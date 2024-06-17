Stash Dispensaries Announces Exclusive Meet & Greet Bundle with Chicago Rapper King Louie on 6/22 in Orland Hills, IL.

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is thrilled to announce an exciting new bundle offer that gives fans an exclusive opportunity to meet Chicago rapper King Louie. This unique event will take place on Saturday, June 22nd, from 1 to 3 pm at our Orland Hills location in our consumption lounge.

Customers who purchase the special "Royal Tree Bundle" will gain access to a meet and greet with King Louie in our lounge. This limited-time bundle includes one-eighth of flower and two pre-rolls from King Louie's premium brand, Royal Tree, produced by Flora Arbor.

King Louie Meet N Greet Flyer

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to consume the Royal Tree products alongside King Louie, creating an unforgettable experience for fans. This exclusive offer is a perfect way to enjoy high-quality cannabis while connecting with one of Chicago's iconic rap artists.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

1:00 PM – Location: Stash Dispensaries, Orland Hills

Royal Tree Bundle Details:

Price: $60.00 (Pre-Tax)

Bundle Includes:

One-eighth of flower

Two pre-rolls

Ticket to King Louie's Meet & Greet

*Sales for the bundles will begin on June 19th only at our Orland Hills location and will continue until supplies last.

Stash Dispensaries is committed to providing our customers with unique and memorable experiences. The Royal Tree Bundle not only offers exceptional cannabis products but also a chance to meet and engage with King Louie in an intimate setting.

"We are incredibly excited to host King Louie and offer this exclusive bundle to our customers," said Daniel Wisniewski, Chief Development Officer at Stash Dispensaries. "This event represents our dedication to delivering top-quality products and creating unique opportunities for our community to connect with influential figures in the industry."

Don't miss out on this exceptional event!

Visit Stash Dispensaries in Orland Hills to purchase your Royal Tree Bundle and secure your spot for this exclusive meet and greet.

For more information, please visit www.stashdispensaries.com or contact us at [email protected]

* This bundle offer is only valid at our Orland Hills location & while supplies last.

About King Louie and RoyalTree Reserve: Founded by Chicago-based, Grammy-nominated rapper King Louie, known for pioneering the drill music scene, RoyalTree Reserve was born out of the desire to bring a sense of majesty, refinement, and nobility to the cannabis experience. Just as royalty rules with grace and power, RoyalTree aims to command the cannabis industry by providing exceptional products that elevate the senses and create memorable moments of true indulgence.

About Flora Arbor: Flora Arbor LLC was awarded a craft grow license by the Illinois Department of Agriculture in 2021. Located in Elgin, Illinois in a state-of-the-art 51,000 sq ft. Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility. Flora cultivates, extracts, manufactures, packages and distributes cannabis products to retail dispensaries throughout the state of Illinois.

About Stash Dispensaries: Stash Dispensaries is a leading cannabis dispensary committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With multiple locations, we strive to offer unique experiences and a diverse range of cannabis products to meet the needs of our community.

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries