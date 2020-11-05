Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

-- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.52 and Core Earnings of $0.50 per Diluted Share --

-- Originated or Acquired $1.5 Billion of Assets --

-- Paid Third Quarter Dividend of $0.48 per Share --

-- Subsequent to Quarter End, Issued $550 Million of Corporate Debt --

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.  The Company's third quarter 2020 GAAP net income was $151.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $148.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

"We shifted from a cautious stance in the second quarter and deployed $1.5 billion in the third quarter, taking advantage of the most compelling risk adjusted returns presented across our various business lines. We also proactively addressed the near-term maturity of our $500 million February 2021 notes by successfully completing two successful debt raises, including issuing our first ever sustainability bond.

Our diversified platform showed its power versus pure play commercial mortgage REITs, as we deployed nearly two thirds of the capital this quarter outside our core commercial real estate lending business. Our owned real estate portfolio, over half of which consists of affordable housing, continues to shine, producing a cash on cash yield exceeding 15%. We estimate that we have approximately $3.00 per share of unrealized gains across our owned property assets today. With over $880 million of cash and undrawn debt capacity, our liquidity remains strong and we remain well positioned to selectively deploy capital going forward," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $65 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended September 30, 2020

(Amounts in thousands)



























 Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

149,972

$

17,835

$


$

1,597

$


$

169,404

$


$

169,404

Interest income from investment securities



21,385

635



23,587



45,607

(33,421)

12,186

Servicing fees



110





13,749



13,859

(4,311)

9,548

Rental income

2,014



63,925

10,039



75,978



75,978

Other revenues



66

101

48

98



313

(2)

311

Total revenues 

173,547

18,571

63,973

49,070



305,161

(37,734)

267,427

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



297





221

22,596

23,114

13

23,127

Interest expense



38,422

8,914

16,180

5,425

27,040

95,981



95,981

General and administrative



12,483

3,568

1,094

18,813

3,436

39,394

84

39,478

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



757

62



65



884



884

Costs of rental operations

643



24,302

4,577



29,522



29,522

Depreciation and amortization



430

87

19,130

3,934



23,581



23,581

Credit loss provision (reversal), net



782

(4,369)







(3,587)



(3,587)

Other expense



77



95





172



172

Total costs and expenses 

53,891

8,262

60,801

33,035

53,072

209,061

97

209,158

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















58,585

58,585

Change in fair value of servicing rights









3,960



3,960

(3,326)

634

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



13,611





3,249



16,860

(17,059)

(199)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



59,402





1,982



61,384



61,384

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



3,253

(80)



358



3,531

(339)

3,192

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(28,577)

110

(313)

38

645

(28,097)



(28,097)

Foreign currency gain, net



25,302

110

14

26



25,452



25,452

Other (loss) income, net







(1)

358



357



357

Total other income (loss)



72,991

140

(300)

9,971

645

83,447

37,861

121,308

Income (loss) before income taxes 

192,647

10,449

2,872

26,006

(52,427)

179,547

30

179,577

Income tax (provision) benefit

(16,700)

(86)



1,943



(14,843)



(14,843)

Net income (loss) 

175,947

10,363

2,872

27,949

(52,427)

164,704

30

164,734

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(3)



(5,072)

(7,795)



(12,870)

(30)

(12,900)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

175,944

$

10,363

$

(2,200)

$

20,154

$

(52,427)

$

151,834

$


$

151,834

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the three months ended September 30, 2020

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





















Commercial











and
















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing





Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing





Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

175,944

10,363

(2,200)

20,154

(52,427)

151,834

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





5,072





5,072

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,015

(126)

54

1,215

4,131

6,289

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(163)



(89)





(252)

Depreciation and amortization

370

78

19,191

3,525



23,164

Credit loss reversal, net

(259)

(4,369)







(4,628)

Interest income adjustment for securities

(1,035)





1,914



879

Extinguishment of debt, net









(246)

(246)

