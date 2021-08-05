Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company's second quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $116.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $153.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

"We are pleased to report another very active quarter growing our total portfolio to a record of $19.3 billion. Our diversified business remains extremely well positioned with strong asset performance across our cylinders and a growing investment pipeline. We executed two CLOs totaling $1.8 billion during the quarter, further reducing our mark to market financing exposure in an effort to build a fortress balance sheet. With continued recovery in the commercial real estate markets, the unrealized gains across our owned real estate portfolio have reached a record level of over $4.00 a share, providing stability, liquidity and power to invest opportunistically," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended June 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 165,697



$ 21,171



$ —



$ 2,404



$ —



$ 189,272



$ —



$ 189,272

Interest income from investment securities 17,190



555



—



25,668



—



43,413



(32,765)



10,648

Servicing fees 110



—



—



16,365



—



16,475



(5,611)



10,864

Rental income 1,419



—



65,410



10,290



—



77,119



—



77,119

Other revenues 74



69



44



2,777



—



2,964



—



2,964

Total revenues 184,490



21,795



65,454



57,504



—



329,243



(38,376)



290,867

Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 300



—



—



224



28,716



29,240



10



29,250

Interest expense 48,356



9,694



16,863



5,789



29,171



109,873



(220)



109,653

General and administrative 10,411



3,532



1,028



25,720



4,489



45,180



85



45,265

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 179



249



—



(21)



—



407



—



407

Costs of rental operations 433



—



25,922



4,376



—



30,731



—



30,731

Depreciation and amortization 311



100



17,901



4,165



—



22,477



—



22,477

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (12,447)



603



—



—



—



(11,844)



—



(11,844)

Other expense —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total costs and expenses 47,543



14,178



61,714



40,253



62,376



226,064



(125)



225,939

Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —



—



—



—



—



—



12,509



12,509

Change in fair value of servicing rights —



—



—



460



—



460



839



1,299

Change in fair value of investment securities, net (9,402)



—



—



(12,585)



—



(21,987)



23,495



1,508

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 12,329



—



—



33,538



—



45,867



—



45,867

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,996



(70)



—



(507)



—



1,419



807



2,226

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (1,019)



27



—



9,723



—



8,731



—



8,731

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net (4,945)



112



(372)



(5,731)



927



(10,009)



—



(10,009)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net 2,715



(62)



(25)



(1)



—



2,627



—



2,627

Loss on extinguishment of debt (221)



(939)



—



(22)



—



(1,182)



—



(1,182)

Other (loss) income, net (5,504)



2



—



29



—



(5,473)



—



(5,473)

Total other income (loss) (4,051)



(930)



(397)



24,904



927



20,453



37,650



58,103

Income (loss) before income taxes 132,896



6,687



3,343



42,155



(61,449)



123,632



(601)



123,031

Income tax benefit (provision) 8,043



(58)



—



(4,632)



—



3,353



—



3,353

Net income (loss) 140,939



6,629



3,343



37,523



(61,449)



126,985



(601)



126,384

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (4)



—



(4,914)



(5,757)



—



(10,675)



601



(10,074)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 140,935



$ 6,629



$ (1,571)



$ 31,766



$ (61,449)



$ 116,310



$ —



$ 116,310



Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended June 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 140,935



$ 6,629



$ (1,571)



$ 31,766



$ (61,449)



$ 116,310

Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —



—



4,914



—



—



4,914

Non-cash equity compensation expense 1,859



440



57



1,190



6,051



9,597

Management incentive fee —



—



—



—



5,031



5,031

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (196)



—



(88)



(58)



—



(342)

Depreciation and amortization 251



90



17,969



3,812



—



22,122

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (12,447)



603



—



—



—



(11,844)

Interest income adjustment for securities (861)



—



—



3,662



—



2,801

Extinguishment of debt, net —



—



—



—



(247)



(247)

Other non-cash items 6



—



(262)



205



—



(51)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (12,329)



—



—



(33,538)



—



(45,867)

Securities 9,402



—



—



12,585



—



21,987

Derivatives 3,594



(173)



(1,401)



4,927



1,532



8,479

Foreign currency (2,715)



62



25



1



—



(2,627)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (1,996)



70



—



507



—



(1,419)

