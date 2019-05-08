Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

GREENWICH, Conn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company's first quarter 2019 GAAP net income was $70.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, and Core Earnings was $82.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. These amounts reflect a write down of the Company's interest in a regional mall portfolio of $44.9 million and $68.9 million for GAAP and Core Earnings, respectively, or $0.16 and $0.24 per diluted share, respectively.

"Our multi-cylinder platform continues to generate consistent returns, led by our commercial lending business, which deployed $1.0 billion of capital during the quarter. We are also proud of the performance of our owned property portfolio, marked by 98% occupancy and stable and growing double-digit cash returns on invested capital. We believe this portfolio on an undepreciated basis has over $500 million in unrealized gains," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We continue to source attractive and high credit quality investments across our businesses, with our commercial lending portfolio growing to $8.2 billion and our asset base growing to $16.7 billion, both record highs. With low leverage, ample capacity and the ability to monetize appreciated assets, our balance sheet and access to capital remain strong. We believe we are well-positioned to execute on our long-term business plan, regardless of interest rate environment, by prudently allocating capital across our multiple cylinders to generate attractive and sustainable risk adjusted returns for our shareholders."

On May 8, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $53 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio in excess of $16 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 154,595

$ 26,915

$ —

$ 1,906

$ —

$ 183,416

$ —

$ 183,416 Interest income from investment securities



19,908



885



—



24,293



—



45,086



(27,454)



17,632 Servicing fees



123



—



—



27,243



—



27,366



(2,933)



24,433 Rental income



—



—



70,521



13,312



—



83,833



—



83,833 Other revenues



204



686



78



196



20



1,184



(18)



1,166 Total revenues



174,830



28,486



70,599



66,950



20



340,885



(30,405)



310,480 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



411



—



—



18



22,988



23,417



49



23,466 Interest expense



61,604



18,577



18,990



7,746



27,915



134,832



(160)



134,672 General and administrative



6,768



4,479



1,518



18,851



3,226



34,842



88



34,930 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



249



16



—



77



—



342



—



342 Costs of rental operations



19



—



22,937



6,695



—



29,651



—



29,651 Depreciation and amortization



71



—



23,896



5,287



—



29,254



—



29,254 Loan loss provision, net



(11)



774



—



—



—



763



—



763 Other expense



77



—



134



—



—



211



—



211 Total costs and expenses



69,188



23,846



67,475



38,674



54,129



253,312



(23)



253,289 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



47,836



47,836 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



(515)



—



(515)



(252)



(767) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(1,694)



—



—



18,140



—



16,446



(16,384)



62 Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



1,386



—



—



9,880



—



11,266



—



11,266 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



577



—



(43,805)



594



—



(42,634)



(566)



(43,200) Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



2,755



790



—



940



—



4,485



—



4,485 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(9,297)



(395)



1,290



(3,432)



9,627



(2,207)



—



(2,207) Foreign currency gain (loss), net



5,239



300



9



(1)



—



5,547



—



5,547 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt



—



(3,304)



—



—



6



(3,298)



—



(3,298) Other loss, net



—



—



—



—



(73)



(73)



—



(73) Total other income (loss)



(1,034)



(2,609)



(42,506)



25,606



9,560



(10,983)



30,634



19,651 Income (loss) before income taxes



104,608



2,031



(39,382)



53,882



(44,549)



76,590



252



76,842 Income tax benefit (provision)



248



85



(258)



(409)



—



(334)



—



(334) Net income (loss)



104,856



2,116



(39,640)



53,473



(44,549)



76,256



252



76,508 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(371)



—



(5,717)



215



—



(5,873)



(252)



(6,125) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 104,485

$ 2,116

$ (45,357)

$ 53,688

$ (44,549)

$ 70,383

$ —

$ 70,383

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)









Commercial and























Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 104,485

$ 2,116

$ (45,357)

$ 53,688

$ (44,549)

$ 70,383 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



5,717



—



—



5,717 Non-cash equity compensation expense



706



551



69



1,350



3,687



6,363 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



173



173 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



(38)



2



(89)



—



—



(125) Depreciation and amortization



71



—



24,211



4,915



—



29,197 Loan loss provision, net



(11)



774



—



—



—



763 Interest income adjustment for securities



(197)



—



—



5,972



—



5,775 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(1,211)



(1,211) Other non-cash items



—



—



(434)



137



168



(129) Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans held-for-sale



(1,386)



—



—



(9,880)



—



(11,266) Securities



1,694



—



—



(18,140)



—



(16,446) Derivatives



9,505



395



316



3,324



(10,144)



3,396 Foreign currency



(5,239)



(300)



(9)



1



—



(5,547) Earnings from unconsolidated entities



(577)



—



43,805



(594)



—



42,634 Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans held-for-sale



(653)



—



—



7,430



—



6,777 Securities



—



—



—



7,532



—



7,532 Derivatives



87



768



367



(1,625)



—



(403) Foreign currency



391



(891)



9



8



—



(483) Earnings from unconsolidated entities



98



—



(68,905)



8,733



—



(60,074) Sales of properties



—



—



—



(76)



—



(76) Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 108,936

$ 3,415

$ (40,300)

$ 62,775

$ (51,876)

$ 82,950 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.37

$ 0.01

$ (0.14)

$ 0.22

$ (0.18)

$ 0.28