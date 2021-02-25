Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

GREENWICH, Conn., February 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's fourth quarter 2020 GAAP net income was $107.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $148.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2020 GAAP net income was $331.7 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $585.3 million, or $1.98 per diluted share.

"At no time other than 2020 was the power and strength of the company we built from a blind pool of capital over a decade ago more evident. We have proven that we are more than a portfolio of real estate mortgage loans, as good as our book has proven to be. The pandemic presented us with one of the most challenging market cycles and opportunities we have seen since our inception. Given our superior liquidity position, we never contemplated distressed asset sales or capital raises that would have been dilutive to our fair value in order to navigate the immense challenges of 2020. Our multiple business cylinders allowed us to generate excess liquidity, while unlocking accretive avenues to deploy that capital. Once we felt the worst had passed, we among our peers uniquely deployed $3.0 billion of capital in multiple business lines after the first quarter, including $2.3 billion in commercial and residential lending.

We enter 2021 in a position of significant strength, with access to multiple sources of liquidity, a robust commercial lending pipeline and an increasingly large array of investment opportunities across business lines," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended December 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands)





























































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 173,014

$ 18,477

$ —

$ 2,518

$ —

$ 194,009

$ —

$ 194,009 Interest income from investment securities



21,132



618



—



20,512



—



42,262



(29,920)



12,342 Servicing fees



125



—



—



13,024



—



13,149



(4,514)



8,635 Rental income



1,924



—



64,000



9,070



—



74,994



—



74,994 Other revenues



114



155



65



248



—



582



—



582 Total revenues



196,309



19,250



64,065



45,372



—



324,996



(34,434)



290,562 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



(191)



—



—



221



40,115



40,145



12



40,157 Interest expense



41,987



9,204



16,147



5,507



29,643



102,488



(224)



102,264 General and administrative



12,742



3,345



1,089



25,549



4,207



46,932



85



47,017 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



211



4



—



(26)



—



189



—



189 Costs of rental operations



777



—



25,279



4,252



—



30,308



—



30,308 Depreciation and amortization



433



96



18,675



4,219



—



23,423



—



23,423 Credit loss reversal, net



(5,037)



(7,094)



—



—



—



(12,131)



—



(12,131) Other expense



77



—



99



—



—



176



—



176 Total costs and expenses



50,999



5,555



61,289



39,722



73,965



231,530



(127)



231,403 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



13,905



13,905 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



1,809



—



1,809



(3,196)



(1,387) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(6,294)



—



—



(15,377)



—



(21,671)



23,932



2,261 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



20,002



—



—



33,422



—



53,424



—



53,424 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



4,804



431



—



341



—



5,576



(324)



5,252 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



—



10



—



532



—



542



—



542 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(49,156)



(171)



758



1,627



(751)



(47,693)



—



(47,693) Foreign currency gain (loss), net



43,962



260



39



(5)



—



44,256



—



44,256 Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



(789)



—



—



(488)



(1,277)



—



(1,277) Other (loss) income, net



—



—



(406)



—



—



(406)



—



(406) Total other income (loss)



13,318



(259)



391



22,349



(1,239)



34,560



34,317



68,877 Income (loss) before income taxes



158,628



13,436



3,167



27,999



(75,204)



128,026



10



128,036 Income tax provision



(5,556)



(120)



—



(7,705)



—



(13,381)



—



(13,381) Net income (loss)



153,072



13,316



3,167



20,294



(75,204)



114,645



10



114,655 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(4)



—



(5,100)



(2,573)



—



(7,677)



(10)



(7,687) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood

Property Trust, Inc.

$ 153,068

$ 13,316

$ (1,933)

$ 17,721

$ (75,204)

$ 106,968

$ —

$ 106,968

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended December 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

















































Commercial























and

































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 153,068

$ 13,316

$ (1,933)

$ 17,721

$ (75,204)

$ 106,968 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



5,100



—



—



5,100 Non-cash equity compensation expense



891



299



34



869



6,707



8,800 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



14,974



14,974 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



(278)



—



(89)



—



—



(367) Depreciation and amortization



372



86



18,736



3,832



—



23,026 Credit loss reversal, net



(5,037)



(7,094)



—



—



—



(12,131) Interest income adjustment for securities



(1,102)



—



—



5,245



—



4,143 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(247)



(247) Income tax provision associated with fair value adjustments



4,883



—



—



550



—



5,433 Other non-cash items



4



—



(374)



