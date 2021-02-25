Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020
- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.37 and Distributable Earnings of $0.50 per Diluted Share -
- Originated or Acquired $1.2 Billion of Assets in Q4 -
- Originated or Acquired $4.6 Billion of Assets in 2020, Including $3.0 Billion after Q1 -
- Paid Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.48 per Share -
- Subsequent to Quarter End, Priced $500 Million Inaugural Infrastructure CLO -
Feb 25, 2021, 07:00 ET
GREENWICH, Conn., February 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's fourth quarter 2020 GAAP net income was $107.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $148.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2020 GAAP net income was $331.7 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $585.3 million, or $1.98 per diluted share.
"At no time other than 2020 was the power and strength of the company we built from a blind pool of capital over a decade ago more evident. We have proven that we are more than a portfolio of real estate mortgage loans, as good as our book has proven to be. The pandemic presented us with one of the most challenging market cycles and opportunities we have seen since our inception. Given our superior liquidity position, we never contemplated distressed asset sales or capital raises that would have been dilutive to our fair value in order to navigate the immense challenges of 2020. Our multiple business cylinders allowed us to generate excess liquidity, while unlocking accretive avenues to deploy that capital. Once we felt the worst had passed, we among our peers uniquely deployed $3.0 billion of capital in multiple business lines after the first quarter, including $2.3 billion in commercial and residential lending.
We enter 2021 in a position of significant strength, with access to multiple sources of liquidity, a robust commercial lending pipeline and an increasingly large array of investment opportunities across business lines," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $66 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $18 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2020
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
Commercial and
|
Residential
|
Infrastructure
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Securitization
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
VIEs
|
Total
|
Revenues:
|
Interest income from loans
|
$
|
173,014
|
$
|
18,477
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,518
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
194,009
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
194,009
|
Interest income from investment securities
|
21,132
|
618
|
—
|
20,512
|
—
|
42,262
|
(29,920)
|
12,342
|
Servicing fees
|
125
|
—
|
—
|
13,024
|
—
|
13,149
|
(4,514)
|
8,635
|
Rental income
|
1,924
|
—
|
64,000
|
9,070
|
—
|
74,994
|
—
|
74,994
|
Other revenues
|
114
|
155
|
65
|
248
|
—
|
582
|
—
|
582
|
Total revenues
|
196,309
|
19,250
|
64,065
|
45,372
|
—
|
324,996
|
(34,434)
|
290,562
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Management fees
|
(191)
|
—
|
—
|
221
|
40,115
|
40,145
|
12
|
40,157
|
Interest expense
|
41,987
|
9,204
|
16,147
|
5,507
|
29,643
|
102,488
|
(224)
|
102,264
|
General and administrative
|
12,742
|
3,345
|
1,089
|
25,549
|
4,207
|
46,932
|
85
|
47,017
|
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
|
211
|
4
|
—
|
(26)
|
—
|
189
|
—
|
189
|
Costs of rental operations
|
777
|
—
|
25,279
|
4,252
|
—
|
30,308
|
—
|
30,308
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
433
|
96
|
18,675
|
4,219
|
—
|
23,423
|
—
|
23,423
|
Credit loss reversal, net
|
(5,037)
|
(7,094)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(12,131)
|
—
|
(12,131)
|
Other expense
|
77
|
—
|
99
|
—
|
—
|
176
|
—
|
176
|
Total costs and expenses
|
50,999
|
5,555
|
61,289
|
39,722
|
73,965
|
231,530
|
(127)
|
231,403
|
Other income (loss):
|
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
13,905
|
13,905
|
Change in fair value of servicing rights
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,809
|
—
|
1,809
|
(3,196)
|
(1,387)
|
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
|
(6,294)
|
—
|
—
|
(15,377)
|
—
|
(21,671)
|
23,932
|
2,261
|
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
|
20,002
|
—
|
—
|
33,422
|
—
|
53,424
|
—
|
53,424
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
