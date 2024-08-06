Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
Aug 06, 2024, 07:00 ET
– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.24 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.48 per Diluted Share –
– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share and Declared $0.48 Dividend for each of the next Two Quarters –
– Received Repayments of $0.9 Billion in the Quarter –
– Repriced our $591.0 Million Term Loan B, Reducing Spread by 50 bps to S+275 –
– Received 8th Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award –
– LNR's Commercial Special Servicer Rating of CSS1 (Highest Rating Possible) Reaffirmed by Fitch –
GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's second quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $77.9 million, inclusive of a $42.7 million credit loss provision, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $157.8 million.
"We strategically diversified Starwood Property Trust into investment cylinders other than commercial lending as we saw risk and reward shift. Today, more than 40% of our assets are outside of our commercial lending book. This diversification, along with our low leverage ratios, have allowed us to outperform in what has been a tough correction for real estate. We think the roughest patch for the property sector globally is behind us, and the U.S. and Europe will be moving into an easing cycle.
We have delivered a consistent dividend and a greater than 10% annualized return since our inception 15 years ago. While some businesses slow, others have accelerated. Our special servicing team now has nearly $10 billion of assignments, up 40% from the beginning of the year. Our conduit had a superb first half of the year and our property book, concentrated in affordable housing, continues to exhibit meaningful and continued rental growth," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"In addition to the benefits of diversification, we remain well positioned with over $4.00 per share of embedded gains in our owned property portfolio, $1.2 billion of liquidity and $4.5 billion of unencumbered assets. Our liquidity and access to capital has uniquely allowed us to continue to invest across our businesses in every quarter since inception. This consistency and stability of our diversified portfolio provided our Board the confidence to declare our $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the remainder of 2024," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
"In the quarter, we were awarded our 8th Nareit gold award in the last ten years. The award is granted to the mortgage REIT that exemplifies excellence in investor reporting and communications, further demonstrating our long-term commitment to our stakeholders," added Zachary Tanenbaum, Head of Investor Relations.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $98 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)
|
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
|
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
|
Property
Segment
|
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
Securitization
VIEs
|
Total
|
Revenues:
|
Interest income from loans
|
$ 358,749
|
$ 64,218
|
$ —
|
$ 4,465
|
$ —
|
$ 427,432
|
$ —
|
$ 427,432
|
Interest income from investment securities
|
29,373
|
130
|
—
|
24,637
|
—
|
54,140
|
(37,140)
|
17,000
|
Servicing fees
|
124
|
—
|
—
|
20,025
|
—
|
20,149
|
(4,116)
|
16,033
|
Rental income
|
3,987
|
—
|
15,736
|
5,736
|
—
|
25,459
|
—
|
25,459
|
Other revenues
|
1,323
|
888
|
235
|
750
|
706
|
3,902
|
—
|
3,902
|
Total revenues
|
393,556
|
65,236
|
15,971
|
55,613
|
706
|
531,082
|
(41,256)
|
489,826
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Management fees
|
192
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
30,325
|
30,517
|
—
|
30,517
|
Interest expense
|
216,511
|
37,875
|
11,652
|
8,475
|
70,084
|
344,597
|
(208)
|
344,389
|
General and administrative
|
17,745
|
4,230
|
1,202
|
23,691
|
4,214
|
51,082
|
—
|
51,082
|
Costs of rental operations
|
3,412
|
—
|
5,545
|
3,113
|
—
|
12,070
|
—
|
12,070
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,136
|
15
|
5,926
|
1,795
|
252
|
10,124
|
—
|
10,124
|
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
|
42,995
|
(286)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
42,709
|
—
|
42,709
|
Other expense
|
26
|
—
|
35
|
224
|
—
|
285
|
—
|
285
|
Total costs and expenses
|
283,017
|
41,834
|
24,360
|
37,298
|
104,875
|
491,384
|
(208)
|
491,176
|
Other income (loss):
|
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
17,180
|
17,180
|
Change in fair value of servicing rights
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
885
|
—
|
885
|
10
|
895
|
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
|
(274)
|
—
|
—
|
(23,710)
|
—
|
(23,984)
|
24,351
|
367
|
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
|
47,711
|
—
|
—
|
16,710
|
—
|
64,421
|
—
|
64,421
|
Income from affordable housing fund investments
|
—
|
—
|
6,446
|
—
|
—
|
6,446
|
—
|
6,446
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
1,671
|
(58)
|
—
|
550
|
—
|
2,163
|
(493)
|
1,670
|
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
|
9,120
|
41
|
267
|
709
|
(9,151)
|
986
|
—
|
986
|
Foreign currency gain, net
|
6,858
|
17
|
10
|
—
|
—
|
6,885
|
—
|
6,885
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(60)
|
(1,045)
|
—
|
—
|
(1,105)
|
—
|
(1,105)
|
Other loss, net
|
(2,515)
|
—
|
(277)
|
—
|
—
|
(2,792)
|
—
|
(2,792)
|
Total other income (loss)
|
62,571
|
(60)
|
5,401
|
(4,856)
|
(9,151)
|
53,905
|
41,048
|
94,953
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
173,110
|
23,342
|
(2,988)
|
13,459
|
(113,320)
|
93,603
|
—
|
93,603
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(10,787)
|
130
|
—
|
(5,221)
|
—
|
(15,878)
|
—
|
(15,878)
|
Net income (loss)
|
162,323
|
23,472
|
(2,988)
|
8,238
|
(113,320)
|
77,725
|
—
|
77,725
|
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(4)
|
—
|
(5,637)
|
5,806
|
—
|
165
|
—
|
165
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$ 162,319
|
$ 23,472
|
$ (8,625)
|
$ 14,044
|
$ (113,320)
|
$ 77,890
|
$ —
|
$ 77,890
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
|
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
|
Property
Segment
|
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$ 162,319
|
$ 23,472
|
$ (8,625)
|
$ 14,044
|
$ (113,320)
|
$ 77,890
|
Add / (Deduct):
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
|
—
|
—
|
4,660
|
—
|
—
|
4,660
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
|
—
|
—
|
(2,285)
|
(9,470)
|
—
|
(11,755)
|
Non-cash equity compensation expense
|
2,538
|
508
|
99
|
1,576
|
5,947
|
10,668
|
Management incentive fee
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,510
|
3,510
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,285
|
5
|
6,012
|
1,888
|
—
|
10,190
|
Interest income adjustment for securities
|
5,367
|
—
|
—
|
7,256
|
—
|
12,623
|
Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments
|
10,787
|
(130)
|
—
|
5,221
|
—
|
15,878
|
Other non-cash items
|
4
|
—
|
278
|
(390)
|
(9)
|
(117)
|
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
|
Loans
|
(47,711)
|
—
|
—
|
(16,710)
|
—
|
(64,421)
|
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
|
42,995
|
(286)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
42,709
|
Securities
