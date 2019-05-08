Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

- Deploys $2.0 Billion of Capital, Including $1.0 Billion in Commercial Lending -

- Declares Dividend of $0.48 per share for the Second Quarter of 2019 -

News provided by

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

May 08, 2019, 07:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019.  The Company's first quarter 2019 GAAP net income was $70.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, and Core Earnings was $82.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. These amounts reflect a write down of the Company's interest in a regional mall portfolio of $44.9 million and $68.9 million for GAAP and Core Earnings, respectively, or $0.16 and $0.24 per diluted share, respectively.

"Our multi-cylinder platform continues to generate consistent returns, led by our commercial lending business, which deployed $1.0 billion of capital during the quarter.  We are also proud of the performance of our owned property portfolio, marked by 98% occupancy and stable and growing double-digit cash returns on invested capital.  We believe this portfolio on an undepreciated basis has over $500 million in unrealized gains," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We continue to source attractive and high credit quality investments across our businesses, with our commercial lending portfolio growing to $8.2 billion and our asset base growing to $16.7 billion, both record highs. With low leverage, ample capacity and the ability to monetize appreciated assets, our balance sheet and access to capital remain strong. We believe we are well-positioned to execute on our long-term business plan, regardless of interest rate environment, by prudently allocating capital across our multiple cylinders to generate attractive and sustainable risk adjusted returns for our shareholders." 

Dividend

On May 8, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the investor relations section of the website.

To Participate via Telephone:

Dial in at least ten minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-877-407-9039 
International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  13689755
The playback can be accessed through May 15, 2019.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $53 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio in excess of $16 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)



 Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

154,595

$

26,915

$


$

1,906

$


$

183,416

$


$

183,416

Interest income from investment securities



19,908

885



24,293



45,086

(27,454)

17,632

Servicing fees



123





27,243



27,366

(2,933)

24,433

Rental income





70,521

13,312



83,833



83,833

Other revenues



204

686

78

196

20

1,184

(18)

1,166

Total revenues 

174,830

28,486

70,599

66,950

20

340,885

(30,405)

310,480

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



411





18

22,988

23,417

49

23,466

Interest expense



61,604

18,577

18,990

7,746

27,915

134,832

(160)

134,672

General and administrative



6,768

4,479

1,518

18,851

3,226

34,842

88

34,930

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



249

16



77



342



342

Costs of rental operations

19



22,937

6,695



29,651



29,651

Depreciation and amortization



71



23,896

5,287



29,254



29,254

Loan loss provision, net



(11)

774







763



763

Other expense



77



134





211



211

Total costs and expenses 

69,188

23,846

67,475

38,674

54,129

253,312

(23)

253,289

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















47,836

47,836

Change in fair value of servicing rights









(515)



(515)

(252)

(767)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(1,694)





18,140



16,446

(16,384)

62

Change in fair value of mortgage loans held-for-sale, net



1,386





9,880



11,266



11,266

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



577



(43,805)

594



(42,634)

(566)

(43,200)

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



2,755

790



940



4,485



4,485

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(9,297)

(395)

1,290

(3,432)

9,627

(2,207)



(2,207)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



5,239

300

9

(1)



5,547



5,547

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt



(3,304)





6

(3,298)



(3,298)

Other loss, net











(73)

(73)



(73)

Total other income (loss)

(1,034)

(2,609)

(42,506)

25,606

9,560

(10,983)

30,634

19,651

Income (loss) before income taxes 

104,608

2,031

(39,382)

53,882

(44,549)

76,590

252

76,842

Income tax benefit (provision)

248

85

(258)

(409)



(334)



(334)

Net income (loss) 

104,856

2,116

(39,640)

53,473

(44,549)

76,256

252

76,508

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(371)



(5,717)

215



(5,873)

(252)

(6,125)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

104,485

$

2,116

$

(45,357)

$

53,688

$

(44,549)

$

70,383

$


$

70,383

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the three months ended March 31, 2019

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)






Commercial and











Residential

Infrastructure


Investing





Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing





Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

104,485

$

2,116

$

(45,357)