4,804
|
431
|
—
|
341
|
—
|
5,576
|
(324)
|
5,252
|
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
|
—
|
10
|
—
|
532
|
—
|
542
|
—
|
542
|
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
|
(49,156)
|
(171)
|
758
|
1,627
|
(751)
|
(47,693)
|
—
|
(47,693)
|
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
|
43,962
|
260
|
39
|
(5)
|
—
|
44,256
|
—
|
44,256
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(789)
|
—
|
—
|
(488)
|
(1,277)
|
—
|
(1,277)
|
Other (loss) income, net
|
—
|
—
|
(406)
|
—
|
—
|
(406)
|
—
|
(406)
|
Total other income (loss)
|
13,318
|
(259)
|
391
|
22,349
|
(1,239)
|
34,560
|
34,317
|
68,877
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
158,628
|
13,436
|
3,167
|
27,999
|
(75,204)
|
128,026
|
10
|
128,036
|
Income tax provision
|
(5,556)
|
(120)
|
—
|
(7,705)
|
—
|
(13,381)
|
—
|
(13,381)
|
Net income (loss)
|
153,072
|
13,316
|
3,167
|
20,294
|
(75,204)
|
114,645
|
10
|
114,655
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(4)
|
—
|
(5,100)
|
(2,573)
|
—
|
(7,677)
|
(10)
|
(7,687)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood
|
$
|
153,068
|
$
|
13,316
|
$
|
(1,933)
|
$
|
17,721
|
$
|
(75,204)
|
$
|
106,968
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
106,968
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2020
|
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
Commercial
|
and
|
Residential
|
Infrastructure
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
$
|
153,068
|
$
|
13,316
|
$
|
(1,933)
|
$
|
17,721
|
$
|
(75,204)
|
$
|
106,968
|
Add / (Deduct):
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
|
—
|
—
|
5,100
|
—
|
—
|
5,100
|
Non-cash equity compensation expense
|
891
|
299
|
34
|
869
|
6,707
|
8,800
|
Management incentive fee
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
14,974
|
14,974
|
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
|
(278)
|
—
|
(89)
|
—
|
—
|
(367)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
372
|
86
|
18,736
|
3,832
|
—
|
23,026
|
Credit loss reversal, net
|
(5,037)
|
(7,094)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(12,131)
|
Interest income adjustment for securities
|
(1,102)
|
—
|
—
|
5,245
|
—
|
4,143
|
Extinguishment of debt, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(247)
|
(247)
|
Income tax provision associated with fair value adjustments
|
4,883
|
—
|
—
|
550
|
—
|
5,433
|
Other non-cash items
|
4
|
—
|
(374)
|
239
|
161
|
30
|
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
|
Loans
|
(20,002)
|
—
|
—
|
(33,422)
|
—
|
(53,424)
|
Securities
|
6,294
|
—
|
—
|
15,377
|
—
|
21,671
|
Derivatives
|
48,046
|
105
|
(2,480)
|
(2,218)
|
3,945
|
47,398
|
Foreign currency
|
(43,962)
|
(260)
|
(39)
|
5
|
—
|
(44,256)
|
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
|
(4,804)
|
(431)
|
—
|
(341)
|
—
|
(5,576)
|
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
|
Loans
|
2,461
|
—
|
—
|
32,528
|
—
|
34,989
|
Securities
|
398
|
—
|
—
|
(9,389)
|
—
|
(8,991)
|
Derivatives
|
(3,858)
|
—
|
(34)
|
20
|
—
|
(3,872)
|
Foreign currency
|
631
|
14
|
39
|
(5)
|
—
|
679
|
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
|
2,914
|
431
|
—
|
745
|
—
|
4,090
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
140,919
|
$
|
6,466
|
$
|
18,960
|
$
|
31,756
|
$
|
(49,664)
|
$
|
148,437
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.11
|
$
|
(0.17)
|
$
|
0.50
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
|
For the year ended December 31, 2020
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
Commercial and
|
Residential
|
Infrastructure
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Securitization
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
VIEs
|
Total
|
Revenues:
|
Interest income from loans
|
$
|
665,503
|
$
|
77,851
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
8,589
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
751,943
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
751,943
|
Interest income from investment securities
|
78,490
|
2,637
|
—
|
93,823
|
—
|
174,950
|
(120,538)
|
54,412
|
Servicing fees
|
549
|
—
|
—
|
41,806
|
—
|
42,355
|
(12,721)
|
29,634
|
Rental income
|
4,706
|
—
|
255,452
|
37,670
|
—
|
297,828
|
—
|
297,828
|
Other revenues
|
412
|
499
|
293
|
1,139
|
—
|
2,343
|
(5)
|
2,338
|
Total revenues
|
749,660
|
80,987
|
255,745
|
183,027
|
—
|
1,269,419
|
(133,264)
|
1,136,155
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Management fees
|
796
|
—
|
—
|
901
|
125,372
|
127,069
|
58
|
127,127
|
Interest expense
|
176,230
|
40,913
|
65,390
|
24,303
|
113,313
|
420,149
|
(386)
|
419,763
|
General and administrative
|
41,972
|
15,673
|
4,542
|
80,039
|
15,312
|
157,538
|
336
|
157,874
|
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
|
2,406
|
1,183
|
12
|
(29)
|
—
|
3,572
|
—
|
3,572
|
Costs of rental operations
|
3,186
|
—
|
97,136
|
17,354
|
—
|
117,676
|
—
|
117,676
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,708
|
342
|
76,246
|
16,109
|
—
|
94,405
|
—
|
94,405
|
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
|
47,256
|
(4,103)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
43,153
|
—
|
43,153
|
Other expense
|
307
|
—
|
531
|
—
|
—
|
838
|
—
|
838
|
Total costs and expenses
|
273,861
|
54,008
|
243,857
|
138,677
|
253,997
|
964,400
|
8
|
964,408
|
Other income (loss):
|
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
78,258
|
78,258
|
Change in fair value of servicing rights
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11,415
|
—
|
11,415
|
(15,130)
|
(3,715)
|
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
|
(15,108)
|
—
|
—
|
(51,403)
|
—
|
(66,511)
|
71,904
|
5,393
|
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
|
76,897
|
—
|
—
|
56,227
|
—
|
133,124
|
—
|
133,124
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
8,779
|
(767)
|
—
|
30,845
|
—
|
38,857
|
(1,540)
|
37,317
|
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
|
(961)
|
306
|
—
|
7,965
|
—
|
7,310
|
—
|
7,310
|
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
|
(58,664)
|
(1,499)
|
(34,392)
|
(21,269)
|
33,646
|
(82,178)
|
—
|
(82,178)
|
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
|
42,205
|
207
|
(14)
|
(3)
|
—
|
42,395
|
—
|
42,395
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(22)
|
(959)
|
(2,185)
|
—
|
(488)
|
(3,654)
|
—
|
(3,654)
|
Other (loss) income, net
|
—
|
—
|
(166)
|
447
|
—
|
281
|
—
|
281
|
Total other income (loss)
|
53,126
|
(2,712)
|
(36,757)
|
34,224
|
33,158
|
81,039
|
133,492
|
214,531
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
528,925
|
24,267
|
(24,869)
|
78,574
|
(220,839)
|
386,058
|
220
|
386,278
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(21,091)
|
(117)
|
—
|
1,011
|
—
|
(20,197)
|
—
|
(20,197)
|
Net income (loss)
|
507,834
|
24,150
|
(24,869)
|
79,585
|
(220,839)
|
365,861
|
220
|
366,081
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(14)
|
—
|
(20,394)
|
(13,764)
|
—
|
(34,172)
|
(220)
|
(34,392)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
|
$
|
507,820
|
$
|
24,150
|
$
|
(45,263)
|
$
|
65,821
|
$
|
(220,839)
|
$
|
331,689
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
331,689
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
|
For the year ended December 31, 2020
|
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
Commercial
|
and
|
Residential
|
Infrastructure
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
|
$
|
507,820
|
$
|
24,150
|
$
|
(45,263)
|
$
|
65,821
|
$
|
(220,839)
|
$
|
331,689
|
Add / (Deduct):
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A
|
—
|
—
|
20,394
|
—
|
—
|
20,394
|
Non-cash equity compensation expense
|
4,454
|
1,120
|
219
|
4,594
|
20,854
|
31,241
|
Management incentive fee
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
30,773
|
30,773
|
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
|
123
|
—
|
(355)
|
(72)
|
—
|
(304)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,467
|
294
|
76,544
|
14,501
|
—
|
92,806
|
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
|
46,215
|
(4,103)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
42,112
|
Interest income adjustment for securities
|
(864)
|
—
|
—
|
15,101
|
—
|
14,237
|
Extinguishment of debt, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(986)
|
(986)
|
Income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value
|
6,495
|
—
|
—
|
(405)
|
—
|
6,090
|
Other non-cash items
|
14
|
—
|
(2,063)
|
942
|
631
|
(476)
|
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
|
Loans
|
(76,897)
|
—
|
—
|
(56,227)
|
—
|
(133,124)
|
Securities
|
15,108
|
—
|
—
|
51,403
|
—
|
66,511
|
Derivatives
|
56,862
|
1,365
|
30,113
|
19,768
|
(19,564)
|
88,544
|
Foreign currency
|
(42,205)
|
(207)
|
14
|
3
|
—
|
(42,395)
|
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
|
(8,779)
|
767
|
—
|
(30,845)
|
—
|
(38,857)
|
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
|
Loans
|
48,203
|
(62)
|
—
|
55,287
|
—
|
103,428
|
Securities
|
398
|
—
|
—
|
(18,100)
|
—
|
(17,702)
|
Derivatives
|
(7,711)
|