|
274
|
—
|
—
|
23,710
|
—
|
23,984
|
Woodstar Fund investments
|
—
|
—
|
(6,446)
|
—
|
—
|
(6,446)
|
Derivatives
|
(9,120)
|
(41)
|
(267)
|
(709)
|
9,151
|
(986)
|
Foreign currency
|
(6,858)
|
(17)
|
(10)
|
—
|
—
|
(6,885)
|
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
|
(1,671)
|
58
|
—
|
(550)
|
—
|
(2,163)
|
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
|
Loans
|
(1,003)
|
—
|
—
|
15,778
|
—
|
14,775
|
Securities
|
(298)
|
—
|
—
|
(5,913)
|
—
|
(6,211)
|
Woodstar Fund investments
|
—
|
—
|
17,593
|
—
|
—
|
17,593
|
Derivatives
|
30,351
|
89
|
3,006
|
1,020
|
(11,176)
|
23,290
|
Foreign currency
|
(3,074)
|
3
|
10
|
—
|
—
|
(3,061)
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
1,670
|
(13)
|
—
|
370
|
—
|
2,027
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
|
$ 188,855
|
$ 23,648
|
$ 14,025
|
$ 37,121
|
$ (105,897)
|
$ 157,752
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.11
|
$ (0.32)
|
$ 0.48
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)
|
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
|
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
|
Property
Segment
|
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
Securitization
VIEs
|
Total
|
Revenues:
|
Interest income from loans
|
$ 753,221
|
$ 130,616
|
$ —
|
$ 7,087
|
$ —
|
$ 890,924
|
$ —
|
$ 890,924
|
Interest income from investment securities
|
60,778
|
268
|
—
|
45,781
|
—
|
106,827
|
(71,621)
|
35,206
|
Servicing fees
|
252
|
—
|
—
|
33,064
|
—
|
33,316
|
(7,594)
|
25,722
|
Rental income
|
7,552
|
—
|
36,511
|
10,243
|
—
|
54,306
|
—
|
54,306
|
Other revenues
|
2,306
|
1,280
|
362
|
1,498
|
1,310
|
6,756
|
—
|
6,756
|
Total revenues
|
824,109
|
132,164
|
36,873
|
97,673
|
1,310
|
1,092,129
|
(79,215)
|
1,012,914
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Management fees
|
384
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
76,147
|
76,531
|
—
|
76,531
|
Interest expense
|
452,660
|
76,848
|
24,950
|
16,792
|
129,513
|
700,763
|
(418)
|
700,345
|
General and administrative
|
34,573
|
10,185
|
2,465
|
47,158
|
7,364
|
101,745
|
—
|
101,745
|
Costs of rental operations
|
5,437
|
—
|
11,252
|
5,725
|
—
|
22,414
|
—
|
22,414
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,085
|
29
|
11,781
|
3,544
|
503
|
19,942
|
—
|
19,942
|
Credit loss provision, net
|
77,972
|
576
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
78,548
|
—
|
78,548
|
Other expense
|
756
|
—
|
35
|
168
|
—
|
959
|
—
|
959
|
Total costs and expenses
|
575,867
|
87,638
|
50,483
|
73,387
|
213,527
|
1,000,902
|
(418)
|
1,000,484
|
Other income (loss):
|
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
27,266
|
27,266
|
Change in fair value of servicing rights
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,496)
|
—
|
(2,496)
|
3,619
|
1,123
|
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
|
(7,265)
|
—
|
—
|
(40,168)
|
—
|
(47,433)
|
48,715
|
1,282
|
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
|
7,034
|
—
|
—
|
28,374
|
—
|
35,408
|
—
|
35,408
|
Income from affordable housing fund investments
|
—
|
—
|
15,894
|
—
|
—
|
15,894
|
—
|
15,894
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
9,016
|
269
|
—
|
863
|
—
|
10,148
|
(803)
|
9,345
|
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
|
(41)
|
—
|
92,003
|
—
|
—
|
91,962
|
—
|
91,962
|
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
|
120,072
|
163
|
1,988
|
3,721
|
(23,019)
|
102,925
|
—
|
102,925
|
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
|
(34,960)
|
(67)
|
42
|
—
|
—
|
(34,985)
|
—
|
(34,985)
|
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|
315
|
(620)
|
(2,254)
|
—
|
—
|
(2,559)
|
—
|
(2,559)
|
Other (loss) income, net
|
(5,191)
|
40