239



161



30 Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans



(20,002)



—



—



(33,422)



—



(53,424) Securities



6,294



—



—



15,377



—



21,671 Derivatives



48,046



105



(2,480)



(2,218)



3,945



47,398 Foreign currency



(43,962)



(260)



(39)



5



—



(44,256) Earnings from unconsolidated entities



(4,804)



(431)



—



(341)



—



(5,576) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans



2,461



—



—



32,528



—



34,989 Securities



398



—



—



(9,389)



—



(8,991) Derivatives



(3,858)



—



(34)



20



—



(3,872) Foreign currency



631



14



39



(5)



—



679 Earnings from unconsolidated entities



2,914



431



—



745



—



4,090 Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 140,919

$ 6,466

$ 18,960

$ 31,756

$ (49,664)

$ 148,437 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted

Share

$ 0.47

$ 0.02

$ 0.07

$ 0.11

$ (0.17)

$ 0.50

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the year ended December 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands)





























































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 665,503

$ 77,851

$ —

$ 8,589

$ —

$ 751,943

$ —

$ 751,943 Interest income from investment securities



78,490



2,637



—



93,823



—



174,950



(120,538)



54,412 Servicing fees



549



—



—



41,806



—



42,355



(12,721)



29,634 Rental income



4,706



—



255,452



37,670



—



297,828



—



297,828 Other revenues



412



499



293



1,139



—



2,343



(5)



2,338 Total revenues



749,660



80,987



255,745



183,027



—



1,269,419



(133,264)



1,136,155 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



796



—



—



901



125,372



127,069



58



127,127 Interest expense



176,230



40,913



65,390



24,303



113,313



420,149



(386)



419,763 General and administrative



41,972



15,673



4,542



80,039



15,312



157,538



336



157,874 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



2,406



1,183



12



(29)



—



3,572



—



3,572 Costs of rental operations



3,186



—



97,136



17,354



—



117,676



—



117,676 Depreciation and amortization



1,708



342



76,246



16,109



—



94,405



—



94,405 Credit loss provision (reversal), net



47,256



(4,103)



—



—



—



43,153



—



43,153 Other expense



307



—



531



—



—



838



—



838 Total costs and expenses



273,861



54,008



243,857



138,677



253,997



964,400



8



964,408 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



78,258



78,258 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



11,415



—



11,415



(15,130)



(3,715) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(15,108)



—



—



(51,403)



—



(66,511)



71,904



5,393 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



76,897



—



—



56,227



—



133,124



—



133,124 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



8,779



(767)



—



30,845



—



38,857



(1,540)



37,317 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



(961)



306



—



7,965



—



7,310



—



7,310 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(58,664)



(1,499)



(34,392)



(21,269)



33,646



(82,178)



—



(82,178) Foreign currency gain (loss), net



42,205



207



(14)



(3)



—



42,395



—



42,395 Loss on extinguishment of debt



(22)



(959)



(2,185)



—



(488)



(3,654)



—



(3,654) Other (loss) income, net



—



—



(166)



447



—



281



—



281 Total other income (loss)



53,126



(2,712)



(36,757)



34,224



33,158



81,039



133,492



214,531 Income (loss) before income taxes



528,925



24,267



(24,869)



78,574



(220,839)



386,058



220



386,278 Income tax (provision) benefit



(21,091)



(117)



—



1,011



—



(20,197)



—



(20,197) Net income (loss)



507,834



24,150



(24,869)



79,585



(220,839)



365,861



220



366,081 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(14)



—



(20,394)



(13,764)



—



(34,172)



(220)



(34,392) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc.

$ 507,820

$ 24,150

$ (45,263)

$ 65,821

$ (220,839)

$ 331,689

$ —

$ 331,689

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

















































Commercial























and

































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc.

