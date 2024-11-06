Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Nov 06, 2024

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.23 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.48 per Diluted Share –

– Originated or Acquired $2.1 Billion of Assets in the Quarter and $3.5 Billion Year-To-Date –

– Received Repayments of $1.6 Billion in the Quarter and $3.7 Billion Year-To-Date –

– Raised $800 Million of Capital Bringing Liquidity to a Record $1.8 Billion

– Undepreciated Book Value Per Share of $20.22

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024.  The Company's third quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $76.1 million, inclusive of a $66.4 million credit loss provision, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $159.0 million.

"STWD's differentiated multi-cylinder business model, created exactly to help us weather storms, has served us well. To date, we are the only company in the United States categorized as a commercial mortgage REIT that did not reduce its dividend, either in the pandemic or because of the Fed's rapid increase in rates. While we remain among the dominant large real estate loan lenders in the nation, our commercial lending book is roughly 60% of our total assets today. Our other cylinders, particularly infrastructure lending, conduit and special servicing, have contributed an increasing share to our performance. We also used this period to significantly reduce our leverage, which is a full turn or more below many of our peers. Like most of our peers, we have had, and are likely to continue to have, restructurings in our loan book as the cycle moves on, but it is gratifying that knowing this, we are still able to move to full offense again," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"After successfully accessing the equity and debt markets for the third time this year, which were met with record demand, we have $1.8 billion of liquidity, our highest level ever, and a leverage ratio of just 2.1x.  We invested over $2.0 billion in the quarter, our highest volume since the Fed began raising rates in 2022. With record liquidity and a robust pipeline, along with additional access to capital via our $4.6 billion of unencumbered assets and over $4.00 per share of unrealized gains in our property book, we are well positioned to increase our investment pace as transaction volumes return to the real estate markets," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.  The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. 

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-877-407-9039
International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  13742861
The playback can be accessed through November 20, 2024.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors.  As of September 30, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $100 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur.  Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected] 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$                       349,589

$           63,910

$           —

$           5,258

$             —

$   418,757

$                 —

$  418,757

Interest income from investment securities

29,392

123


24,882


54,397

(37,170)

17,227

Servicing fees

109



15,448


15,557

(3,730)

11,827

Rental income

4,267


16,352

5,360


25,979


25,979

Other revenues

2,149

1,410

212

1,338

641

5,750


5,750

Total revenues

385,506

65,443

16,564

52,286

641

520,440

(40,900)

479,540

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

185




27,254

27,439


27,439

Interest expense

209,464

38,381

10,375

10,160

69,687

338,067

(208)

337,859

General and administrative

14,430

4,440

1,236

24,249

3,699

48,054


48,054

Costs of rental operations

3,140


6,057

2,936


12,133


12,133

Depreciation and amortization

2,264

14

5,914

1,745

251

10,188


10,188

Credit loss provision, net

65,021

1,406




66,427


66,427

Other expense

15

175


285


475


475

Total costs and expenses

294,519

44,416

23,582

39,375

100,891

502,783

(208)

502,575

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







16,570

16,570

Change in fair value of servicing rights




975


975

(1,316)

(341)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

2,913



(29,277)


(26,364)

25,586

(778)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

95,747



19,124


114,871


114,871

Loss from affordable housing fund investments



(5,590)



(5,590)


(5,590)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,277

(963)


183


497

(148)

349

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net




8,316


8,316


8,316

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net

(108,436)

(104)

(546)

(3,592)

28,737

(83,941)


(83,941)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

58,930

546

(55)



59,421


59,421

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(142)



(100)


(242)


(242)

Other (loss) income, net

(2,146)


(879)

44


(2,981)


(2,981)

Total other income (loss)

48,143

(521)

(7,070)

(4,327)

28,737

64,962

40,692

105,654

Income (loss) before income taxes

139,130

20,506

(14,088)

8,584

(71,513)

82,619


82,619

Income tax (provision) benefit

(7,422)

156


(3,183)


(10,449)


(10,449)

Net income (loss)

131,708

20,662

(14,088)

5,401

(71,513)

72,170


72,170

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)


(3,148)

7,049


3,898


3,898

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$                       131,705

$           20,662

$    (17,236)

$          12,450

$     (71,513)

$     76,068

$                 —

$    76,068

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein.  The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.  Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$                           131,705

