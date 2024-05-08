Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.48 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.59 per Diluted Share –

– Issued $600 Million of Senior Unsecured Sustainability Notes due 2029 –

– Sold Master Lease Portfolio for $387 Million –

– Over $1.0 Billion in Loan Repayments –

– Liquidity Increased to a Record $1.5 Billion –

– Undepreciated Book Value Per Share of $20.69 –

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's first quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $154.3 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $191.6 million. These amounts include net gains of $90.8 million and $37.4 million, respectively, on the sale of our Master Lease Portfolio.

"We continue to navigate this dynamic market landscape with our low leverage multi-cylinder business. This quarter, we monetized our Master Lease Portfolio, highlighting the success we have had in creating value from our owned property assets. Along with our infrastructure lending, residential lending, special servicing, CMBS and conduit businesses, the properties have been a strong complement to our core commercial lending business. We will continue to pursue opportunities to deploy capital into the best risk-adjusted investments across all of our business lines as opportunities arise," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We have maintained our strong access to liquidity, as demonstrated by our $600 million five-year unsecured debt issuance this quarter. We were the first in our industry to issue unsecured debt in over two years with a transaction that was 7x oversubscribed from more than 150 institutional credit investors," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $97 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended March 31, 2024 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 394,472

$ 66,398

$ —

$ 2,622

$ —

$ 463,492

$ —

$ 463,492 Interest income from investment securities 31,405

138

—

21,144

—

52,687

(34,481)

18,206 Servicing fees 128

—

—

13,039

—

13,167

(3,478)

9,689 Rental income 3,565

—

20,775

4,507

—

28,847

—

28,847 Other revenues 983

392

127

748

604

2,854

—

2,854 Total revenues 430,553

66,928

20,902

42,060

604

561,047

(37,959)

523,088 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 192

—

—

—

45,822

46,014

—

46,014 Interest expense 236,149

38,973

13,298

8,317

59,429

356,166

(210)

355,956 General and administrative 16,828

5,955

1,263

23,467

3,150

50,663

—

50,663 Costs of rental operations 2,025

—

5,707

2,612

—

10,344

—

10,344 Depreciation and amortization 1,949

14

5,855

1,749

251

9,818

—

9,818 Credit loss provision, net 34,977

862

—

—

—

35,839

—

35,839 Other expense 730

—

—

(56)

—

674

—

674 Total costs and expenses 292,850

45,804

26,123

36,089

108,652

509,518

(210)

509,308 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

10,086

10,086 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

(3,381)

—

(3,381)

3,609

228 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (6,991)

—

—

(16,458)

—

(23,449)

24,364

915 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (40,677)

—

—

11,664

—

(29,013)

—

(29,013) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

9,448

—

—

9,448

—

9,448 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 7,345

327

—

313

—

7,985

(310)

7,675 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (41)

—

92,003

—

—

91,962

—

91,962 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 110,952

122

1,721

3,012

(13,868)

101,939

—

101,939 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (41,818)

(84)

32

—

—

(41,870)

—

(41,870) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 315

(560)

(1,209)

—

—

(1,454)

—

(1,454) Other (loss) income, net (2,676)

40

—

6

—

(2,630)

—

(2,630) Total other income (loss) 26,409

(155)

101,995

(4,844)

(13,868)

109,537

37,749

147,286 Income (loss) before income taxes 164,112

20,969

96,774

1,127

(121,916)

161,066

—

161,066 Income tax (provision) benefit (721)

128

—

(613)

—

(1,206)

—

(1,206) Net income (loss) 163,391

21,097

96,774

514

(121,916)

159,860

—

159,860 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (3)

—

(6,225)

700

—

(5,528)

—

(5,528) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 163,388

$ 21,097

$ 90,549

$ 1,214

$ (121,916)

$ 154,332

$ —

$ 154,332

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended March 31, 2024 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 163,388

$ 21,097

$ 90,549

$ 1,214

$ (121,916)

$ 154,332 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —

—

4,659

—

—

4,659 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses —

—

(1,678)

(2,053)

—

(3,731) Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,200

456

86

1,597

5,707

10,046 Management incentive fee —

—

—

—

19,083

19,083 Depreciation and amortization 2,099

5

5,939

1,843

—

9,886 Interest income adjustment for securities 5,581

—

—

10,005

—

15,586 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments 721

(128)

—

613

—

1,206 Other non-cash items 3

—

274

38

9

324 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans 40,677

—

—

(11,664)

