

$                98,411

$             344,582

$                        —

$             344,582

Related-party payable





27,849

27,849


27,849

Dividends payable





153,422

153,422


153,422

Derivative liabilities

29,358




46,773

76,131


76,131

Secured financing agreements, net

8,861,573

809,128

478,548

640,878

1,333,278

12,123,405

(20,546)

12,102,859

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,379,206

1,144,515




3,523,721


3,523,721

Unsecured senior notes, net





2,754,370

2,754,370


2,754,370

VIE liabilities, at fair value







38,132,695

38,132,695

Total Liabilities

11,430,358

1,993,555

489,191

676,273

4,414,103

19,003,480

38,112,149

57,115,629

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests



414,095



414,095


414,095

Permanent Equity:














Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:














Common stock





3,241

3,241


3,241

Additional paid-in capital

1,160,903

569,115

(391,738)

(624,371)

5,192,744

5,906,653


5,906,653

Treasury stock





(138,022)

(138,022)


(138,022)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

5,840,613

217,247

2,056,463

1,571,657

(9,253,298)

432,682


432,682

Accumulated other comprehensive income

13,920





13,920


13,920

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

7,015,436

786,362

1,664,725

947,286

(4,195,335)

6,218,474


6,218,474

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115


207,245

133,785


341,145

59

341,204

Total Permanent Equity

7,015,551

786,362

1,871,970

1,081,071

(4,195,335)

6,559,619

59

6,559,678

Total Liabilities and Equity

$          18,445,909

$          2,779,917

$          2,775,256

$          1,757,344

$             218,768

$       25,977,194

$       38,112,208

$       64,089,402

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Also from this source

Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend for Third and Fourth Quarters 2024

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per ...

Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics