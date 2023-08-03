Stash Dispensaries Opens Two New Adult-Use Dispensaries in Illinois

News provided by

Stash Dispensaries

03 Aug, 2023, 16:45 ET

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cannabis company Stash is opening two new adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois. 

The stores, in Peru and Orland Hills, will open on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Continue Reading
Flagship Store - Orland Hills, IL
Peru Hours:
Everyday from 9am-9pm

Orland Hills Hours:
Everyday from 10am-10pm

Available in our upscale stores will be a range of products including flower, edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures, topicals, concentrates and vapes.

Illinois legalized recreational cannabis use in January, 2020, and the United States is in the middle of widespread legalization. Approximately 230 million Americans (70% of the total population) now have legal access to cannabis.

Stash Holdings Corp is headquartered in California, with operations in Illinois. The company has decades of cannabis and hemp experience and is a leader in the space. 

The Stash team includes former executives of MedMen, Chai Cannabis Co., and Captor Capital. Founder and CEO Matt Longo has more than 20 years' experience in the space and is a pioneer in the cannabis and hemp industries. Matt founded two of MedMen's dispensary locations in West Hollywood and Santa Ana, California, overseeing operations for each store before their acquisition by Captor Capital. He was the owner/operator of two cultivation facilities, supplying Prop 215-compliant retailers and wholesalers, helped build one of the largest hemp farms in the nation, and has advised the Cambodian government on large-scale cannabis growing. 

Matt said: "It has been a long haul from the licenses finally being confirmed in early 2022, acquiring the two stores last year and then building out the two locations. I am so excited about what we have created – both stores in Orland Hills and Peru look exactly the way we planned: upscale, modern and welcoming environments, with a strong array of products to meet everyone's needs. We are ready for business!"

Check out more on our website at: www.stashdispensaries.com

The Stash stores are located at: 9545 W 167th Street, Orland Hills, IL 60487
and
1320 38th Street, Peru, IL 61354

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries

