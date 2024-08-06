Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.24 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.48 per Diluted Share –

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share and Declared $0.48 Dividend for each of the next Two Quarters –

– Received Repayments of $0.9 Billion in the Quarter –

– Repriced our $591.0 Million Term Loan B, Reducing Spread by 50 bps to S+275 –

– Received 8th Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Award –

– LNR's Commercial Special Servicer Rating of CSS1 (Highest Rating Possible) Reaffirmed by Fitch –

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's second quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $77.9 million, inclusive of a $42.7 million credit loss provision, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $157.8 million.

"We strategically diversified Starwood Property Trust into investment cylinders other than commercial lending as we saw risk and reward shift. Today, more than 40% of our assets are outside of our commercial lending book. This diversification, along with our low leverage ratios, have allowed us to outperform in what has been a tough correction for real estate. We think the roughest patch for the property sector globally is behind us, and the U.S. and Europe will be moving into an easing cycle.

We have delivered a consistent dividend and a greater than 10% annualized return since our inception 15 years ago. While some businesses slow, others have accelerated. Our special servicing team now has nearly $10 billion of assignments, up 40% from the beginning of the year. Our conduit had a superb first half of the year and our property book, concentrated in affordable housing, continues to exhibit meaningful and continued rental growth," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"In addition to the benefits of diversification, we remain well positioned with over $4.00 per share of embedded gains in our owned property portfolio, $1.2 billion of liquidity and $4.5 billion of unencumbered assets. Our liquidity and access to capital has uniquely allowed us to continue to invest across our businesses in every quarter since inception. This consistency and stability of our diversified portfolio provided our Board the confidence to declare our $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the remainder of 2024," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

"In the quarter, we were awarded our 8th Nareit gold award in the last ten years. The award is granted to the mortgage REIT that exemplifies excellence in investor reporting and communications, further demonstrating our long-term commitment to our stakeholders," added Zachary Tanenbaum, Head of Investor Relations.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $98 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 358,749

$ 64,218

$ —

$ 4,465

$ —

$ 427,432

$ —

$ 427,432 Interest income from investment securities 29,373

130

—

24,637

—

54,140

(37,140)

17,000 Servicing fees 124

—

—

20,025

—

20,149

(4,116)

16,033 Rental income 3,987

—

15,736

5,736

—

25,459

—

25,459 Other revenues 1,323

888

235

750

706

3,902

—

3,902 Total revenues 393,556

65,236

15,971

55,613

706

531,082

(41,256)

489,826 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 192

—

—

—

30,325

30,517

—

30,517 Interest expense 216,511

37,875

11,652

8,475

70,084

344,597

(208)

344,389 General and administrative 17,745

4,230

1,202

23,691

4,214

51,082

—

51,082 Costs of rental operations 3,412

—

5,545

3,113

—

12,070

—

12,070 Depreciation and amortization 2,136

15

5,926

1,795

252

10,124

—

10,124 Credit loss provision (reversal), net 42,995

(286)

—

—

—

42,709

—

42,709 Other expense 26

—

35

224

—

285

—

285 Total costs and expenses 283,017

41,834

24,360

37,298

104,875

491,384

(208)

491,176 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

17,180

17,180 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

885

—

885

10

895 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (274)

—

—

(23,710)

—

(23,984)

24,351

367 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 47,711

—

—

16,710

—

64,421

—

64,421 Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

6,446

—

—

6,446

—

6,446 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,671

(58)

—

550

—

2,163

(493)

1,670 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 9,120

41

267

709

(9,151)

986

—

986 Foreign currency gain, net 6,858

17

10

—

—

6,885

—

6,885 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(60)

(1,045)

—

—

(1,105)

—

(1,105) Other loss, net (2,515)

—

(277)

—

—

(2,792)

—

(2,792) Total other income (loss) 62,571

(60)

5,401

(4,856)

(9,151)

53,905

41,048

94,953 Income (loss) before income taxes 173,110

23,342

(2,988)

13,459

(113,320)

93,603

—

93,603 Income tax (provision) benefit (10,787)

130

—

(5,221)

—

(15,878)

—

(15,878) Net income (loss) 162,323

23,472

(2,988)

8,238

(113,320)

77,725

—

77,725 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (4)

—

(5,637)

5,806

—

165

—

165 Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 162,319

$ 23,472

$ (8,625)

$ 14,044

$ (113,320)

$ 77,890

$ —

$ 77,890

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 162,319

$ 23,472

$ (8,625)

$ 14,044

$ (113,320)

$ 77,890 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

4,660

—

—

4,660 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

(2,285)

