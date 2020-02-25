Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's fourth quarter 2019 GAAP net income was $171.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $139.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. These amounts include a gain on sale of the Company's Ireland property portfolio of $119.7 million and $60.1 million for GAAP and Core Earnings, respectively, or $0.41 and $0.20 per diluted share, respectively, and a GAAP and Core loss of $71.9 million and $70.6 million, respectively, resulting from the impairment of the Company's interest in a regional mall portfolio, or $0.25 and $0.24 per diluted share, respectively.

The Company's full year 2019 GAAP net income was $509.7 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, and Core Earnings was $528.9 million, or $1.80 per diluted share. These amounts include the fourth quarter gain on sale of the Company's Ireland property portfolio discussed above and a full year GAAP and Core write down of $116.8 million and $139.5 million, respectively, relating to the Company's interest in the regional mall portfolio, or $0.40 and $0.48 per diluted share, respectively.

"Our fourth quarter results were highlighted by contributions throughout our multi-cylinder platform, which brought our investment portfolio to a record size of over $17 billion. In our primary business line, commercial lending, we originated $2.2 billion this quarter, bringing our on balance sheet portfolio to a record $9.1 billion. We also added over $600 million of new loans to our infrastructure portfolio. Our residential lending platform continues to perform well, with over $1.4 billion of assets and the completion of our fifth securitization. We continue to execute strategic joint ventures in our CMBS portfolio, the largest of which closed in the fourth quarter. This has allowed us to expand our named special servicing footprint.

We successfully completed the sale of our Ireland portfolio this quarter, realizing a Core gain of $83 million before a tax withholding adjustment. We believe we still have over $800 million in unrealized gains remaining in our book, over $700 million of which relates to the four portfolios remaining in our property segment. Following the successful refinancings of our medical office and first multifamily portfolios, we expect the yields on our stabilized property portfolio to be approximately 15%," commented Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

"Our balance sheet activity continues to create a very strong liquidity position headed into 2020," added Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "We have a strong pipeline of investment opportunities across our business cylinders and will remain highly selective as to where we deploy capital. We intend to stay disciplined with the right side of our balance sheet but are in a prime position to take advantage of any future dislocations across our target asset classes."

Dividend

On February 25, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the investor relations section of the website.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $61 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended December 31, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)







































































































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 147,360

$ 24,611

$ —

$ 5,130

$ —

$ 177,101

$ —

$ 177,101 Interest income from investment securities



18,817



3,755



—



29,651



—



52,223



(32,447)



19,776 Servicing fees



113



—



—



8,596



—



8,709



(2,187)



6,522 Rental income



—



—



71,996



10,186



—



82,182



—



82,182 Other revenues



324



19



118



388



—



849



(2)



847 Total revenues



166,614



28,385



72,114



53,951



—



321,064



(34,636)



286,428 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



368



—



—



18



42,480



42,866



39



42,905 Interest expense



50,106



13,579



19,696



8,469



29,086



120,936



(161)



120,775 General and administrative



8,855



4,636



838



25,172



3,252



42,753



85



42,838 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



436



24



217



(200)



—



477



—



477 Costs of rental operations



1,166



—



24,524



5,418



—



31,108



—



31,108 Depreciation and amortization



396



68



22,483



4,300



—



27,247



—



27,247 Loan loss provision, net



570



3,314



—



—



—



3,884



—



3,884 Other expense



77



—



340



171



—



588



—



588 Total costs and expenses



61,974



21,621



68,098



43,348



74,818



269,859



(37)



269,822 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



71,548



71,548 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



149



—



149



(1,481)



(1,332) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



1,861



—



—



32,775



—



34,636



(34,798)



(162) Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



(6,375)



—



—



12,298



—



5,923



—



5,923 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



2,073



—



(71,824)



565



—



(69,186)



(532)



(69,718) Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



1,143



—



119,746



38,982



—



159,871



—



159,871 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(32,349)



(12)



2,673



9,347



(5,663)



(26,004)



—



(26,004) Foreign currency gain (loss), net



34,367



307



44



(2)



—



34,716



—



34,716 Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



(3,136)



(4,745)



(651)



—



(8,532)



—



(8,532) Other (loss) income, net



—



—



(100)



16



—



(84)



—



(84) Total other income (loss)



720



(2,841)



45,794



93,479



(5,663)



131,489



34,737



166,226 Income (loss) before income taxes



105,360



3,923



49,810



104,082



(80,481)



182,694



138



182,832 Income tax provision



(40)



(657)



(135)



(4,020)



—



(4,852)



—



(4,852) Net income (loss)



105,320



3,266



49,675



100,062



(80,481)



177,842



138



177,980 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



—



—



(5,308)



(665)



—



(5,973)



(138)



(6,111) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc.