|
(277)
|
6
|
—
|
(5,422)
|
—
|
(5,422)
|
Total other income (loss)
|
88,980
|
(215)
|
107,396
|
(9,700)
|
(23,019)
|
163,442
|
78,797
|
242,239
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
337,222
|
44,311
|
93,786
|
14,586
|
(235,236)
|
254,669
|
—
|
254,669
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(11,508)
|
258
|
—
|
(5,834)
|
—
|
(17,084)
|
—
|
(17,084)
|
Net income (loss)
|
325,714
|
44,569
|
93,786
|
8,752
|
(235,236)
|
237,585
|
—
|
237,585
|
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(7)
|
—
|
(11,862)
|
6,506
|
—
|
(5,363)
|
—
|
(5,363)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$ 325,707
|
$ 44,569
|
$ 81,924
|
$ 15,258
|
$ (235,236)
|
$ 232,222
|
$ —
|
$ 232,222
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
|
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
|
Property
Segment
|
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$ 325,707
|
$ 44,569
|
$ 81,924
|
$ 15,258
|
$ (235,236)
|
$ 232,222
|
Add / (Deduct):
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
|
—
|
—
|
9,319
|
—
|
—
|
9,319
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
|
—
|
—
|
(3,963)
|
(11,523)
|
—
|
(15,486)
|
Non-cash equity compensation expense
|
4,738
|
964
|
185
|
3,173
|
11,654
|
20,714
|
Management incentive fee
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
22,593
|
22,593
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,384
|
10
|
11,951
|
3,731
|
—
|
20,076
|
Interest income adjustment for securities
|
10,948
|
—
|
—
|
17,261
|
—
|
28,209
|
Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair value adjustments
|
11,508
|
(258)
|
—
|
5,834
|
—
|
17,084
|
Other non-cash items
|
7
|
—
|
552
|
(352)
|
—
|
207
|
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
|
Loans
|
(7,034)
|
—
|
—
|
(28,374)
|
—
|
(35,408)
|
Credit loss provision, net
|
77,972
|
576
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
78,548
|
Securities
|
7,265
|
—
|
—
|
40,168
|
—
|
47,433
|
Woodstar Fund investments
|
—
|
—
|
(15,894)
|
—
|
—
|
(15,894)
|
Derivatives
|
(120,072)
|
(163)
|
(1,988)
|
(3,721)
|
23,019
|
(102,925)
|
Foreign currency
|
34,960
|
67
|
(42)
|
—
|
—
|
34,985
|
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
|
(9,016)
|
(269)
|
—
|
(863)
|
—
|
(10,148)
|
Sales of properties
|
—
|
—
|
(92,003)
|
—
|
—
|
(92,003)
|
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
|
Loans
|
(3,398)
|
—
|
—
|
27,420
|
—
|
24,022
|
Realized credit loss
|
—
|
(1,546)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,546)
|
Securities
|
(9,292)
|
—
|
—
|
(37,895)
|
—
|
(47,187)
|
Woodstar Fund investments
|
—
|
—
|
35,203
|
—
|
—
|
35,203
|
Derivatives
|
71,085
|
184
|
8,823
|
5,373
|
(20,325)
|
65,140
|
Foreign currency
|
(8,675)
|
(12)
|
42
|
—
|
—
|
(8,645)
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
2,994
|
(29)
|
—
|
683
|
—
|
3,648
|
Sales of properties
|
—
|
—
|
39,150
|
—
|
—
|
39,150
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
|
$ 394,081
|
$ 44,093
|
$ 73,259
|
$ 36,173
|
$ (198,295)
|
$ 349,311
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
|
$ 1.21
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.11
|
$ (0.61)
|
$ 1.07
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of June 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)
|
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
|
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
|
Property
Segment
|
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
Securitization
VIEs
|
Total
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 8,935
|
$ 134,806
|
$ 28,757
|
$ 8,919
|
$ 77,850
|
$ 259,267
|
$ —
|
$ 259,267
|
Restricted cash
|
51,957
|
51,855
|
1,049
|
4,634
|
66,940
|
176,435
|
—
|
176,435
|
Loans held-for-investment, net
|
13,923,013
|
2,371,596
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
16,294,609
|
—
|
16,294,609
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
2,503,967
|
—
|
—
|
316,059
|
—
|
2,820,026
|
—
|
2,820,026
|
Investment securities
|
1,046,972
|
17,886
|
—
|
1,104,981
|
—
|
2,169,839
|
(1,504,125)
|
665,714
|
Properties, net
|
476,004
|
—
|
662,726
|
67,941
|
—
|
1,206,671
|
—
|
1,206,671
|
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
|
—
|
—
|
2,004,983
|
—
|
—
|
2,004,983
|
—
|
2,004,983
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
25,917
|
52,960
|
—
|
33,360
|
—
|
112,237
|
(14,813)
|
97,424
|
Goodwill
|
—
|
119,409
|
—
|
140,437
|
—
|
259,846
|
—
|
259,846
|
Intangible assets
|
12,043
|
—
|
23,589
|
60,878
|
—
|
96,510
|
(34,246)
|
62,264
|
Derivative assets
|
65,522
|
—
|
2,677
|
2,331
|
—
|
70,530
|
—
|
70,530
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
174,982
|
14,834
|
286
|
1,644
|
5,368
|
197,114
|
—
|
197,114
|
Other assets
|
156,597
|
16,571
|
51,189
|
16,160
|
68,610
|
309,127
|
—
|
309,127
|
VIE assets, at fair value
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
39,665,392
|
39,665,392
|
Total Assets
|
$ 18,445,909
|
$ 2,779,917
|
$ 2,775,256
|
$ 1,757,344
|
$ 218,768
|
$ 25,977,194
|
$ 38,112,208
|
$ 64,089,402
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
$ 160,221
|
$ 39,912
|
$ 10,643
|
$ 35,395
|
$ 98,411
|
$ 344,582
|
$ —
|
$ 344,582
|
Related-party payable
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
27,849
|
27,849
|
—
|
27,849
|
Dividends payable
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
153,422
|
153,422
|
—
|
153,422
|
Derivative liabilities
|
29,358
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
46,773
|
76,131
|
—
|
76,131
|
Secured financing agreements, net
|
8,861,573
|
809,128
|
478,548
|
640,878
|
1,333,278
|
12,123,405
|
(20,546)
|
12,102,859
|
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
|
2,379,206
|
1,144,515
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,523,721
|
—
|
3,523,721
|
Unsecured senior notes, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,754,370
|
2,754,370
|
—
|
2,754,370
|
VIE liabilities, at fair value
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
38,132,695
|
38,132,695
|
Total Liabilities
|
11,430,358
|
1,993,555
|
489,191
|
676,273
|
4,414,103
|
19,003,480
|
38,112,149
|
57,115,629
|
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
—
|
—
|
414,095
|
—
|
—
|
414,095
|
—
|
414,095
|
Permanent Equity:
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
|
Common stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,241
|
3,241
|
—
|
3,241
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,160,903
|
569,115
|
(391,738)
|
(624,371)
|
5,192,744
|
5,906,653
|
—
|
5,906,653
|
Treasury stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(138,022)
|
(138,022)
|
—
|
(138,022)
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
5,840,613
|
217,247
|
2,056,463
|
1,571,657
|
(9,253,298)
|
432,682
|
—
|
432,682
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
13,920
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
13,920
|
—
|
13,920
|
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
|
7,015,436
|
786,362
|
1,664,725
|
947,286
|
(4,195,335)
|
6,218,474
|
—
|
6,218,474
|
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
115
|
—
|
207,245
|
133,785
|
—
|
341,145
|
59
|
341,204
|
Total Permanent Equity
|
7,015,551
|
786,362
|
1,871,970
|
1,081,071
|
(4,195,335)
|
6,559,619
|
59
|
6,559,678
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 18,445,909
|
$ 2,779,917
|
$ 2,775,256
|
$ 1,757,344
|
$ 218,768
|
$ 25,977,194
|
$ 38,112,208
|
$ 64,089,402
