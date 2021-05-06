Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company's first quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $111.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $150.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

"We benefited from a strong start to the year with $2.7 billion of capital deployed in the first quarter across our business cylinders, including $2.2 billion in Commercial Lending, bringing our post-COVID capital deployment to $5.7 billion. The credit performance of our diversified business lines coupled with our robust liquidity position gave us the confidence to continue our strong pace of investment activity. Eleven years into our journey, the LTV of our loan book remains low at 60.1%, and we continue to provide an attractive yield in a low rate world," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"After quarter end, we closed two CLOs totaling $1.8 billion: our inaugural Infrastructure CLO for $500 million and our second CRE CLO for $1.3 billion. These financings allowed us to further de-risk our balance sheet and diversify our funding sources.

"After a year of unprecedented distress which led to record volume in our special servicer, LNR was upgraded by Fitch to its highest servicer rating and is the only CMBS special servicer at this level globally. We are extremely proud of this achievement which recognizes the strength and tenure of our team, years of operating at the highest level, our commitment to technology and our exemplary performance," commented Jeff DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $69 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $18 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended March 31, 2021 (Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 170,593

$ 18,808

$ —

$ 1,174

$ —

$ 190,575

$ —

$ 190,575 Interest income from investment securities



18,385



564



—



20,940



—



39,889



(28,279)



11,610 Servicing fees



124



—



—



12,456



—



12,580



(4,178)



8,402 Rental income



1,339



—



65,104



9,895



—



76,338



—



76,338 Other revenues



90



93



40



82



—



305



—



305 Total revenues



190,531



19,465



65,144



44,547



—



319,687



(32,457)



287,230 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



315



—



—



222



38,188



38,725



11



38,736 Interest expense



44,295



8,841



15,832



5,449



29,148



103,565



(191)



103,374 General and administrative



11,333



3,442



1,023



18,440



4,311



38,549



87



38,636 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



185



—



—



—



—



185



—



185 Costs of rental operations



477



—



23,960



4,308



—



28,745



—



28,745 Depreciation and amortization



307



100



18,100



3,967



—



22,474



—



22,474 Credit loss (reversal) provision, net



(529)



573



—



—



—



44



—



44 Other expense



31



—



583



71



—



685



—



685 Total costs and expenses



56,414



12,956



59,498



32,457



71,647



232,972



(93)



232,879 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



39,745



39,745 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



745



—



745



(1,541)



(796) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(2,050)



—



—



7,170



—



5,120



(5,426)



(306) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



(10,714)



—



—



1,236



—



(9,478)



—



(9,478) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



1,753



(254)



—



589



—



2,088



(354)



1,734 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



17,693



—



—



—



—



17,693



—



17,693 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net



26,141



684



4,724



9,283



(6,843)



33,989



—



33,989 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net



(11,594)



(49)



25



(63)



—



(11,681)



—



(11,681) Loss on extinguishment of debt



(68)



(307)



(141)



—



—



(516)



—



(516) Other income, net



—



21



—



—



—



21



—



21 Total other income (loss)



21,161



95



4,608



18,960



(6,843)



37,981



32,424



70,405 Income (loss) before income taxes



155,278



6,604



10,254



31,050



(78,490)



124,696



60



124,756 Income tax provision



(1,505)



(92)



—



(633)



—



(2,230)



—



(2,230) Net income (loss)



153,773



6,512



10,254



30,417



(78,490)



122,466



60



122,526 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(3)



—



(5,077)



(6,008)



—



(11,088)



(60)



(11,148) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood

Property Trust, Inc.

$ 153,770

$ 6,512

$ 5,177

$ 24,409

$ (78,490)

$ 111,378

$ —

$ 111,378

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended March 31, 2021 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial























and

































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 153,770

$ 6,512

$ 5,177

$ 24,409

$ (78,490)

$ 111,378 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



5,077



—



—



5,077 Non-cash equity compensation expense



1,781



300



31



881



7,317



10,310 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



13,123



13,123 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



(164)



—



(89)



—



—



(253) Depreciation and amortization



247



91



18,161



3,603



—



22,102 Credit loss (reversal) provision, net



(529)



573



—



—



—



44 Interest income adjustment for securities



(1,300)



—



—



3,995



—



2,695 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(246)



(246) Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses



(6,495)



—



—



405



—



(6,090) Other non-cash items



3



—



(337)



207



415



288 Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans



10,714



—



—



(1,236)