$ 105,320

$ 3,266

$ 44,367

$ 99,397

$ (80,481)

$ 171,869

$ —

$ 171,869

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the three months ended December 31, 2019

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





























Commercial























and

































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 105,320



3,266



44,367



99,397



(80,481)



171,869 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



5,308



—



—



5,308 Non-cash equity compensation expense



1,161



992



83



1,765



5,788



9,789 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



18,117



18,117 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



(826)



—



(89)



(329)



—



(1,244) Depreciation and amortization



396



68



22,797



3,975



—



27,236 Loan loss provision, net



570



3,314



—



—



—



3,884 Interest income adjustment for securities



(32)



—



—



1,235



—



1,203 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(246)



(246) Other non-cash items



—



—



(1,233)



(1,766)



153



(2,846) Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans held-for-sale



6,375



—



—



(12,298)



—



(5,923) Securities



(1,861)



—



—



(32,775)



—



(34,636) Derivatives



32,443



16



(2,189)



(9,305)



6,519



27,484 Foreign currency



(34,367)



(307)



(44)



2



—



(34,716) (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities



(2,073)



—



71,824



(565)



—



69,186 Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans held-for-sale



1,848



1



—



14,189



—



16,038 Securities



—



—



—



2,906



—



2,906 Derivatives



(7,300)



210



14,981



6,961



—



14,852 Foreign currency



5,347



(83)



44



(2)



—



5,306 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



1,773



—



(70,557)



1,618



—



(67,166) Sales of properties



—



—



(74,878)



(12,062)



—



(86,940) Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 108,774

$ 7,477

$ 10,414

$ 62,946

$ (50,150)

$ 139,461 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.37

$ 0.02

$ 0.04

$ 0.21

$ (0.17)

$ 0.47

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the year ended December 31, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)





















































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 610,316

$ 99,580

$ —

$ 14,117

$ —

$ 724,013

$ —

$ 724,013 Interest income from investment securities



81,255



6,318



—



117,663



—



205,236



(128,607)



76,629 Servicing fees



423



—



—



69,962



—



70,385



(16,089)



54,296 Rental income



—



—



287,094



50,872



—



337,966



—



337,966 Other revenues



1,038



751



409



1,317



26



3,541



(26)



3,515 Total revenues



693,032



106,649



287,503



253,931



26



1,341,141



(144,722)



1,196,419 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



1,495



—



—



72



117,404



118,971



161



119,132 Interest expense



222,118



62,836



76,838



33,621



113,964



509,377



(648)



508,729 General and administrative



29,481



18,260



6,232



87,115



13,681



154,769



343



155,112 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



1,351



75



217



(587)



—



1,056



—



1,056 Costs of rental operations



2,691



—



95,370



24,921



—



122,982



—



122,982 Depreciation and amortization



1,091



83



92,561



19,587



—



113,322



—



113,322 Loan loss provision, net



2,616



4,510



—



—



—



7,126



—



7,126 Other expense



307



—



1,693



365



—



2,365



—



2,365 Total costs and expenses



261,150



85,764



272,911



165,094



245,049



1,029,968



(144)



1,029,824 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



236,309



236,309 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



(1,468)



—



(1,468)



(2,172)



(3,640) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(1,084)



—



—



89,206



—



88,122



(87,289)



833 Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



10,462



—



—



61,139



—



71,601



—



71,601 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



10,649



—



(114,362)



4,166



—



(99,547)



(1,807)



(101,354) Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



4,619



3,041



119,746



60,622



—



188,028



—



188,028 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(20,325)



(3,349)



(1,284)



(7,414)



26,062



(6,310)



—



(6,310) Foreign currency gain (loss), net



17,342



205



37



(2)



—



17,582



—



17,582 Loss on extinguishment of debt



(857)



(11,357)



(4,745)



(845)



(1,466)



(19,270)



—



(19,270) Other (loss) income, net



—



(50)



(100)



16



(73)



(207)



—



(207) Total other income (loss)



20,806



(11,510)



(708)



205,420



24,523



238,531



145,041



383,572 Income (loss) before income taxes



452,688



9,375



13,884



294,257



(220,500)



549,704



463



550,167 Income tax (provision) benefit



(4,818)



89



(393)



(8,110)



—



(13,232)



—



(13,232) Net income (loss)



447,870



9,464



13,491



286,147



(220,500)



536,472



463



536,935 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(392)



—



(21,630)



(4,786)



—



(26,808)



(463)



(27,271) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 447,478

$ 9,464

$ (8,139)

$ 281,361

$ (220,500)

$ 509,664

$ —

$ 509,664

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2019

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)









































Commercial























and

































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 447,478



9,464



(8,139)



281,361



(220,500)



509,664 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



21,630



—



—



21,630 Non-cash equity compensation expense



3,918



2,683



312



6,582



22,697



36,192 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



20,165



20,165 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



(882)



2



(355)



(780)



(356)



(2,371) Depreciation and amortization



1,091



83



93,864



18,156



—



113,194 Loan loss provision, net



2,616



4,510



—



—



—



7,126 Interest income adjustment for securities



(617)



—



—



15,933



—



15,316 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(1,950)



(1,950) Other non-cash items



—



—



(1,798)



(1,067)



623



(2,242) Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans held-for-sale



(10,462)



—



—



(61,139)



—



(71,601) Securities



1,084



—



—



(89,206)



—



(88,122) Derivatives



20,680



3,353



6,268



7,536



(26,396)



11,441 Foreign currency



(17,342)



(205)



(37)



2



—



(17,582) (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities



(10,649)



—



114,362



(4,166)



—



99,547 Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans held-for-sale



9,028



(984)



—



63,908



—



71,952 Securities



970



—



—



14,608



—



15,578 Derivatives



(5,500)



(1,186)



17,238



(10,153)



—



399 Foreign currency



622



(1,081)



37



7



—



(415) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



8,851



—



(139,462)



15,812



—



(114,799) Sales of properties



—



—



(74,878)



(19,359)



—



(94,237) Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 450,886

$ 16,639

$ 29,042

$ 238,035

$ (205,717)

$ 528,885 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 1.54

$ 0.05

$ 0.10

$ 0.81

$ (0.70)

$ 1.80

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of December 31, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)





















































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Assets:















































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26,278

$ 2,209

$ 30,123

$ 61,693

$ 356,864

$ 477,167

$ 1,221

$ 478,388 Restricted cash



36,135



41,967



7,171



10,370



—



95,643



—



95,643 Loans held-for-investment, net



9,187,332



1,397,448



—



1,294



—



10,586,074



—



10,586,074 Loans held-for-sale



605,384



119,528



—



159,238



—



884,150



—



884,150 Investment securities



992,974



45,153



—



1,177,148



—



2,215,275



(1,405,037)



810,238 Properties, net



26,834



—



2,029,024



210,582



—



2,266,440



—



2,266,440 Intangible assets



—



—



47,303



64,644



—



111,947



(26,247)



85,700 Investment in unconsolidated entities



46,921



25,862



—



32,183



—



104,966



(20,637)



84,329 Goodwill



—



119,409



—



140,437



—



259,846



—



259,846 Derivative assets



14,718



7



3



7



14,208



28,943



—



28,943 Accrued interest receivable



45,996



3,134



133



2,388



13,242



64,893



(806)



64,087 Other assets



59,170



6,101



82,910



54,238



8,911



211,330



(7)



211,323 VIE assets, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



62,187,175



62,187,175 Total Assets

$ 11,041,742

$ 1,760,818

$ 2,196,667

$ 1,914,222

$ 393,225

$ 17,306,674

$ 60,735,662

$ 78,042,336 Liabilities and Equity















































Liabilities:















































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 30,594

$ 6,443

$ 48,370

$ 73,021

$ 53,494

$ 211,922

$ 84

$ 212,006 Related-party payable



—



—



—



5



40,920



40,925



—



40,925 Dividends payable



—



—



—



—



137,427



137,427



—



137,427 Derivative liabilities



7,698



750



—



292



—



8,740



—



8,740 Secured financing agreements, net



5,038,876



1,217,066



1,698,334



574,507



391,215



8,919,998



(13,950)



8,906,048 Collateralized loan obligations, net



928,060



—



—



—



—



928,060



—



928,060 Unsecured senior notes, net



—



—



—



—



1,928,622



1,928,622



—



1,928,622 VIE liabilities, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



60,743,494



60,743,494 Total Liabilities



6,005,228



1,224,259



1,746,704



647,825



2,551,678



12,175,694



60,729,628



72,905,322 Equity:















































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:















































Common stock



—



—



—



—



2,874



2,874



—



2,874 Additional paid-in capital



1,522,360



529,668



208,650



(123,210)



2,995,064



5,132,532



—



5,132,532 Treasury stock



—



—



—



—



(104,194)



(104,194)



—



(104,194) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



50,996



—



—



(64)



—



50,932



—



50,932 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



3,463,158



6,891



5,431



1,194,998



(5,052,197)



(381,719)



—



(381,719) Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



5,036,514



536,559



214,081



1,071,724



(2,158,453)



4,700,425



—



4,700,425 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries



—



—



235,882



194,673



—



430,555



6,034



436,589 Total Equity



5,036,514



536,559



449,963



1,266,397



(2,158,453)



5,130,980



6,034



5,137,014 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 11,041,742

$ 1,760,818

$ 2,196,667

$ 1,914,222

$ 393,225

$ 17,306,674

$ 60,735,662

$ 78,042,336

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

