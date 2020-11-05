Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company's third quarter 2020 GAAP net income was $151.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $148.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

"We shifted from a cautious stance in the second quarter and deployed $1.5 billion in the third quarter, taking advantage of the most compelling risk adjusted returns presented across our various business lines. We also proactively addressed the near-term maturity of our $500 million February 2021 notes by successfully completing two successful debt raises, including issuing our first ever sustainability bond.

Our diversified platform showed its power versus pure play commercial mortgage REITs, as we deployed nearly two thirds of the capital this quarter outside our core commercial real estate lending business. Our owned real estate portfolio, over half of which consists of affordable housing, continues to shine, producing a cash on cash yield exceeding 15%. We estimate that we have approximately $3.00 per share of unrealized gains across our owned property assets today. With over $880 million of cash and undrawn debt capacity, our liquidity remains strong and we remain well positioned to selectively deploy capital going forward," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (Amounts in thousands)





















































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 149,972

$ 17,835

$ —

$ 1,597

$ —

$ 169,404

$ —

$ 169,404 Interest income from investment securities



21,385



635



—



23,587



—



45,607



(33,421)



12,186 Servicing fees



110



—



—



13,749



—



13,859



(4,311)



9,548 Rental income



2,014



—



63,925



10,039



—



75,978



—



75,978 Other revenues



66



101



48



98



—



313



(2)



311 Total revenues



173,547



18,571



63,973



49,070



—



305,161



(37,734)



267,427 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



297



—



—



221



22,596



23,114



13



23,127 Interest expense



38,422



8,914



16,180



5,425



27,040



95,981



—



95,981 General and administrative



12,483



3,568



1,094



18,813



3,436



39,394



84



39,478 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



757



62



—



65



—



884



—



884 Costs of rental operations



643



—



24,302



4,577



—



29,522



—



29,522 Depreciation and amortization



430



87



19,130



3,934



—



23,581



—



23,581 Credit loss provision (reversal), net



782



(4,369)



—



—



—



(3,587)



—



(3,587) Other expense



77



—



95



—



—



172



—



172 Total costs and expenses



53,891



8,262



60,801



33,035



53,072



209,061



97



209,158 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



58,585



58,585 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



3,960



—



3,960



(3,326)



634 Change in fair value of investment securities, net



13,611



—



—



3,249



—



16,860



(17,059)



(199) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



59,402



—



—



1,982



—



61,384



—



61,384 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



3,253



(80)



—



358



—



3,531



(339)



3,192 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(28,577)



110



(313)



38



645



(28,097)



—



(28,097) Foreign currency gain, net



25,302



110



14



26



—



25,452



—



25,452 Other (loss) income, net



—



—



(1)



358



—



357



—



357 Total other income (loss)



72,991



140



(300)



9,971



645



83,447



37,861



121,308 Income (loss) before income taxes



192,647



10,449



2,872



26,006



(52,427)



179,547



30



179,577 Income tax (provision) benefit



(16,700)



(86)



—



1,943



—



(14,843)



—



(14,843) Net income (loss)



175,947



10,363



2,872



27,949



(52,427)



164,704



30



164,734 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(3)



—



(5,072)



(7,795)



—



(12,870)



(30)



(12,900) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 175,944

$ 10,363

$ (2,200)

$ 20,154

$ (52,427)

$ 151,834

$ —

$ 151,834

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)









































Commercial























and

































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.



175,944



10,363



(2,200)



20,154



(52,427)



151,834 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



5,072



—



—



5,072 Non-cash equity compensation expense



1,015



(126)



54



1,215



4,131



6,289 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



(163)



—



(89)



—



—



(252) Depreciation and amortization



370



78



19,191



3,525



—



23,164 Credit loss reversal, net



(259)



(4,369)



—



—



—



(4,628) Interest income adjustment for securities



(1,035)



—



—



1,914



—



879 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(246)



(246) Income tax provision associated with fair value adjustments



5,519



—



—



879



—



6,398 Other non-cash items



3



—



(713)



225



158



(327) Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans



(59,402)



—



—



(1,982)



—



(61,384) Securities



(13,611)



—



—



(3,249)



—



(16,860) Derivatives



28,336



(173)



(1,377)



(551)



4,380



30,615 Foreign currency



(25,302)



(110)



(14)



(26)



—



(25,452) (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities



(3,253)



