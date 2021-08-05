Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.40 and Distributable Earnings of $0.51 per Diluted Share -

- $3.1 Billion of Investment Activity in Second Quarter, Including $1.7 Billion in Commercial Lending -

- $5.8 Billion of Investment Activity in First Half, Including $4.0 Billion in Commercial Lending -

- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share -

- Issued $400 Million of 3.625% Senior Sustainability Notes Due 2026 -

News provided by

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Aug 05, 2021, 07:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.  The Company's second quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $116.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $153.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

"We are pleased to report another very active quarter growing our total portfolio to a record of $19.3 billion. Our diversified business remains extremely well positioned with strong asset performance across our cylinders and a growing investment pipeline. We executed two CLOs totaling $1.8 billion during the quarter, further reducing our mark to market financing exposure in an effort to build a fortress balance sheet. With continued recovery in the commercial real estate markets, the unrealized gains across our owned real estate portfolio have reached a record level of over $4.00 a share, providing stability, liquidity and power to invest opportunistically," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. 

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.  The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.  The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. 

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-877-407-9039 
International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  13720976
The playback can be accessed through August 12, 2021.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $72 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $19 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$

165,697

$

21,171

$



$

2,404

$



$

189,272

$



$

189,272

Interest income from investment securities

17,190

555



25,668



43,413

(32,765)

10,648

Servicing fees

110





16,365



16,475

(5,611)

10,864

Rental income

1,419



65,410

10,290



77,119



77,119

Other revenues

74

69

44

2,777



2,964



2,964

Total revenues

184,490

21,795

65,454

57,504



329,243

(38,376)

290,867

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

300





224

28,716

29,240

10

29,250

Interest expense

48,356

9,694

16,863

5,789

29,171

109,873

(220)

109,653

General and administrative

10,411

3,532

1,028

25,720

4,489

45,180

85

45,265

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

179

249



(21)



407



407

Costs of rental operations

433



25,922

4,376



30,731



30,731

Depreciation and amortization

311

100

17,901

4,165



22,477



22,477

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,447)

603







(11,844)



(11,844)

Other expense
















Total costs and expenses

47,543

14,178

61,714

40,253

62,376

226,064

(125)

225,939

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs













12,509

12,509

Change in fair value of servicing rights







460



460

839

1,299

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(9,402)





(12,585)



(21,987)

23,495

1,508

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

12,329





33,538



45,867



45,867

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,996

(70)



(507)



1,419

807

2,226

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

(1,019)

27



9,723



8,731



8,731

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net

(4,945)

112

(372)

(5,731)

927

(10,009)



(10,009)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

2,715

(62)

(25)

(1)



2,627



2,627

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(221)

(939)



(22)



(1,182)



(1,182)

Other (loss) income, net

(5,504)

2



29



(5,473)



(5,473)

Total other income (loss)

(4,051)

(930)

(397)

24,904

927

20,453

37,650

58,103

Income (loss) before income taxes

132,896

6,687

3,343

42,155

(61,449)

123,632

(601)

123,031

Income tax benefit (provision)

8,043

(58)



(4,632)



3,353



3,353

Net income (loss)

140,939

6,629

3,343

37,523

(61,449)

126,985

(601)

126,384

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)



(4,914)

(5,757)



(10,675)

601

(10,074)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

140,935

$

6,629

$

(1,571)

$

31,766

$

(61,449)

$

116,310

$



$

116,310

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

140,935

$

6,629

$

(1,571)

$

31,766

$

(61,449)

$

116,310

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





4,914





4,914

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,859

440

57

1,190

6,051

9,597

Management incentive fee









5,031

5,031

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(196)



(88)

(58)



(342)

Depreciation and amortization

251

90

17,969

3,812



22,122

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,447)

603







(11,844)

Interest income adjustment for securities

(861)





3,662



2,801

Extinguishment of debt, net









(247)

(247)

Other non-cash items

6



(262)

205



(51)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(12,329)





(33,538)



(45,867)

Securities

9,402





12,585



21,987

Derivatives

3,594

(173)

(1,401)

4,927

1,532

8,479

Foreign currency

(2,715)

62

25

1



(2,627)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,996)

70



507



(1,419)

Sales of properties







(9,723)



(9,723)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

11,062





30,623



41,685

Securities

(18,088)





(2,779)



(20,867)

Derivatives

(2,546)



(34)

(718)



(3,298)

Foreign currency

6,518

(31)

(25)

(1)



6,461

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

4,444

(70)



776



5,150

Sales of properties







4,975



4,975

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$

126,893

$

7,620

$

19,584

$

48,212

$

(49,082)

$

153,227

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.42

$

0.02

$

0.07

$

0.16

$

(0.16)

$

0.51

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$

336,290

$

39,979

$



$

3,578

$



$

379,847

$



$

379,847

Interest income from investment securities

35,575

1,119



46,608



83,302

(61,044)

22,258

Servicing fees

234





28,821



29,055

(9,789)

19,266

Rental income

2,758



130,514

20,185



153,457



153,457

Other revenues

164

162

84

2,859



3,269



3,269

Total revenues

375,021

41,260

130,598

102,051



648,930

(70,833)

578,097

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

615





446

66,904

67,965

21

67,986

Interest expense

92,651

18,535

32,695

11,238

58,319

213,438

(411)

213,027

General and administrative

21,744

6,974

2,051

44,160

8,800

83,729

172

83,901

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

364

249



(21)



592



592

Costs of rental operations

910



49,882

8,684



59,476



59,476

Depreciation and amortization

618

200

36,001

8,132



44,951



44,951

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,976)

1,176







(11,800)



(11,800)

Other expense

31



583

71



685



685

Total costs and expenses

103,957

27,134

121,212

72,710

134,023

459,036

(218)

