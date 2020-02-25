Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

- Originated or Acquired a Record $4.2 Billion of Assets ($10.8 Billion in 2019), Including a Record $2.2 Billion in Commercial Lending ($5.5 Billion in 2019) -

- Completed Sale of Owned Ireland Property Portfolio -

- Enhanced Capital Structure with $1.8 Billion of New and Expanded Credit Facilities -

- Completed Refinancings of two Property Portfolios -

- Declares Dividend of $0.48 per share for the First Quarter of 2020 -

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Feb 25, 2020, 07:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.  The Company's fourth quarter 2019 GAAP net income was $171.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $139.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.  These amounts include a gain on sale of the Company's Ireland property portfolio of $119.7 million and $60.1 million for GAAP and Core Earnings, respectively, or $0.41 and $0.20 per diluted share, respectively, and a GAAP and Core loss of $71.9 million and $70.6 million, respectively, resulting from the impairment of the Company's interest in a regional mall portfolio, or $0.25 and $0.24 per diluted share, respectively.

The Company's full year 2019 GAAP net income was $509.7 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, and Core Earnings was $528.9 million, or $1.80 per diluted share.  These amounts include the fourth quarter gain on sale of the Company's Ireland property portfolio discussed above and a full year GAAP and Core write down of $116.8 million and $139.5 million, respectively, relating to the Company's interest in the regional mall portfolio, or $0.40 and $0.48 per diluted share, respectively.

"Our fourth quarter results were highlighted by contributions throughout our multi-cylinder platform, which brought our investment portfolio to a record size of over $17 billion. In our primary business line, commercial lending, we originated $2.2 billion this quarter, bringing our on balance sheet portfolio to a record $9.1 billion. We also added over $600 million of new loans to our infrastructure portfolio. Our residential lending platform continues to perform well, with over $1.4 billion of assets and the completion of our fifth securitization.  We continue to execute strategic joint ventures in our CMBS portfolio, the largest of which closed in the fourth quarter. This has allowed us to expand our named special servicing footprint.

We successfully completed the sale of our Ireland portfolio this quarter, realizing a Core gain of $83 million before a tax withholding adjustment.  We believe we still have over $800 million in unrealized gains remaining in our book, over $700 million of which relates to the four portfolios remaining in our property segment.  Following the successful refinancings of our medical office and first multifamily portfolios, we expect the yields on our stabilized property portfolio to be approximately 15%," commented Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

"Our balance sheet activity continues to create a very strong liquidity position headed into 2020," added Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.  "We have a strong pipeline of investment opportunities across our business cylinders and will remain highly selective as to where we deploy capital. We intend to stay disciplined with the right side of our balance sheet but are in a prime position to take advantage of any future dislocations across our target asset classes."

Dividend

On February 25, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software.  The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the investor relations section of the website.

To Participate via Telephone:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-877-407-9039 
International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  13698502
The playback can be accessed through March 3, 2020.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $61 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
(Amounts in thousands)




















































 Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

147,360

$

24,611

$


$

5,130

$


$

177,101

$


$

177,101

Interest income from investment securities



18,817

3,755



29,651



52,223

(32,447)

19,776

Servicing fees



113





8,596



8,709

(2,187)

6,522

Rental income





71,996

10,186



82,182



82,182

Other revenues



324

19

118

388



849

(2)

847

Total revenues 

166,614

28,385

72,114

53,951



321,064

(34,636)

286,428

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



368





18

42,480

42,866

39

42,905

Interest expense



50,106

13,579

19,696

8,469

29,086

120,936

(161)

120,775

General and administrative



8,855

4,636

838

25,172

3,252

42,753

85

42,838

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



436

24

217

(200)



477



477

Costs of rental operations

1,166



24,524

5,418



31,108



31,108

Depreciation and amortization



396

68

22,483

4,300



27,247



27,247

Loan loss provision, net



570

3,314







3,884



3,884

Other expense



77



340

171



588



588

Total costs and expenses 

61,974

21,621

68,098

43,348

74,818

269,859

(37)

269,822

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















71,548

71,548

Change in fair value of servicing rights









149



149

(1,481)

(1,332)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



1,861





32,775



34,636

(34,798)

(162)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



(6,375)





12,298



5,923



5,923

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



2,073



(71,824)

565



(69,186)

(532)

(69,718)

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



1,143



119,746

38,982



159,871



159,871

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(32,349)

(12)

2,673

9,347

(5,663)

(26,004)



(26,004)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



34,367

307

44

(2)



34,716



34,716

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(3,136)

(4,745)

(651)



(8,532)



(8,532)

Other (loss) income, net







(100)

16



(84)



(84)

Total other income (loss)

720

(2,841)

45,794

93,479

(5,663)

131,489

34,737

166,226

Income (loss) before income taxes 

105,360

3,923

49,810

104,082

(80,481)

182,694

138

182,832

Income tax provision



(40)

(657)

(135)

(4,020)



(4,852)



(4,852)

Net income (loss) 

105,320

3,266

49,675

100,062

(80,481)

177,842

138

177,980

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests







(5,308)

(665)



(5,973)

(138)

(6,111)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property 
   Trust, Inc.


$

105,320

$

3,266

$

44,367

$

99,397

$

(80,481)

$

171,869

$


$

171,869

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)















Commercial











and
















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing





Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing





Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

105,320

3,266

44,367

99,397

(80,481)

171,869

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





5,308





5,308

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,161

992

83

1,765

5,788

9,789

Management incentive fee









18,117

18,117

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(826)



(89)

(329)



(1,244)

Depreciation and amortization

396

68

22,797

3,975



27,236

Loan loss provision, net

570

3,314







3,884

Interest income adjustment for securities

(32)





1,235



1,203

Extinguishment of debt, net









(246)

(246)

Other non-cash items





(1,233)

(1,766)

153

(2,846)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans held-for-sale

6,375





(12,298)



(5,923)

Securities

(1,861)





(32,775)



(34,636)

Derivatives

32,443

16

(2,189)

(9,305)

6,519

27,484

Foreign currency

(34,367)

(307)

(44)

2



(34,716)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(2,073)



71,824

(565)



69,186

Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans held-for-sale

1,848

1



14,189



16,038

Securities







2,906



2,906

Derivatives

(7,300)

210

14,981

6,961



14,852

Foreign currency

5,347

(83)

44

(2)



5,306

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,773



(70,557)

1,618



(67,166)

Sales of properties





(74,878)

(12,062)



(86,940)

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

108,774

$

7,477

$

10,414

$

62,946

$

(50,150)

$

139,461

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.37

$

0.02

$

0.04

$

0.21

$

(0.17)

$

0.47

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the year ended December 31, 2019
(Amounts in thousands)



























 Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

610,316

$

99,580

$


$

14,117

$


$

724,013

$


$

724,013

Interest income from investment securities



81,255

6,318



117,663



205,236

(128,607)

76,629

Servicing fees



423





69,962



70,385

(16,089)

54,296

Rental income





287,094

50,872



337,966



337,966

Other revenues



1,038

751

409

1,317

26

3,541

(26)

3,515

Total revenues 

693,032

106,649

287,503

253,931

26

1,341,141

(144,722)

1,196,419

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



1,495





72

117,404

118,971

161

119,132

Interest expense



222,118

62,836

76,838

33,621

113,964

509,377

(648)

508,729

General and administrative



29,481

18,260

6,232

87,115

13,681

154,769

343

155,112

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



1,351

75

217

(587)



1,056



1,056

Costs of rental operations

2,691



95,370

24,921



122,982



122,982

Depreciation and amortization



1,091

83

92,561

19,587



113,322



113,322

Loan loss provision, net



2,616

4,510







7,126



7,126

Other expense



307



1,693

365



2,365



2,365

Total costs and expenses 

261,150

85,764

272,911

165,094

245,049

1,029,968

(144)

1,029,824

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















236,309

236,309

Change in fair value of servicing rights









(1,468)



(1,468)

(2,172)

(3,640)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(1,084)





89,206



88,122

(87,289)

833

Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



10,462





61,139



71,601



71,601

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



10,649



(114,362)

4,166



(99,547)

(1,807)

(101,354)

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



4,619

3,041

119,746

60,622



188,028



188,028

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(20,325)

(3,349)

(1,284)

(7,414)

26,062

(6,310)



(6,310)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



17,342

205

37

(2)



17,582



17,582

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(857)

(11,357)

(4,745)

(845)

(1,466)

(19,270)



(19,270)

Other (loss) income, net





(50)

(100)

16

(73)

(207)



(207)

Total other income (loss)

20,806

(11,510)

(708)

205,420

24,523

238,531

145,041

383,572

Income (loss) before income taxes 

452,688

9,375

13,884

294,257

(220,500)

549,704

463

550,167

Income tax (provision) benefit

(4,818)

89

(393)

(8,110)



(13,232)



(13,232)

Net income (loss) 

447,870

9,464

13,491

286,147

(220,500)

536,472

463

536,935

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(392)



(21,630)

(4,786)



(26,808)

(463)

(27,271)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

447,478

$

9,464

$

(8,139)

$

281,361

$

(220,500)

$

509,664

$


$

509,664

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
For the year ended December 31, 2019
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





















Commercial











and
















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing





Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing





Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

447,478

9,464

(8,139)

281,361

(220,500)

509,664

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





21,630





21,630

Non-cash equity compensation expense

3,918

2,683

312

6,582

22,697

36,192

Management incentive fee









20,165

20,165

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(882)

2

(355)

(780)

(356)

(2,371)

Depreciation and amortization

1,091

83

93,864

18,156



113,194

Loan loss provision, net

2,616

4,510







7,126

Interest income adjustment for securities

(617)





15,933



15,316

Extinguishment of debt, net









(1,950)

(1,950)

Other non-cash items





(1,798)

(1,067)

623

(2,242)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans held-for-sale

(10,462)





(61,139)



(71,601)

Securities

1,084





(89,206)



(88,122)

Derivatives

20,680

3,353

6,268

7,536

(26,396)

11,441

Foreign currency

(17,342)

(205)

(37)

2



(17,582)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(10,649)



114,362

(4,166)



99,547

Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans held-for-sale

9,028

(984)



63,908



71,952

Securities

970





14,608



15,578

Derivatives

(5,500)

(1,186)

17,238

(10,153)



399

Foreign currency

622

(1,081)

37

7



(415)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

8,851



(139,462)

15,812



(114,799)

Sales of properties





(74,878)

(19,359)



(94,237)

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

450,886

$

16,639

$

29,042

$

238,035

$

(205,717)

$

528,885

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

1.54

$

0.05

$

0.10

$

0.81

$

(0.70)

$

1.80

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of December 31, 2019
(Amounts in thousands)



























Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,278

$

2,209

$

30,123

$

61,693

$

356,864

$

477,167

$

1,221

$

478,388

Restricted cash

36,135

41,967

7,171

10,370



95,643



95,643

Loans held-for-investment, net

9,187,332

1,397,448



1,294



10,586,074



10,586,074

Loans held-for-sale

605,384

119,528



159,238



884,150



884,150

Investment securities

992,974

45,153



1,177,148



2,215,275

(1,405,037)

810,238

Properties, net

26,834



2,029,024

210,582



2,266,440



2,266,440

Intangible assets





47,303

64,644



111,947

(26,247)

85,700

Investment in unconsolidated entities

46,921

25,862



32,183



104,966

(20,637)

84,329

Goodwill



119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Derivative assets

14,718

7

3

7

14,208

28,943



28,943

Accrued interest receivable

45,996

3,134

133

2,388

13,242

64,893

(806)

64,087

Other assets

59,170

6,101

82,910

54,238

8,911

211,330

(7)

211,323

VIE assets, at fair value













62,187,175

62,187,175

Total Assets

$

11,041,742

$

1,760,818

$

2,196,667

$

1,914,222

$

393,225

$

17,306,674

$

60,735,662

$

78,042,336

Liabilities and Equity























Liabilities:























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

30,594

$

6,443

$

48,370

$

73,021

$

53,494

$

211,922

$

84

$

212,006

Related-party payable







5

40,920

40,925



40,925

Dividends payable









137,427

137,427



137,427

Derivative liabilities

7,698

750



292



8,740



8,740

Secured financing agreements, net

5,038,876

1,217,066

1,698,334

574,507

391,215

8,919,998

(13,950)

8,906,048

Collateralized loan obligations, net

928,060









928,060



928,060

Unsecured senior notes, net









1,928,622

1,928,622



1,928,622

VIE liabilities, at fair value













60,743,494

60,743,494

Total Liabilities

6,005,228

1,224,259

1,746,704

647,825

2,551,678

12,175,694

60,729,628

72,905,322

Equity:























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:























Common stock









2,874

2,874



2,874

Additional paid-in capital

1,522,360

529,668

208,650

(123,210)

2,995,064

5,132,532



5,132,532

Treasury stock









(104,194)

(104,194)



(104,194)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

50,996





(64)



50,932



50,932

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

3,463,158

6,891

5,431

1,194,998

(5,052,197)

(381,719)



(381,719)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,036,514

536,559

214,081

1,071,724

(2,158,453)

4,700,425



4,700,425

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries





235,882

194,673



430,555

6,034

436,589

Total Equity

5,036,514

536,559

449,963

1,266,397

(2,158,453)

5,130,980

6,034

5,137,014

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

11,041,742

$

1,760,818

$

2,196,667

$

1,914,222

$

393,225

$

17,306,674

$

60,735,662

$

78,042,336

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