—

29,013 Credit loss provision, net 34,977

862

—

—

—

35,839 Securities 6,991

—

—

16,458

—

23,449 Woodstar Fund investments —

—

(9,448)

—

—

(9,448) Derivatives (110,952)

(122)

(1,721)

(3,012)

13,868

(101,939) Foreign currency 41,818

84

(32)

—

—

41,870 Earnings from unconsolidated entities (7,345)

(327)

—

(313)

—

(7,985) Sales of properties —

—

(92,003)

—

—

(92,003) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (2,395)

—

—

11,642

—

9,247 Realized credit loss —

(1,546)

—

—

—

(1,546) Securities (8,994)

—

—

(31,982)

—

(40,976) Woodstar Fund investments —

—

17,610

—

—

17,610 Derivatives 40,734

95

5,817

4,353

(9,149)

41,850 Foreign currency (5,601)

(15)

32

—

—

(5,584) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,324

(16)

—

313

—

1,621 Sales of properties —

—

39,150

—

—

39,150 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 205,226

$ 20,445

$ 59,234

$ (948)

$ (92,398)

$ 191,559 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.63

$ 0.06

$ 0.18

$ —

$ (0.28)

$ 0.59

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of March 31, 2024 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,602

$ 137,049

$ 29,103

$ 8,340

$ 143,269

$ 327,363

$ —

$ 327,363 Restricted cash 11,506

41,394

1,031

6,862

64,548

125,341

—

125,341 Loans held-for-investment, net 14,221,471

2,376,191

—

9,200

—

16,606,862

—

16,606,862 Loans held-for-sale 2,518,600

47,149

—

123,619

—

2,689,368

—

2,689,368 Investment securities 1,113,081

18,422

—

1,124,724

—

2,256,227

(1,540,154)

716,073 Properties, net 434,365

—

551,502

58,698

—

1,044,565

—

1,044,565 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund —

—

2,008,937

—

—

2,008,937

—

2,008,937 Investments in unconsolidated entities 25,371

53,018

—

33,154

—

111,543

(14,616)

96,927 Goodwill —

119,409

—

140,437

—

259,846

—

259,846 Intangible assets 12,724

—

24,505

60,293

—

97,522

(34,255)

63,267 Derivative assets 73,830

216

4,280

4,590

—

82,916

—

82,916 Accrued interest receivable 179,147

11,750

1,484

1,939

178

194,498

—

194,498 Other assets 186,807

5,745

61,505

17,296

48,500

319,853

—

319,853 VIE assets, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

41,633,853

41,633,853 Total Assets $ 18,786,504

$ 2,810,343

$ 2,682,347

$ 1,589,152

$ 256,495

$ 26,124,841

$ 40,044,828

$ 66,169,669 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 127,023

$ 24,337

$ 10,730

$ 28,936

$ 68,972

$ 259,998

$ —

$ 259,998 Related-party payable —

—

—

—

44,226

44,226

—

44,226 Dividends payable —

—

—

—

153,174

153,174

—

153,174 Derivative liabilities 22,074

—

—

261

52,312

74,647

—

74,647 Secured financing agreements, net 9,051,746

1,069,519

598,850

521,399

1,335,623

12,577,137

(20,650)

12,556,487 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,406,928

816,939

—

—

—

3,223,867

—

3,223,867 Unsecured senior notes, net —

—

—

—

2,751,666

2,751,666

—

2,751,666 VIE liabilities, at fair value —

—

—

—

—

—

40,065,423

40,065,423 Total Liabilities 11,607,771

1,910,795

609,580

550,596

4,405,973

19,084,715

40,044,773

59,129,488 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests —

—

415,485

—

—

415,485

—

415,485 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —

—

—

—

3,234

3,234

—

3,234 Additional paid-in capital 1,486,260

705,773

(615,052)

(663,588)

4,972,459

5,885,852

—

5,885,852 Treasury stock —

—

—

—

(138,022)

(138,022)

—

(138,022) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,678,294

193,775

2,065,089

1,557,613

(8,987,149)

507,622

—

507,622 Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,061

—

—

—

—

14,061

—

14,061 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 7,178,615

899,548

1,450,037

894,025

(4,149,478)

6,272,747

—

6,272,747 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 118

—

207,245

144,531

—

351,894

55

351,949 Total Permanent Equity 7,178,733

899,548

1,657,282

1,038,556

(4,149,478)

6,624,641

55

6,624,696 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,786,504

$ 2,810,343

$ 2,682,347

$ 1,589,152

$ 256,495

$ 26,124,841

$ 40,044,828

$ 66,169,669