$

53,688

$

(44,549)

$

70,383

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





5,717





5,717

Non-cash equity compensation expense

706

551

69

1,350

3,687

6,363

Management incentive fee









173

173

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(38)

2

(89)





(125)

Depreciation and amortization

71



24,211

4,915



29,197

Loan loss provision, net

(11)

774







763

Interest income adjustment for securities

(197)





5,972



5,775

Extinguishment of debt, net









(1,211)

(1,211)

Other non-cash items





(434)

137

168

(129)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans held-for-sale

(1,386)





(9,880)



(11,266)

Securities

1,694





(18,140)



(16,446)

Derivatives

9,505

395

316

3,324

(10,144)

3,396

Foreign currency

(5,239)

(300)

(9)

1



(5,547)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(577)



43,805

(594)



42,634

Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans held-for-sale

(653)





7,430



6,777

Securities







7,532



7,532

Derivatives

87

768

367

(1,625)



(403)

Foreign currency

391

(891)

9

8



(483)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

98



(68,905)

8,733



(60,074)

Sales of properties







(76)



(76)

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

108,936

$

3,415

$

(40,300)

$

62,775

$

(51,876)

$

82,950

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.37

$

0.01

$

(0.14)

$

0.22

$

(0.18)

$

0.28

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of March 31, 2019

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,206

$

58

$

36,107

$

47,225

$

295,463

$

392,059

$

20,211

$

412,270

Restricted cash

32,156

68,057

19,671

13,295

535

133,714



133,714

Loans held-for-investment, net

7,513,130

1,450,097



1,498



8,964,725



8,964,725

Loans held-for-sale

688,435

302,803



153,252



1,144,490



1,144,490

Investment securities

1,061,011

59,610



992,739



2,113,360

(1,203,127)

910,233

Properties, net

8,937



2,487,285

273,152



2,769,374



2,769,374

Intangible assets





85,356

75,806



161,162

(24,327)

136,835

Investment in unconsolidated entities

35,351



70,557

54,251



160,159

(35,799)

124,360

Goodwill



119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Derivative assets

14,247

1,029

32,093

41



47,410



47,410

Accrued interest receivable

50,269

7,135

392

296

3,079

61,171

(857)

60,314

Other assets

11,259

72,720

65,898

75,348

1,944

227,169

(16)

227,153

VIE assets, at fair value













56,974,864

56,974,864

Total Assets

$

9,428,001

$

2,080,918

$

2,797,359

$

1,827,340

$

301,021

$

16,434,639

$

55,730,949

$

72,165,588

Liabilities and Equity























Liabilities:























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

29,302

$

6,788

$

63,644

$

71,675

$

21,628

$

193,037

$

106

$

193,143

Related-party payable

1





9

23,935

23,945



23,945

Dividends payable









135,889

135,889



135,889

Derivative liabilities

4,608

772



2,739

2,044

10,163



10,163

Secured financing agreements, net

5,010,958

1,410,124

1,876,514

653,078

298,186

9,248,860

(13,950)

9,234,910

Unsecured senior notes, net









1,922,795

1,922,795



1,922,795

VIE liabilities, at fair value













55,727,776

55,727,776

Total Liabilities

5,044,869

1,417,684

1,940,158

727,501

2,404,477

11,534,689

55,713,932

67,248,621

Equity:























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:























Common stock









2,855

2,855



2,855

Additional paid-in capital

1,199,646

663,692

631,392

118,760

2,466,683

5,080,173



5,080,173

Treasury stock









(104,194)

(104,194)



(104,194)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

53,128



2,734

(64)



55,798



55,798

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

3,120,166

(458)

(31,787)

967,326

(4,468,800)

(413,553)



(413,553)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

4,372,940

663,234

602,339

1,086,022

(2,103,456)

4,621,079



4,621,079

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

10,192



254,862

13,817



278,871

17,017

295,888

Total Equity

4,383,132

663,234

857,201

1,099,839

(2,103,456)

4,899,950

17,017

4,916,967

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

9,428,001

$

2,080,918

$

2,797,359