118
|
(473)
|
(13,418)
|
—
|
(21,484)
|
Foreign currency
|
(4,810)
|
(133)
|
(14)
|
(3)
|
—
|
(4,960)
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
5,686
|
(382)
|
—
|
18,247
|
—
|
23,551
|
Sales of properties
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5,789)
|
—
|
(5,789)
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
551,579
|
$
|
22,927
|
$
|
79,116
|
$
|
120,808
|
$
|
(189,131)
|
$
|
585,299
|
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.41
|
$
|
(0.64)
|
$
|
1.98
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
|
As of December 31, 2020
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
Commercial and
|
Residential
|
Infrastructure
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Securitization
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
VIEs
|
Total
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
160,007
|
$
|
4,440
|
$
|
32,080
|
$
|
19,546
|
$
|
346,372
|
$
|
562,445
|
$
|
772
|
$
|
563,217
|
Restricted cash
|
93,445
|
45,113
|
7,192
|
13,195
|
—
|
158,945
|
—
|
158,945
|
Loans held-for-investment, net
|
9,673,625
|
1,412,440
|
—
|
1,008
|
—
|
11,087,073
|
—
|
11,087,073
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
841,963
|
120,540
|
—
|
90,332
|
—
|
1,052,835
|
—
|
1,052,835
|
Investment securities
|
1,014,402
|
35,681
|
—
|
1,112,145
|
—
|
2,162,228
|
(1,425,570)
|
736,658
|
Properties, net
|
103,896
|
—
|
1,969,414
|
197,843
|
—
|
2,271,153
|
—
|
2,271,153
|
Intangible assets
|
—
|
—
|
40,370
|
71,123
|
—
|
111,493
|
(41,376)
|
70,117
|
Investment in unconsolidated entities
|
54,407
|
25,095
|
—
|
44,664
|
—
|
124,166
|
(16,112)
|
108,054
|
Goodwill
|
—
|
119,409
|
—
|
140,437
|
—
|
259,846
|
—
|
259,846
|
Derivative assets
|
6,595
|
—
|
41
|
147
|
33,772
|
40,555
|
—
|
40,555
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
87,922
|
2,091
|
—
|
123
|
5,978
|
96,114
|
(134)
|
95,980
|
Other assets
|
61,638
|
4,531
|
69,859
|
44,579
|
10,148
|
190,755
|
(7)
|
190,748
|
VIE assets, at fair value
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
64,238,328
|
64,238,328
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
12,097,900
|
$
|
1,769,340
|
$
|
2,118,956
|
$
|
1,735,142
|
$
|
396,270
|
$
|
18,117,608
|
$
|
62,755,901
|
$
|
80,873,509
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
|
$
|
41,104
|
$
|
12,144
|
$
|
43,630
|
$
|
45,309
|
$
|
64,583
|
$
|
206,770
|
$
|
75
|
$
|
206,845
|
Related-party payable
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
39,165
|
39,170
|
—
|
39,170
|
Dividends payable
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
137,959
|
137,959
|
—
|
137,959
|
Derivative liabilities
|
39,082
|
1,718
|
—
|
524
|
—
|
41,324
|
—
|
41,324
|
Secured financing agreements, net
|
5,893,999
|
1,240,763
|
1,794,609
|
606,100
|
632,719
|
10,168,190
|
(22,000)
|
10,146,190
|
Collateralized loan obligations, net
|
930,554
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
930,554
|
—
|
930,554
|
Unsecured senior notes, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,732,520
|
1,732,520
|
—
|
1,732,520
|
VIE liabilities, at fair value
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
62,776,371
|
62,776,371
|
Total Liabilities
|
6,904,739
|
1,254,625
|
1,838,239
|
651,938
|
2,606,946
|
13,256,487
|
62,754,446
|
76,010,933
|
Equity:
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
|
Common stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,921
|
2,921
|
—
|
2,921
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,192,584
|
496,387
|
98,882
|
(322,992)
|
3,744,878
|
5,209,739
|
—
|
5,209,739
|
Treasury stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(138,022)
|
(138,022)
|
—
|
(138,022)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
44,057
|
—
|
—
|
(64)
|
—
|
43,993
|
—
|
43,993
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
3,956,405
|
18,328
|
(44,832)
|
1,260,819
|
(5,820,453)
|
(629,733)
|
—
|
(629,733)
|
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
|
5,193,046
|
514,715
|
54,050
|
937,763
|
(2,210,676)
|
4,488,898
|
—
|
4,488,898
|
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
115
|
—
|
226,667
|
145,441
|
—
|
372,223
|
1,455
|
373,678
|
Total Equity
|
5,193,161
|
514,715
|
280,717
|
1,083,204
|
(2,210,676)
|
4,861,121
|
1,455
|
4,862,576
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
12,097,900
|
$
|
1,769,340
|
$
|
2,118,956
|
$
|
1,735,142
|
$
|
396,270
|
$
|
18,117,608
|
$
|
62,755,901
|
$
|
80,873,509
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