458,818

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs













52,254

52,254

Change in fair value of servicing rights







1,205



1,205

(702)

503

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(11,452)





(5,415)



(16,867)

18,069

1,202

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

1,615





34,774



36,389



36,389

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

3,749

(324)



82



3,507

453

3,960

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

16,674

27



9,723



26,424



26,424

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

21,196

796

4,352

3,552

(5,916)

23,980



23,980

Foreign currency loss, net

(8,879)

(111)



(64)



(9,054)



(9,054)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(289)

(1,246)

(141)

(22)



(1,698)



(1,698)

Other (loss) income, net

(5,504)

23



29



(5,452)



(5,452)

Total other income (loss)

17,110

(835)

4,211

43,864

(5,916)

58,434

70,074

128,508

Income (loss) before income taxes

288,174

13,291

13,597

73,205

(139,939)

248,328

(541)

247,787

Income tax benefit (provision)

6,538

(150)



(5,265)



1,123



1,123

Net income (loss)

294,712

13,141

13,597

67,940

(139,939)

249,451

(541)

248,910

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(7)



(9,991)

(11,765)



(21,763)

541

(21,222)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

294,705

$

13,141

$

3,606

$

56,175

$

(139,939)

$

227,688

$



$

227,688

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

294,705

$

13,141

$

3,606

$

56,175

$

(139,939)

$

227,688

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





9,991





9,991

Non-cash equity compensation expense

3,640

740

88

2,071

13,368

19,907

Management incentive fee









18,154

18,154

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(360)



(177)

(58)



(595)

Depreciation and amortization

498

181

36,130

7,415



44,224

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,976)

1,176







(11,800)

Interest income adjustment for securities

(2,161)





7,657



5,496

Extinguishment of debt, net









(493)

(493)

Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses

(6,495)





405



(6,090)

Other non-cash items

9



(599)

412

415

237

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(1,615)





(34,774)



(36,389)

Securities

11,452





5,415



16,867

Derivatives

(23,577)

(918)

(7,847)

(4,792)

10,845

(26,289)

Foreign currency

8,879

111



64



9,054

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(3,749)

324



(82)



(3,507)

Sales of properties

(17,693)





(9,723)



(27,416)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

25,615





35,295



60,910

Realized credit loss

(7,757)









(7,757)

Securities

(20,949)





(1,003)



(21,952)

Derivatives

(596)



(69)

877



212

Foreign currency

11,302

(41)



(64)



11,197

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

7,662

(324)



1,740



9,078

Sales of properties

8,298





4,975



13,273

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$

274,132

$

14,390

$

41,123

$

72,005

$

(97,650)

$

304,000

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.92

$

0.05

$

0.14

$

0.24

$

(0.33)

$

1.02

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of June 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Assets:














Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,651

$

31,695

$

28,088

$

22,618

$

110,904

$

253,956

$

611

$

254,567

Restricted cash

60,416

25,840

6,681

13,072



106,009



106,009

Loans held-for-investment, net

11,068,406

1,694,109



857



12,763,372



12,763,372

Loans held-for-sale

494,113

85,875



381,689



961,677



961,677

Investment securities

951,036

33,881



1,145,485



2,130,402

(1,456,836)

673,566

Properties, net

124,916



1,941,500

177,153



2,243,569



2,243,569

Intangible assets





37,361

69,910



107,271

(42,078)

65,193

Investment in unconsolidated entities

43,717

24,770



42,954



111,441

(14,652)

96,789

Goodwill



119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Derivative assets

12,472



124

92

22,927

35,615



35,615

Accrued interest receivable

102,086

5,307



495

6,031

113,919

(119)

113,800

Other assets

81,621

11,497

91,158

42,237

14,977

241,490

13

241,503

VIE assets, at fair value













63,493,796

63,493,796

Total Assets

$

12,999,434

$

2,032,383

$

2,104,912

$

2,036,999

$

154,839

$

19,328,567

$

61,980,735

$

81,309,302

Liabilities and Equity














Liabilities:














Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

38,973

$

8,464

$

45,231

$

40,245

$

49,260

$

182,173

$

53

$

182,226

Related-party payable









26,393

26,393

38

26,431

Dividends payable









139,457

139,457



139,457

Derivative liabilities

31,530

1,118



413



33,061



33,061

Secured financing agreements, net

5,751,375

957,605

1,872,043

742,811

630,578

9,954,412

(21,750)

9,932,662

Collateralized loan obligations, net

2,000,073

404,599







2,404,672



2,404,672

Unsecured senior notes, net









1,737,383

1,737,383



1,737,383

VIE liabilities, at fair value













62,001,710

62,001,710

Total Liabilities

7,821,951

1,371,786

1,917,274

783,469

2,583,071

14,477,551

61,980,051

76,457,602

Equity:














Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:














Common stock









2,952

2,952



2,952

Additional paid-in capital

878,471

629,130

16,967

(218,645)

3,942,567

5,248,490



5,248,490

Treasury stock









(138,022)

(138,022)



(138,022)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

41,310









41,310



41,310

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,257,587

31,467

(47,694)

1,316,994

(6,235,729)

(677,375)



(677,375)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,177,368

660,597

(30,727)

1,098,349

(2,428,232)

4,477,355



4,477,355

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115



218,365

155,181



373,661

684

374,345

Total Equity

5,177,483

660,597

187,638

1,253,530

(2,428,232)

4,851,016

684

4,851,700

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

12,999,434

$

2,032,383

$

2,104,912

$

2,036,999

$

154,839

$

19,328,567

$

61,980,735

$

81,309,302

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.starwoodpropertytrust.com

Also from this source

Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021...

Starwood Property Trust Prices Private Offering of Sustainability ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics