Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

-- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.38 and Distributable Earnings of $0.50 per Diluted Share --

-- Originated or Acquired $2.7 Billion of Assets, Including $2.2 Billion in Commercial Lending --

-- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share for 29th Straight Quarter --

-- Completed $500 Million Inaugural Infrastructure CLO and $1.3 Billion CRE CLO --

-- LNR Upgraded by Fitch to CSS1, Only Special Servicer Carrying Highest Rating --

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

May 06, 2021, 07:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.  The Company's first quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $111.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $150.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

"We benefited from a strong start to the year with $2.7 billion of capital deployed in the first quarter across our business cylinders, including $2.2 billion in Commercial Lending, bringing our post-COVID capital deployment to $5.7 billion. The credit performance of our diversified business lines coupled with our robust liquidity position gave us the confidence to continue our strong pace of investment activity.  Eleven years into our journey, the LTV of our loan book remains low at 60.1%, and we continue to provide an attractive yield in a low rate world," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. 

"After quarter end, we closed two CLOs totaling $1.8 billion: our inaugural Infrastructure CLO for $500 million and our second CRE CLO for $1.3 billion. These financings allowed us to further de-risk our balance sheet and diversify our funding sources.

"After a year of unprecedented distress which led to record volume in our special servicer, LNR was upgraded by Fitch to its highest servicer rating and is the only CMBS special servicer at this level globally.  We are extremely proud of this achievement which recognizes the strength and tenure of our team, years of operating at the highest level, our commitment to technology and our exemplary performance," commented Jeff DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $69 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $18 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)



 Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

170,593

$

18,808

$


$

1,174

$


$

190,575

$


$

190,575

Interest income from investment securities



18,385

564



20,940



39,889

(28,279)

11,610

Servicing fees



124





12,456



12,580

(4,178)

8,402

Rental income

1,339



65,104

9,895



76,338



76,338

Other revenues



90

93

40

82



305



305

Total revenues 

190,531

19,465

65,144

44,547



319,687

(32,457)

287,230

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



315





222

38,188

38,725

11

38,736

Interest expense



44,295

8,841

15,832

5,449

29,148

103,565

(191)

103,374

General and administrative



11,333

3,442

1,023

18,440

4,311

38,549

87

38,636

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



185









185



185

Costs of rental operations

477



23,960

4,308



28,745



28,745

Depreciation and amortization



307

100

18,100

3,967



22,474



22,474

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(529)

573







44



44

Other expense



31



583

71



685



685

Total costs and expenses 

56,414

12,956

59,498

32,457

71,647

232,972

(93)

232,879

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















39,745

39,745

Change in fair value of servicing rights









745



745

(1,541)

(796)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(2,050)





7,170



5,120

(5,426)

(306)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



(10,714)





1,236



(9,478)



(9,478)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



1,753

(254)



589



2,088

(354)

1,734

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



17,693









17,693



17,693

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



26,141

684

4,724

9,283

(6,843)

33,989



33,989

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net



(11,594)

(49)

25

(63)



(11,681)



(11,681)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(68)

(307)

(141)





(516)



(516)

Other income, net





21







21



21

Total other income (loss)



21,161

95

4,608

18,960

(6,843)

37,981

32,424

70,405

Income (loss) before income taxes 

155,278

6,604

10,254

31,050

(78,490)

124,696

60

124,756

Income tax provision

(1,505)

(92)



(633)



(2,230)



(2,230)

Net income (loss) 

153,773

6,512

10,254

30,417

(78,490)

122,466

60

122,526

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(3)



(5,077)

(6,008)



(11,088)

(60)

(11,148)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood
   Property Trust, Inc.


$

153,770

$

6,512

$

5,177

$

24,409

$

(78,490)

$

111,378

$


$

111,378

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended March 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial











and
















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing





Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing





Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

153,770

$

6,512

$

5,177

$

24,409

$

(78,490)

$

111,378

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





5,077





5,077

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,781

300

31

881

7,317

10,310

Management incentive fee









13,123

13,123

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(164)



(89)





(253)

Depreciation and amortization

247

91

18,161

3,603



22,102

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(529)

573







44

Interest income adjustment for securities

(1,300)





3,995



2,695

Extinguishment of debt, net









(246)

(246)

Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses

(6,495)





405



(6,090)

Other non-cash items

3



(337)

207

415

288

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans

10,714





(1,236)



9,478

Securities

2,050





(7,170)



(5,120)

Derivatives

(27,171)

(745)

(6,446)

(9,719)

9,313

(34,768)

Foreign currency

11,594

49

(25)

63



11,681

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,753)

254



(589)



(2,088)

Sales of properties

(17,693)









(17,693)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans

14,553





4,672



19,225

Realized credit loss

(7,757)









(7,757)

Securities

(2,861)





1,776



(1,085)

Derivatives

1,950



(35)

1,595



3,510

Foreign currency

4,784

(10)

25

(63)



4,736

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

3,218

(254)



964



3,928

Sales of properties

8,298









8,298

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$

147,239

$

6,770

$

21,539

$

23,793

$

(48,568)

$

150,773

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted
   Share

$

0.49

$

0.02

$

0.07

$

0.08

$

(0.16)

$

0.50

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of March 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,629

$

7,873

$

39,791

$

29,064

$

217,049

$

350,406

$

784

$

351,190

Restricted cash

69,882

27,973

6,672

14,197



118,724



118,724

Loans held-for-investment, net

10,733,752

1,586,808



933



12,321,493



12,321,493

Loans held-for-sale

587,037

89,368



168,226



844,631



844,631

Investment securities

969,968

34,951



1,106,000



2,110,919

(1,432,632)

678,287

Properties, net

93,718



1,954,880

196,150



2,244,748



2,244,748

Intangible assets





38,833

70,857



109,690

(42,918)

66,772

Investment in unconsolidated entities

47,514

24,840



44,435



116,789

(15,882)

100,907

Goodwill



119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Derivative assets

13,088



162

320

24,459

38,029



38,029

Accrued interest receivable

97,853

3,310



274

408

101,845

(132)

101,713

Other assets

61,677

7,107

85,740

44,719

9,646

208,889

(16)

208,873

VIE assets, at fair value













62,367,110

62,367,110

Total Assets

$

12,731,118

$

1,901,639

$

2,126,078

$

1,815,612

$

251,562

$

18,826,009

$

60,876,314

$

79,702,323

Liabilities and Equity























Liabilities:























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
   liabilities

$

37,206

$

16,010

$

44,184

$

24,110

$

56,614

$

178,124

$

91

$

178,215

Related-party payable









36,135

36,135



36,135

Dividends payable









138,906

138,906



138,906

Derivative liabilities

33,190

1,310



305



34,805



34,805

Secured financing agreements, net

6,502,059

1,259,813

1,871,026

653,222

631,655

10,917,775

(21,843)

10,895,932

Collateralized loan obligations, net

931,178









931,178



931,178

Unsecured senior notes, net









1,735,658

1,735,658



1,735,658

VIE liabilities, at fair value













60,896,709

60,896,709

Total Liabilities

7,503,633

1,277,133

1,915,210

677,637

2,598,968

13,972,581

60,874,957

74,847,538

Equity:























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:























Common stock









2,943

2,943



2,943

Additional paid-in capital

1,074,553

599,666

25,905

(298,098)

3,823,011

5,225,037



5,225,037

Treasury stock









(138,022)

(138,022)



(138,022)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

41,654









41,654



41,654

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,111,160

24,840

(40,641)

1,285,229

(6,035,338)

(654,750)



(654,750)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders'
   Equity

5,227,367

624,506

(14,736)

987,131

(2,347,406)

4,476,862



4,476,862

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118



225,604

150,844



376,566

1,357

377,923

Total Equity

5,227,485

624,506

210,868

1,137,975

(2,347,406)

4,853,428

1,357

4,854,785

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

12,731,118

$

1,901,639

$

2,126,078

$

1,815,612

$

251,562

$

18,826,009

$

60,876,314

$

79,702,323