(9,470)

—

(11,755) Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,538

508

99

1,576

5,947

10,668 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

3,510

3,510 Depreciation and amortization 2,285

5

6,012

1,888

—

10,190 Interest income adjustment for securities 5,367

—

—

7,256

—

12,623 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments 10,787

(130)

—

5,221

—

15,878 Other non-cash items 4

—

278

(390)

(9)

(117) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (47,711)

—

—

(16,710)

—

(64,421) Credit loss provision (reversal), net 42,995

(286)

—

—

—

42,709 Securities 274

—

—

23,710

—

23,984 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(6,446)

—

—

(6,446) Derivatives (9,120)

(41)

(267)

(709)

9,151

(986) Foreign currency (6,858)

(17)

(10)

—

—

(6,885) (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (1,671)

58

—

(550)

—

(2,163) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (1,003)

—

—

15,778

—

14,775 Securities (298)

—

—

(5,913)

—

(6,211) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

17,593

—

—

17,593 Derivatives 30,351

89

3,006

1,020

(11,176)

23,290 Foreign currency (3,074)

3

10

—

—

(3,061) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,670

(13)

—

370

—

2,027 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 188,855

$ 23,648

$ 14,025

$ 37,121

$ (105,897)

$ 157,752 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.58

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.11

$ (0.32)

$ 0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 753,221

$ 130,616

$ —

$ 7,087

$ —

$ 890,924

$ —

$ 890,924 Interest income from investment securities 60,778

268

—

45,781

—

106,827

(71,621)

35,206 Servicing fees 252

—

—

33,064

—

33,316

(7,594)

25,722 Rental income 7,552

—

36,511

10,243

—

54,306

—

54,306 Other revenues 2,306

1,280

362

1,498

1,310

6,756

—

6,756 Total revenues 824,109

132,164

36,873

97,673

1,310

1,092,129

(79,215)

1,012,914 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 384

—

—

—

76,147

76,531

—

76,531 Interest expense 452,660

76,848

24,950

16,792

129,513

700,763

(418)

700,345 General and administrative 34,573

10,185

2,465

47,158

7,364

101,745

—

101,745 Costs of rental operations 5,437

—

11,252

5,725

—

22,414

—

22,414 Depreciation and amortization 4,085

29

11,781

3,544

503

19,942

—

19,942 Credit loss provision, net 77,972

576

—

—

—

78,548

—

78,548 Other expense 756

—

35

168

—

959

—

959 Total costs and expenses 575,867

87,638

50,483

73,387

213,527

1,000,902

(418)

1,000,484 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

27,266

27,266 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

(2,496)

—

(2,496)

3,619

1,123 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (7,265)

—

—

(40,168)

—

(47,433)

48,715

1,282 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 7,034

—

—

28,374

—

35,408

—

35,408 Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

15,894

—

—

15,894

—

15,894 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 9,016

269

—

863

—

10,148

(803)

9,345 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (41)

—

92,003

—

—

91,962

—

91,962 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 120,072

163

1,988

3,721

(23,019)

102,925

—

102,925 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (34,960)

(67)

42

—

—

(34,985)

—

(34,985) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 315

(620)

(2,254)

—

—

(2,559)

—

(2,559) Other (loss) income, net (5,191)

40

(277)

6

—

(5,422)

—

(5,422) Total other income (loss) 88,980

(215)

107,396

(9,700)

(23,019)

163,442

78,797

242,239 Income (loss) before income taxes 337,222

44,311

93,786

14,586

(235,236)

254,669

—

254,669 Income tax (provision) benefit (11,508)

258

—

(5,834)

—

(17,084)

—

(17,084) Net income (loss) 325,714

44,569

93,786

8,752

(235,236)

237,585

—

237,585 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (7)

—

(11,862)

6,506

—

(5,363)

—

(5,363) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 325,707

$ 44,569

$ 81,924

$ 15,258

$ (235,236)

$ 232,222

$ —

$ 232,222

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)

Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 325,707

$ 44,569

$ 81,924

$ 15,258

$ (235,236)

$ 232,222 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

9,319

—

—

9,319 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

(3,963)

(11,523)

—

(15,486) Non-cash equity compensation expense 4,738

964

185

3,173

11,654

20,714 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

22,593

22,593 Depreciation and amortization 4,384

10

11,951

3,731

—

20,076 Interest income adjustment for securities 10,948

—

—

17,261

—

28,209 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair value adjustments 11,508

(258)

—

5,834

—

17,084 Other non-cash items 7

—

552

(352)