$                              20,662

$                         (17,236)

$                             12,450

$                          (71,513)

$                              76,068

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



4,659



4,659

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses



(5,065)

(13,975)


(19,040)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,582

521

103

1,624

5,958

10,788

Management incentive fee






Depreciation and amortization

2,409

5

6,004

1,839


10,257

Interest income adjustment for securities

4,943



8,342


13,285

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments

7,422

(156)


3,183


10,449

Other non-cash items

3


282

(471)


(186)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(95,747)



(19,124)


(114,871)

Credit loss provision, net

65,021

1,406




66,427

Securities

(2,913)



29,277


26,364

Woodstar Fund investments



5,590



5,590

Derivatives

108,436

104

546

3,592

(28,737)

83,941

Foreign currency

(58,930)

(546)

55



(59,421)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,277)

963


(183)


(497)

Sales of properties




(8,316)


(8,316)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

(1,551)



19,841


18,290

Securities

(10)



817


807

Woodstar Fund investments



19,043



19,043

Derivatives

30,099

85

(129)

(4,354)

(11,425)

14,276

Foreign currency

(3,534)

67

(55)



(3,522)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,278

(297)


350


1,331

Sales of properties




3,237


3,237

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$                           189,936

$                              22,814

$                            13,797

$                             38,129

$                        (105,717)

$                           158,959

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$                                  0.57

$                                  0.07

$                                0.04

$                                  0.12

$                               (0.32)

$                                  0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$         1,102,810

$         194,526

$              —

$           12,345

$              —

$   1,309,681

$                 —

$      1,309,681

Interest income from investment securities

90,170

391


70,663


161,224

(108,791)

52,433

Servicing fees

361



48,512


48,873

(11,324)

37,549

Rental income

11,819


52,863

15,603


80,285


80,285

Other revenues

4,455

2,690

574

2,836

1,951

12,506


12,506

Total revenues

1,209,615

197,607

53,437

149,959

1,951

1,612,569

(120,115)

1,492,454

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

569




103,401

103,970


103,970

Interest expense

662,124

115,229

35,325

26,952

199,200

1,038,830

(626)

1,038,204

General and administrative

49,003

14,625

3,701

71,407

11,063

149,799


149,799

Costs of rental operations

8,577


17,309

8,661


34,547


34,547

Depreciation and amortization

6,349

43

17,695

5,289

754

30,130


30,130

Credit loss provision, net

142,993

1,982




144,975


144,975

Other expense

771

175

35

453


1,434


1,434

Total costs and expenses

870,386

132,054

74,065

112,762

314,418

1,503,685

(626)

1,503,059

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







43,836

43,836

Change in fair value of servicing rights




(1,521)


(1,521)

2,303

782

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(4,352)



(69,445)


(73,797)

74,301

504

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

102,781



47,498


150,279


150,279

Income from affordable housing fund investments



10,304



10,304


10,304

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

10,293

(694)


1,046


10,645

(951)

9,694

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

(41)


92,003

8,316


100,278


100,278

Gain on derivative financial instruments, net

11,636

59

1,442

129

5,718

18,984


18,984

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

23,970

479

(13)



24,436


24,436

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

173

(620)

(2,254)

(100)


(2,801)


(2,801)

Other (loss) income, net

(7,337)

40

(1,156)

50


(8,403)


(8,403)

Total other income (loss)

137,123

(736)

100,326

(14,027)

5,718

228,404

119,489

347,893

Income (loss) before income taxes

476,352

64,817

79,698

23,170

(306,749)

337,288


337,288

Income tax (provision) benefit

(18,930)

414


(9,017)


(27,533)


(27,533)

Net income (loss)

457,422

65,231

79,698

14,153

(306,749)

309,755


309,755

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(10)


(15,010)

13,555


(1,465)


(1,465)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$            457,412

$           65,231

$        64,688

$           27,708

$    (306,749)

$      308,290

$                 —

$         308,290

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$         457,412

$           65,231

$           64,688

$           27,708

$       (306,749)

$         308,290

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



13,978



13,978

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses



(9,028)

(25,498)


(34,526)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

7,320

1,485

288

4,797

17,612

31,502

Management incentive fee





22,593

22,593

Depreciation and amortization

6,793

15

17,955

5,570


30,333

Interest income adjustment for securities

15,891



25,603


41,494

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair value adjustments

18,930

(414)