Income tax provision associated with fair value adjustments

5,519





879



6,398

Other non-cash items

3



(713)

225

158

(327)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans

(59,402)





(1,982)



(61,384)

Securities

(13,611)





(3,249)



(16,860)

Derivatives

28,336

(173)

(1,377)

(551)

4,380

30,615

Foreign currency

(25,302)

(110)

(14)

(26)



(25,452)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(3,253)

80



(358)



(3,531)

Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans

49,241





6,201



55,442

Securities







(4,318)



(4,318)

Derivatives

(11,625)



(35)

(7,341)



(19,001)

Foreign currency

799

(5)

16

26



836

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

3,352

(80)



772



4,044

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

149,929

$

5,658

$

19,905

$

17,086

$

(44,004)

$

148,574

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.51

$

0.02

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

(0.15)

$

0.50

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020

(Amounts in thousands)



























 Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:























Interest income from loans


$

492,489

$

59,374

$


$

6,071

$


$

557,934

$


$

557,934

Interest income from investment securities



57,358

2,019



73,311



132,688

(90,618)

42,070

Servicing fees



424





28,782



29,206

(8,207)

20,999

Rental income

2,782



191,452

28,600



222,834



222,834

Other revenues



298

344

228

891



1,761

(5)

1,756

Total revenues 

553,351

61,737

191,680

137,655



944,423

(98,830)

845,593

Costs and expenses:























Management fees



987





680

85,257

86,924

46

86,970

Interest expense



134,243

31,709

49,243

18,796

83,670

317,661

(162)

317,499

General and administrative



29,230

12,328

3,453

54,490

11,105

110,606

251

110,857

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



2,195

1,179

12

(3)



3,383



3,383

Costs of rental operations

2,409



71,857

13,102



87,368



87,368

Depreciation and amortization



1,275

246

57,571

11,890



70,982



70,982

Credit loss provision, net



52,293

2,991







55,284



55,284

Other expense



230



432





662



662

Total costs and expenses 

222,862

48,453

182,568

98,955

180,032

732,870

135

733,005

Other income (loss):























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs















64,353

64,353

Change in fair value of servicing rights









9,606



9,606

(11,934)

(2,328)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(8,814)





(36,026)



(44,840)

47,972

3,132

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



56,895





22,805



79,700



79,700

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



3,975

(1,198)



30,504



33,281

(1,216)

32,065

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



(961)

296



7,433



6,768



6,768

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(9,508)

(1,328)

(35,150)

(22,896)

34,397

(34,485)



(34,485)

Foreign currency (loss)  gain, net



(1,757)

(53)

(53)

2



(1,861)



(1,861)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(22)

(170)

(2,185)





(2,377)



(2,377)

Other income, net







240

447



687



687

Total other income (loss)



39,808

(2,453)

(37,148)

11,875

34,397

46,479

99,175

145,654

Income (loss) before income taxes 

370,297

10,831

(28,036)

50,575

(145,635)

258,032

210

258,242

Income tax (provision) benefit

(15,535)

3



8,716



(6,816)



(6,816)

Net income (loss) 

354,762

10,834

(28,036)

59,291

(145,635)

251,216

210

251,426

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(10)



(15,294)

(11,191)



(26,495)

(210)

(26,705)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

354,752

$

10,834

$

(43,330)

$

48,100

$

(145,635)

$

224,721

$


$

224,721

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)






















Commercial











and
















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing





Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing





Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

354,752

10,834

(43,330)

48,100

(145,635)

224,721

Add / (Deduct):

















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





15,294





15,294

Non-cash equity compensation expense

3,563

821

185

3,725

14,147

22,441

Management incentive fee









15,799

15,799

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

401



(266)

(72)



63

Depreciation and amortization

1,095

208

57,808

10,669



69,780

Credit loss provision, net

51,252

2,991







54,243

Interest income adjustment for securities

238





9,856



10,094

Extinguishment of debt, net









(739)

(739)

Income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments

1,612





(955)



657

Other non-cash items

10



(1,689)

703

470

(506)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:

















Loans

(56,895)





(22,805)



(79,700)

Securities

8,814





36,026



44,840

Derivatives

8,816

1,260

32,593

21,986

(23,509)

41,146

Foreign currency

1,757

53

53

(2)



1,861

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(3,975)

1,198



(30,504)



(33,281)

Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:

















Loans

45,742

(62)



22,759



68,439

Securities







(8,711)



(8,711)

Derivatives

(3,853)

118

(439)

(13,438)



(17,612)

Foreign currency

(5,441)

(147)

(53)

2



(5,639)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

2,772

(813)



17,502



19,461

Sales of properties







(5,789)



(5,789)

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

410,660

$

16,461

$

60,156

$

89,052

$

(139,467)

$

436,862

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

1.39

$

0.06

$

0.20

$

0.30

$

(0.47)

$

1.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of September 30, 2020

(Amounts in thousands)



























Commercial and















Residential

Infrastructure


Investing









Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing




Securitization



Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,111

$

994

$

38,119

$

22,054

$

298,844

$

379,122

$

748

$

379,870

Restricted cash

69,351

31,515

7,632

22,838



131,336



131,336

Loans held-for-investment, net

9,373,503

1,544,068



1,081



10,918,652



10,918,652

Loans held-for-sale

747,654





265,019



1,012,673



1,012,673

Investment securities

1,152,362

39,813



1,097,322



2,289,497

(1,544,384)

745,113

Properties, net

27,123



1,983,124

197,575



2,207,822



2,207,822

Intangible assets





41,946

70,374



112,320

(38,181)

74,139

Investment in unconsolidated entities

50,850

24,664



45,236



120,750

(16,366)

104,384

Goodwill



119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Derivative assets

25,805



54

1,250

37,716

64,825



64,825

Accrued interest receivable

72,344

3,244



334

3,484

79,406

(1,376)

78,030

Other assets

24,705

4,216

70,369

52,352

11,829

163,471

3

163,474

VIE assets, at fair value













64,477,475

64,477,475

Total Assets

$

11,562,808

$

1,767,923

$

2,141,244

$

1,915,872

$

351,873

$

17,739,720

$

62,877,919

$

80,617,639

Liabilities and Equity























Liabilities:























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

36,378

$

8,545

$

49,758

$

35,796

$

70,956

$

201,433

$

58

$

201,491

Related-party payable







5

22,091

22,096



22,096

Dividends payable









138,264

138,264



138,264

Derivative liabilities

8,839

1,516



3,097



13,452



13,452

Secured financing agreements, net

5,576,092

1,243,001

1,793,731

614,055

389,013

9,615,892



9,615,892

Collateralized loan obligations, net

929,931









929,931



929,931

Unsecured senior notes, net









1,934,555

1,934,555



1,934,555

VIE liabilities, at fair value













62,876,265

62,876,265

Total Liabilities

6,551,240

1,253,062

1,843,489

652,953

2,554,879

12,855,623

62,876,323

75,731,946

Equity:























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:























Common stock









2,918

2,918



2,918

Additional paid-in capital

1,165,764

509,848

115,246

(124,805)

3,534,663

5,200,716



5,200,716

Treasury stock









(133,024)

(133,024)



(133,024)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

42,350





(65)



42,285



42,285

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

3,803,336

5,013

(42,898)

1,243,098

(5,607,563)

(599,014)



(599,014)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,011,450

514,861

72,348

1,118,228

(2,203,006)

4,513,881



4,513,881

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118



225,407

144,691



370,216

1,596

371,812

Total Equity

5,011,568

514,861

297,755

1,262,919

(2,203,006)

4,884,097

1,596

4,885,693

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

11,562,808

$

1,767,923

$

2,141,244

$

1,915,872

$

351,873

$

17,739,720

$

62,877,919

$

80,617,639