80



—



(358)



—



(3,531) Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans



49,241



—



—



6,201



—



55,442 Securities



—



—



—



(4,318)



—



(4,318) Derivatives



(11,625)



—



(35)



(7,341)



—



(19,001) Foreign currency



799



(5)



16



26



—



836 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



3,352



(80)



—



772



—



4,044 Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 149,929

$ 5,658

$ 19,905

$ 17,086

$ (44,004)

$ 148,574 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.51

$ 0.02

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ (0.15)

$ 0.50

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Amounts in thousands)





















































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:















































Interest income from loans

$ 492,489

$ 59,374

$ —

$ 6,071

$ —

$ 557,934

$ —

$ 557,934 Interest income from investment securities



57,358



2,019



—



73,311



—



132,688



(90,618)



42,070 Servicing fees



424



—



—



28,782



—



29,206



(8,207)



20,999 Rental income



2,782



—



191,452



28,600



—



222,834



—



222,834 Other revenues



298



344



228



891



—



1,761



(5)



1,756 Total revenues



553,351



61,737



191,680



137,655



—



944,423



(98,830)



845,593 Costs and expenses:















































Management fees



987



—



—



680



85,257



86,924



46



86,970 Interest expense



134,243



31,709



49,243



18,796



83,670



317,661



(162)



317,499 General and administrative



29,230



12,328



3,453



54,490



11,105



110,606



251



110,857 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



2,195



1,179



12



(3)



—



3,383



—



3,383 Costs of rental operations



2,409



—



71,857



13,102



—



87,368



—



87,368 Depreciation and amortization



1,275



246



57,571



11,890



—



70,982



—



70,982 Credit loss provision, net



52,293



2,991



—



—



—



55,284



—



55,284 Other expense



230



—



432



—



—



662



—



662 Total costs and expenses



222,862



48,453



182,568



98,955



180,032



732,870



135



733,005 Other income (loss):















































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



—



64,353



64,353 Change in fair value of servicing rights



—



—



—



9,606



—



9,606



(11,934)



(2,328) Change in fair value of investment securities, net



(8,814)



—



—



(36,026)



—



(44,840)



47,972



3,132 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net



56,895



—



—



22,805



—



79,700



—



79,700 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



3,975



(1,198)



—



30,504



—



33,281



(1,216)



32,065 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net



(961)



296



—



7,433



—



6,768



—



6,768 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net



(9,508)



(1,328)



(35,150)



(22,896)



34,397



(34,485)



—



(34,485) Foreign currency (loss) gain, net



(1,757)



(53)



(53)



2



—



(1,861)



—



(1,861) Loss on extinguishment of debt



(22)



(170)



(2,185)



—



—



(2,377)



—



(2,377) Other income, net



—



—



240



447



—



687



—



687 Total other income (loss)



39,808



(2,453)



(37,148)



11,875



34,397



46,479



99,175



145,654 Income (loss) before income taxes



370,297



10,831



(28,036)



50,575



(145,635)



258,032



210



258,242 Income tax (provision) benefit



(15,535)



3



—



8,716



—



(6,816)



—



(6,816) Net income (loss)



354,762



10,834



(28,036)



59,291



(145,635)



251,216



210



251,426 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(10)



—



(15,294)



(11,191)



—



(26,495)



(210)



(26,705) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 354,752

$ 10,834

$ (43,330)

$ 48,100

$ (145,635)

$ 224,721

$ —

$ 224,721

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)









































Commercial























and

































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing











Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing











Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.



354,752



10,834



(43,330)



48,100



(145,635)



224,721 Add / (Deduct):



































Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



—



—



15,294



—



—



15,294 Non-cash equity compensation expense



3,563



821



185



3,725



14,147



22,441 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



—



15,799



15,799 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



401



—



(266)



(72)



—



63 Depreciation and amortization



1,095



208



57,808



10,669



—



69,780 Credit loss provision, net



51,252



2,991



—



—



—



54,243 Interest income adjustment for securities



238



—



—



9,856



—



10,094 Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



—



(739)



(739) Income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments



1,612



—



—



(955)



—



657 Other non-cash items



10



—



(1,689)



703



470



(506) Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:



































Loans



(56,895)



—



—



(22,805)



—



(79,700) Securities



8,814



—



—



36,026



—



44,840 Derivatives



8,816



1,260



32,593



21,986



(23,509)