9,017


27,533

Other non-cash items

10


834

(823)


21

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(102,781)



(47,498)


(150,279)

Credit loss provision, net

142,993

1,982




144,975

Securities

4,352



69,445


73,797

Woodstar Fund investments



(10,304)



(10,304)

Derivatives

(11,636)

(59)

(1,442)

(129)

(5,718)

(18,984)

Foreign currency

(23,970)

(479)

13



(24,436)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(10,293)

694


(1,046)


(10,645)

Sales of properties



(92,003)

(8,316)


(100,319)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

(4,949)



47,261


42,312

Realized credit loss


(1,546)




(1,546)

Securities

(9,302)



(37,078)


(46,380)

Woodstar Fund investments



54,246



54,246

Derivatives

101,184

269

8,694

1,019

(31,750)

79,416

Foreign currency

(12,209)

55

(13)



(12,167)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

4,272

(326)


1,033


4,979

Sales of properties



39,150

3,237


42,387

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$         584,017

$           66,907

$           87,056

$           74,302

$       (304,012)

$         508,270

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$               1.78

$               0.20

$               0.26

$               0.23

$             (0.92)

$               1.55

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Assets:














Cash and cash equivalents

$                   11,235

$             174,581

$                35,527

$                13,692

$             122,818

$             357,853

$                        —

$             357,853

Restricted cash

93,839

19,825

1,057

4,627

32,935

152,283


152,283

Loans held-for-investment, net

13,713,603

2,415,162




16,128,765


16,128,765

Loans held-for-sale

2,540,411



232,968


2,773,379


2,773,379

Investment securities

1,094,588

17,275


1,189,930


2,301,793

(1,585,991)

715,802

Properties, net

476,951


659,351

58,288


1,194,590


1,194,590

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund



1,984,822



1,984,822


1,984,822

Investments in unconsolidated entities

26,407

51,997


27,270


105,674

(14,665)

91,009

Goodwill


119,409


140,437


259,846


259,846

Intangible assets

11,373


22,770

61,577


95,720

(35,561)

60,159

Derivative assets

67,220


544

1,799

5,076

74,639


74,639

Accrued interest receivable

179,174

16,572

224

964

212

197,146


197,146

Other assets

150,882

7,247

52,816

8,646

73,571

293,162


293,162

VIE assets, at fair value







39,950,395

39,950,395

Total Assets

$          18,365,683

$          2,822,068

$          2,757,111

$          1,740,198

$             234,612

$       25,919,672

$       38,314,178

$       64,233,850

Liabilities and Equity














Liabilities:














Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$                184,956

$                63,422

$                12,584

$                44,583

$                89,689

$             395,234

$                        —

$             395,234

Related-party payable





25,542

25,542


25,542

Dividends payable





163,669

163,669


163,669

Derivative liabilities

90,530



69

27,562

118,161


118,161

Secured financing agreements, net

8,628,342

796,183

479,138

639,323

1,332,072

11,875,058

(20,440)

11,854,618

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,163,968

1,138,281




3,302,249


3,302,249

Unsecured senior notes, net





2,757,146

2,757,146


2,757,146

VIE liabilities, at fair value







38,334,618

38,334,618

Total Liabilities

11,067,796

1,997,886

491,722

683,975

4,395,680

18,637,059

38,314,178

56,951,237

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests



410,799



410,799


410,799

Permanent Equity:














Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:














Common stock





3,447

3,447


3,447

Additional paid-in capital

1,309,195

586,273

(391,883)

(652,611)

5,460,889

6,311,863


6,311,863

Treasury stock





(138,022)

(138,022)


(138,022)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

5,972,318

237,909

2,039,228

1,584,106

(9,487,382)

346,179


346,179

Accumulated other comprehensive income

16,256





16,256


16,256

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

7,297,769

824,182

1,647,345

931,495

(4,161,068)

6,539,723


6,539,723

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118


207,245

124,728


332,091


332,091

Total Permanent Equity

7,297,887

824,182

1,854,590

1,056,223

(4,161,068)

6,871,814


6,871,814

Total Liabilities and Equity

$          18,365,683

$          2,822,068

$          2,757,111

$          1,740,198

$             234,612

$       25,919,672

$       38,314,178

$       64,233,850

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