—

207 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (7,034)

—

—

(28,374)

—

(35,408) Credit loss provision, net 77,972

576

—

—

—

78,548 Securities 7,265

—

—

40,168

—

47,433 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(15,894)

—

—

(15,894) Derivatives (120,072)

(163)

(1,988)

(3,721)

23,019

(102,925) Foreign currency 34,960

67

(42)

—

—

34,985 Earnings from unconsolidated entities (9,016)

(269)

—

(863)

—

(10,148) Sales of properties —

—

(92,003)

—

—

(92,003) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (3,398)

—

—

27,420

—

24,022 Realized credit loss —

(1,546)

—

—

—

(1,546) Securities (9,292)

—

—

(37,895)

—

(47,187) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

35,203

—

—

35,203 Derivatives 71,085

184

8,823

5,373

(20,325)

65,140 Foreign currency (8,675)

(12)

42

—

—

(8,645) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 2,994

(29)

—

683

—

3,648 Sales of properties —

—

39,150

—

—

39,150 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 394,081

$ 44,093

$ 73,259

$ 36,173

$ (198,295)

$ 349,311 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.21

$ 0.14

$ 0.22

$ 0.11

$ (0.61)

$ 1.07

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of June 30, 2024 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,935

$ 134,806

$ 28,757

$ 8,919

$ 77,850

$ 259,267

$ —

$ 259,267 Restricted cash 51,957

51,855

1,049

4,634

66,940

176,435

—

176,435 Loans held-for-investment, net 13,923,013

2,371,596

—

—

—

16,294,609

—

16,294,609 Loans held-for-sale 2,503,967

—

—

316,059

—

2,820,026

—

2,820,026 Investment securities 1,046,972

17,886

—

1,104,981

—

2,169,839

(1,504,125)

665,714 Properties, net 476,004

—

662,726

67,941

—

1,206,671

—

1,206,671 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund —

—

2,004,983

—

—

2,004,983

—

2,004,983 Investments in unconsolidated entities 25,917

52,960

—

33,360

—

112,237

(14,813)

97,424 Goodwill —

119,409

—

140,437

—

259,846

—

259,846 Intangible assets 12,043

—

23,589

60,878

—

96,510

(34,246)

62,264 Derivative assets 65,522

—

2,677

2,331

—

70,530

—

70,530 Accrued interest receivable 174,982

14,834

286

1,644

5,368

197,114

—

197,114 Other assets 156,597

16,571

51,189

16,160

68,610

309,127

—

309,127 VIE assets, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

39,665,392

39,665,392 Total Assets $ 18,445,909

$ 2,779,917

$ 2,775,256

$ 1,757,344

$ 218,768

$ 25,977,194

$ 38,112,208

$ 64,089,402 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 160,221

$ 39,912

$ 10,643

$ 35,395

$ 98,411

$ 344,582

$ —

$ 344,582 Related-party payable —

—

—

—

27,849

27,849

—

27,849 Dividends payable —

—

—

—

153,422

153,422

—

153,422 Derivative liabilities 29,358

—

—

—

46,773

76,131

—

76,131 Secured financing agreements, net 8,861,573

809,128

478,548

640,878

1,333,278

12,123,405

(20,546)

12,102,859 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,379,206

1,144,515

—

—

—

3,523,721

—

3,523,721 Unsecured senior notes, net —

—

—

—

2,754,370

2,754,370

—

2,754,370 VIE liabilities, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

38,132,695

38,132,695 Total Liabilities 11,430,358

1,993,555

489,191

676,273

4,414,103

19,003,480

38,112,149

57,115,629 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests —

—

414,095

—

—

414,095

—

414,095 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —

—

—

—

3,241

3,241

—

3,241 Additional paid-in capital 1,160,903

569,115

(391,738)

(624,371)

5,192,744

5,906,653

—

5,906,653 Treasury stock —

—

—

—

(138,022)

(138,022)

—

(138,022) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,840,613

217,247

2,056,463

1,571,657

(9,253,298)

432,682

—

432,682 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,920

—

—

—

—

13,920

—

13,920 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 7,015,436

786,362

1,664,725

947,286

(4,195,335)

6,218,474

—

6,218,474 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 115

—

207,245

133,785

—

341,145

59

341,204 Total Permanent Equity 7,015,551

786,362

1,871,970

1,081,071

(4,195,335)

6,559,619

59

6,559,678 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,445,909

$ 2,779,917

$ 2,775,256

$ 1,757,344

$ 218,768

$ 25,977,194

$ 38,112,208

$ 64,089,402