Sales of properties —



—



—



(9,723)



—



(9,723)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans 11,062



—



—



30,623



—



41,685

Securities (18,088)



—



—



(2,779)



—



(20,867)

Derivatives (2,546)



—



(34)



(718)



—



(3,298)

Foreign currency 6,518



(31)



(25)



(1)



—



6,461

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 4,444



(70)



—



776



—



5,150

Sales of properties —



—



—



4,975



—



4,975

Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 126,893



$ 7,620



$ 19,584



$ 48,212



$ (49,082)



$ 153,227

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.42



$ 0.02



$ 0.07



$ 0.16



$ (0.16)



$ 0.51



Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 336,290



$ 39,979



$ —



$ 3,578



$ —



$ 379,847



$ —



$ 379,847

Interest income from investment securities 35,575



1,119



—



46,608



—



83,302



(61,044)



22,258

Servicing fees 234



—



—



28,821



—



29,055



(9,789)



19,266

Rental income 2,758



—



130,514



20,185



—



153,457



—



153,457

Other revenues 164



162



84



2,859



—



3,269



—



3,269

Total revenues 375,021



41,260



130,598



102,051



—



648,930



(70,833)



578,097

Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 615



—



—



446



66,904



67,965



21



67,986

Interest expense 92,651



18,535



32,695



11,238



58,319



213,438



(411)



213,027

General and administrative 21,744



6,974



2,051



44,160



8,800



83,729



172



83,901

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 364



249



—



(21)



—



592



—



592

Costs of rental operations 910



—



49,882



8,684



—



59,476



—



59,476

Depreciation and amortization 618



200



36,001



8,132



—



44,951



—



44,951

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (12,976)



1,176



—



—



—



(11,800)



—



(11,800)

Other expense 31



—



583



71



—



685



—



685

Total costs and expenses 103,957



27,134



121,212



72,710



134,023



459,036



(218)



458,818

Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —



—



—



—



—



—



52,254



52,254

Change in fair value of servicing rights —



—



—



1,205



—



1,205



(702)



503

Change in fair value of investment securities, net (11,452)



—



—



(5,415)



—



(16,867)



18,069



1,202

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 1,615



—



—



34,774



—



36,389



—



36,389

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 3,749



(324)



—



82



—



3,507



453



3,960

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 16,674



27



—



9,723



—



26,424



—



26,424

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 21,196



796



4,352



3,552



(5,916)



23,980



—



23,980

Foreign currency loss, net (8,879)



(111)



—



(64)



—



(9,054)



—



(9,054)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (289)



(1,246)



(141)



(22)



—



(1,698)



—



(1,698)

Other (loss) income, net (5,504)



23



—



29



—



(5,452)



—



(5,452)

Total other income (loss) 17,110



(835)



4,211



43,864



(5,916)



58,434



70,074



128,508

Income (loss) before income taxes 288,174



13,291



13,597



73,205



(139,939)



248,328



(541)



247,787

Income tax benefit (provision) 6,538



(150)



—



(5,265)



—



1,123



—



1,123

Net income (loss) 294,712



13,141



13,597



67,940



(139,939)



249,451



(541)



248,910

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (7)



—



(9,991)



(11,765)



—



(21,763)



541



(21,222)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 294,705



$ 13,141



$ 3,606



$ 56,175



$ (139,939)



$ 227,688



$ —



$ 227,688



Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 294,705



$ 13,141



$ 3,606



$ 56,175



$ (139,939)



$ 227,688

Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units —



—



9,991



—



—



9,991

Non-cash equity compensation expense 3,640



740



88



2,071



13,368



19,907

Management incentive fee —



—



—



—



18,154



18,154

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (360)



—



(177)



(58)



—



(595)

Depreciation and amortization 498



181



36,130



7,415



—



44,224

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (12,976)



1,176



—



—



—



(11,800)

Interest income adjustment for securities (2,161)



—



—



7,657



—



5,496

Extinguishment of debt, net —



—



—



—



(493)



(493)

Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses (6,495)



—



—



405



—



(6,090)

Other non-cash items 9



—



(599)



412



415



237

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (1,615)



—



—



(34,774)



—



(36,389)

Securities 11,452



—



—



5,415



—



16,867

Derivatives (23,577)



(918)



(7,847)



(4,792)



10,845



(26,289)

Foreign currency 8,879



111



—



64



—



9,054

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (3,749)



324



—



(82)



—



(3,507)

Sales of properties (17,693)



—



—



(9,723)



—



(27,416)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans 25,615



—



—



35,295



—



60,910

Realized credit loss (7,757)



—



—



—



—



(7,757)

Securities (20,949)



—



—



(1,003)



—



(21,952)

Derivatives (596)



—



(69)



877



—



212

Foreign currency 11,302



(41)



—



(64)



—



11,197

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 7,662



(324)



—



1,740



—



9,078

Sales of properties 8,298



—



—



4,975



—



13,273

Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 274,132



$ 14,390



$ 41,123



$ 72,005



$ (97,650)



$ 304,000

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.92



$ 0.05



$ 0.14



$ 0.24



$ (0.33)



$ 1.02



Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of June 30, 2021 (Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,651



$ 31,695



$ 28,088



$ 22,618



$ 110,904



$ 253,956



$ 611



$ 254,567

Restricted cash 60,416



25,840



6,681



13,072



—



106,009



—



106,009

Loans held-for-investment, net 11,068,406



1,694,109



—



857



—



12,763,372



—



12,763,372

Loans held-for-sale 494,113



85,875



—



381,689



—



961,677



—



961,677

Investment securities 951,036



33,881



—



1,145,485



—



2,130,402



(1,456,836)



673,566

Properties, net 124,916



—



1,941,500



177,153



—



2,243,569



—



2,243,569

Intangible assets —



—



37,361



69,910



—



107,271



(42,078)



65,193

Investment in unconsolidated entities 43,717



24,770



—



42,954



—



111,441



(14,652)



96,789

Goodwill —



119,409



—



140,437



—



259,846



—



259,846

Derivative assets 12,472



—



124



92



22,927



35,615



—



35,615

Accrued interest receivable 102,086



5,307



—



495



6,031



113,919



(119)



113,800

Other assets 81,621



11,497



91,158



42,237



14,977



241,490



13



241,503

VIE assets, at fair value —



—



—



—



—



—



63,493,796



63,493,796

Total Assets $ 12,999,434



$ 2,032,383



$ 2,104,912



$ 2,036,999



$ 154,839



$ 19,328,567



$ 61,980,735



$ 81,309,302

Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 38,973



$ 8,464



$ 45,231



$ 40,245



$ 49,260



$ 182,173



$ 53



$ 182,226

Related-party payable —



—



—



—



26,393



26,393



38



26,431

Dividends payable —



—



—



—



139,457



139,457



—



139,457

Derivative liabilities 31,530



1,118



—



413



—



33,061



—



33,061

Secured financing agreements, net 5,751,375



957,605



1,872,043



742,811



630,578



9,954,412



(21,750)



9,932,662

Collateralized loan obligations, net 2,000,073



404,599



—



—



—



2,404,672



—



2,404,672

Unsecured senior notes, net —



—



—



—



1,737,383



1,737,383



—



1,737,383

VIE liabilities, at fair value —



—



—



—



—



—



62,001,710



62,001,710

Total Liabilities 7,821,951



1,371,786



1,917,274



783,469



2,583,071



14,477,551



61,980,051



76,457,602

Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock —



—



—



—



2,952



2,952



—



2,952

Additional paid-in capital 878,471



629,130



16,967



(218,645)



3,942,567



5,248,490



—



5,248,490

Treasury stock —



—



—



—



(138,022)



(138,022)



—



(138,022)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,310



—



—



—



—



41,310



—



41,310

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,257,587



31,467



(47,694)



1,316,994



(6,235,729)



(677,375)



—



(677,375)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 5,177,368



660,597



(30,727)



1,098,349



(2,428,232)



4,477,355



—



4,477,355

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 115



—



218,365



155,181



—



373,661



684



374,345

Total Equity 5,177,483



660,597



187,638



1,253,530



(2,428,232)



4,851,016



684



4,851,700

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 12,999,434



$ 2,032,383



$ 2,104,912



$ 2,036,999



$ 154,839



$ 19,328,567



$ 61,980,735



$ 81,309,302