41,146 Foreign currency



1,757



53



53



(2)



—



1,861 (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities



(3,975)



1,198



—



(30,504)



—



(33,281) Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:



































Loans



45,742



(62)



—



22,759



—



68,439 Securities



—



—



—



(8,711)



—



(8,711) Derivatives



(3,853)



118



(439)



(13,438)



—



(17,612) Foreign currency



(5,441)



(147)



(53)



2



—



(5,639) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities



2,772



(813)



—



17,502



—



19,461 Sales of properties



—



—



—



(5,789)



—



(5,789) Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 410,660

$ 16,461

$ 60,156

$ 89,052

$ (139,467)

$ 436,862 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 1.39

$ 0.06

$ 0.20

$ 0.30

$ (0.47)

$ 1.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of September 30, 2020 (Amounts in thousands)





















































Commercial and































Residential

Infrastructure





Investing



















Lending

Lending

Property

and Servicing









Securitization







Segment

Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Assets:















































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,111

$ 994

$ 38,119

$ 22,054

$ 298,844

$ 379,122

$ 748

$ 379,870 Restricted cash



69,351



31,515



7,632



22,838



—



131,336



—



131,336 Loans held-for-investment, net



9,373,503



1,544,068



—



1,081



—



10,918,652



—



10,918,652 Loans held-for-sale



747,654



—



—



265,019



—



1,012,673



—



1,012,673 Investment securities



1,152,362



39,813



—



1,097,322



—



2,289,497



(1,544,384)



745,113 Properties, net



27,123



—



1,983,124



197,575



—



2,207,822



—



2,207,822 Intangible assets



—



—



41,946



70,374



—



112,320



(38,181)



74,139 Investment in unconsolidated entities



50,850



24,664



—



45,236



—



120,750



(16,366)



104,384 Goodwill



—



119,409



—



140,437



—



259,846



—



259,846 Derivative assets



25,805



—



54



1,250



37,716



64,825



—



64,825 Accrued interest receivable



72,344



3,244



—



334



3,484



79,406



(1,376)



78,030 Other assets



24,705



4,216



70,369



52,352



11,829



163,471



3



163,474 VIE assets, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



64,477,475



64,477,475 Total Assets

$ 11,562,808

$ 1,767,923

$ 2,141,244

$ 1,915,872

$ 351,873

$ 17,739,720

$ 62,877,919

$ 80,617,639 Liabilities and Equity















































Liabilities:















































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 36,378

$ 8,545

$ 49,758

$ 35,796

$ 70,956

$ 201,433

$ 58

$ 201,491 Related-party payable



—



—



—



5



22,091



22,096



—



22,096 Dividends payable



—



—



—



—



138,264



138,264



—



138,264 Derivative liabilities



8,839



1,516



—



3,097



—



13,452



—



13,452 Secured financing agreements, net



5,576,092



1,243,001



1,793,731



614,055



389,013



9,615,892



—



9,615,892 Collateralized loan obligations, net



929,931



—



—



—



—



929,931



—



929,931 Unsecured senior notes, net



—



—



—



—



1,934,555



1,934,555



—



1,934,555 VIE liabilities, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



—



62,876,265



62,876,265 Total Liabilities



6,551,240



1,253,062



1,843,489



652,953



2,554,879



12,855,623



62,876,323



75,731,946 Equity:















































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:















































Common stock



—



—



—



—



2,918



2,918



—



2,918 Additional paid-in capital



1,165,764



509,848



115,246



(124,805)



3,534,663



5,200,716



—



5,200,716 Treasury stock



—



—



—



—



(133,024)



(133,024)



—



(133,024) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



42,350



—



—



(65)



—



42,285



—



42,285 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



3,803,336



5,013



(42,898)



1,243,098



(5,607,563)



(599,014)



—



(599,014) Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



5,011,450



514,861



72,348



1,118,228



(2,203,006)



4,513,881



—



4,513,881 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries



118



—



225,407



144,691



—



370,216



1,596



371,812 Total Equity



5,011,568



514,861



297,755



1,262,919



(2,203,006)



4,884,097



1,596



4,885,693 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 11,562,808

$ 1,767,923

$ 2,141,244

$ 1,915,872

$ 351,873

$ 17,739,720

$ 62,877,919

$ 80,617,639