$ 507,820

$ 24,150

$ (45,263)

$ 65,821

$ (220,839)

$ 331,689 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A

Units



—



—



20,394



—



—



20,394 Non-cash equity compensation expense



4,454



1,120



219



4,594



20,854



31,241 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



30,773



30,773 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



123



—



(355)



(72)



—



(304) Depreciation and amortization



1,467



294



76,544



14,501



—



92,806 Credit loss provision (reversal), net



46,215



(4,103)



—



—



—



42,112 Interest income adjustment for securities



(864)



—



—



15,101



—



14,237 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(986)



(986) Income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value

adjustments



6,495



—



—



(405)



—



6,090 Other non-cash items



14



—



(2,063)



942



631



(476) Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans



(76,897)



—



—



(56,227)



—



(133,124) Securities



15,108



—



—



51,403



—



66,511 Derivatives



56,862



1,365



30,113



19,768



(19,564)



88,544 Foreign currency



(42,205)



(207)



14



3



—



(42,395) (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities



(8,779)



767



—



(30,845)



—



(38,857) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans



48,203



(62)



—



55,287



—



103,428 Securities



398



—



—



(18,100)



—



(17,702) Derivatives



(7,711)



118



(473)



(13,418)



—



(21,484) Foreign currency



(4,810)



(133)



(14)



(3)



—



(4,960) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



5,686



(382)



—



18,247



—



23,551 Sales of properties



—



—



—



(5,789)



—



(5,789) Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 551,579

$ 22,927

$ 79,116

$ 120,808

$ (189,131)

$ 585,299 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average

Diluted Share

$ 1.86

$ 0.08

$ 0.27

$ 0.41

$ (0.64)

$ 1.98

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of December 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands)





























































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Assets:















































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 160,007

$ 4,440

$ 32,080

$ 19,546

$ 346,372

$ 562,445

$ 772

$ 563,217 Restricted cash



93,445



45,113



7,192



13,195



—



158,945



—



158,945 Loans held-for-investment, net



9,673,625



1,412,440



—



1,008



—



11,087,073



—



11,087,073 Loans held-for-sale



841,963



120,540



—



90,332



—



1,052,835



—



1,052,835 Investment securities



1,014,402



35,681



—



1,112,145



—



2,162,228



(1,425,570)



736,658 Properties, net



103,896



—



1,969,414



197,843



—



2,271,153



—



2,271,153 Intangible assets



—



—



40,370



71,123



—



111,493



(41,376)



70,117 Investment in unconsolidated entities



54,407



25,095



—



44,664



—



124,166



(16,112)



108,054 Goodwill



—



119,409



—



140,437



—



259,846



—



259,846 Derivative assets



6,595



—



41



147



33,772



40,555



—



40,555 Accrued interest receivable



87,922



2,091



—



123



5,978



96,114



(134)



95,980 Other assets



61,638



4,531



69,859



44,579



10,148



190,755



(7)



190,748 VIE assets, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



64,238,328



64,238,328 Total Assets

$ 12,097,900

$ 1,769,340

$ 2,118,956

$ 1,735,142

$ 396,270

$ 18,117,608

$ 62,755,901

$ 80,873,509 Liabilities and Equity















































Liabilities:















































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

liabilities

$ 41,104

$ 12,144

$ 43,630

$ 45,309

$ 64,583

$ 206,770

$ 75

$ 206,845 Related-party payable



—



—



—



5



39,165



39,170



—



39,170 Dividends payable



—



—



—



—



137,959



137,959



—



137,959 Derivative liabilities



39,082



1,718



—



524



—



41,324



—



41,324 Secured financing agreements, net



5,893,999



1,240,763



1,794,609



606,100



632,719



10,168,190



(22,000)



10,146,190 Collateralized loan obligations, net



930,554



—



—



—



—



930,554



—



930,554 Unsecured senior notes, net



—



—



—



—



1,732,520



1,732,520



—



1,732,520 VIE liabilities, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



62,776,371



62,776,371 Total Liabilities



6,904,739



1,254,625



1,838,239



651,938



2,606,946



13,256,487



62,754,446



76,010,933 Equity:















































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:















































Common stock



—



—



—



—



2,921



2,921



—



2,921 Additional paid-in capital



1,192,584



496,387



98,882



(322,992)



3,744,878



5,209,739



—



5,209,739 Treasury stock



—



—



—



—



(138,022)



(138,022)



—



(138,022) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



44,057



—



—



(64)



—



43,993



—



43,993 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



3,956,405



18,328



(44,832)



1,260,819



(5,820,453)



(629,733)



—



(629,733) Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



5,193,046



514,715



54,050



937,763



(2,210,676)



4,488,898



—



4,488,898 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries



115



—



226,667



145,441



—



372,223



1,455



373,678 Total Equity



5,193,161



514,715



280,717



1,083,204



(2,210,676)



4,861,121



1,455



4,862,576 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 12,097,900

$ 1,769,340

$ 2,118,956

$ 1,735,142

$ 396,270

$ 18,117,608

$ 62,755,901

$ 80,873,509