—



9,478 Securities



2,050



—



—



(7,170)



—



(5,120) Derivatives



(27,171)



(745)



(6,446)



(9,719)



9,313



(34,768) Foreign currency



11,594



49



(25)



63



—



11,681 (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities



(1,753)



254



—



(589)



—



(2,088) Sales of properties



(17,693)



—



—



—



—



(17,693) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans



14,553



—



—



4,672



—



19,225 Realized credit loss



(7,757)



—



—



—



—



(7,757) Securities



(2,861)



—



—



1,776



—



(1,085) Derivatives



1,950



—



(35)



1,595



—



3,510 Foreign currency



4,784



(10)



25



(63)



—



4,736 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



3,218



(254)



—



964



—



3,928 Sales of properties



8,298



—



—



—



—



8,298 Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 147,239

$ 6,770

$ 21,539

$ 23,793

$ (48,568)

$ 150,773 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted

Share

$ 0.49

$ 0.02

$ 0.07

$ 0.08

$ (0.16)

$ 0.50

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of March 31, 2021 (Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Assets:















































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 56,629

$ 7,873

$ 39,791

$ 29,064

$ 217,049

$ 350,406

$ 784

$ 351,190 Restricted cash



69,882



27,973



6,672



14,197



—



118,724



—



118,724 Loans held-for-investment, net



10,733,752



1,586,808



—



933



—



12,321,493



—



12,321,493 Loans held-for-sale



587,037



89,368



—



168,226



—



844,631



—



844,631 Investment securities



969,968



34,951



—



1,106,000



—



2,110,919



(1,432,632)



678,287 Properties, net



93,718



—



1,954,880



196,150



—



2,244,748



—



2,244,748 Intangible assets



—



—



38,833



70,857



—



109,690



(42,918)



66,772 Investment in unconsolidated entities



47,514



24,840



—



44,435



—



116,789



(15,882)



100,907 Goodwill



—



119,409



—



140,437



—



259,846



—



259,846 Derivative assets



13,088



—



162



320



24,459



38,029



—



38,029 Accrued interest receivable



97,853



3,310



—



274



408



101,845



(132)



101,713 Other assets



61,677



7,107



85,740



44,719



9,646



208,889



(16)



208,873 VIE assets, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



62,367,110



62,367,110 Total Assets

$ 12,731,118

$ 1,901,639

$ 2,126,078

$ 1,815,612

$ 251,562

$ 18,826,009

$ 60,876,314

$ 79,702,323 Liabilities and Equity















































Liabilities:















































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

liabilities

$ 37,206

$ 16,010

$ 44,184

$ 24,110

$ 56,614

$ 178,124

$ 91

$ 178,215 Related-party payable



—



—



—



—



36,135



36,135



—



36,135 Dividends payable



—



—



—



—



138,906



138,906



—



138,906 Derivative liabilities



33,190



1,310



—



305



—



34,805



—



34,805 Secured financing agreements, net



6,502,059



1,259,813



1,871,026



653,222



631,655



10,917,775



(21,843)



10,895,932 Collateralized loan obligations, net



931,178



—



—



—



—



931,178



—



931,178 Unsecured senior notes, net



—



—



—



—



1,735,658



1,735,658



—



1,735,658 VIE liabilities, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



60,896,709



60,896,709 Total Liabilities



7,503,633



1,277,133



1,915,210



677,637



2,598,968



13,972,581



60,874,957



74,847,538 Equity:















































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:















































Common stock



—



—



—



—



2,943



2,943



—



2,943 Additional paid-in capital



1,074,553



599,666



25,905



(298,098)



3,823,011



5,225,037



—



5,225,037 Treasury stock



—



—



—



—



(138,022)



(138,022)



—



(138,022) Accumulated other comprehensive income



41,654



—



—



—



—



41,654



—



41,654 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



4,111,160



24,840



(40,641)



1,285,229



(6,035,338)



(654,750)



—



(654,750) Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders'

Equity



5,227,367



624,506



(14,736)



987,131



(2,347,406)



4,476,862



—



4,476,862 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries



118



—



225,604



150,844



—



376,566



1,357



377,923 Total Equity



5,227,485



624,506



210,868



1,137,975



(2,347,406)



4,853,428



1,357



4,854,785 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 12,731,118

$ 1,901,639

$ 2,126,078

$ 1,815,612

$ 251,562

$ 18,826,009

$ 60,876,314

$ 79,702,323

