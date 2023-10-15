Stash Dispensaries Presents: Orland Hills - Halloweed Celebration

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a thrilling Halloweed event brought to you by Stash Dispensaries! This October 28th, from Noon to 8 PM CST, Stash Dispensaries invites all spirits, ghouls, and cannabis enthusiasts aged 21 and over to a day of enticing activities, immersive experiences, and unparalleled promotions at 9545 W 167th St, Orland Hills, IL 60487.

Prepare for a Bewitching Day of Fun

Halloween Celebration Flyer - Orland Hills

Prepare for an unforgettable Halloweed experience:

Costume Contest: Put on your best costume for a chance to bewitch our judges and win spook-tacular prizes!

Put on your best costume for a chance to bewitch our judges and win spook-tacular prizes! Pop-Up Halloween Experience: Immerse yourself in a world of Halloween wonder with our pop-up interactive attractions, including a UFO Maze, Laser Maze, Plant Tunnel, and Blackout Maze, all expertly produced by Fables Studios .

Immerse yourself in a world of Halloween wonder with our pop-up interactive attractions, including a UFO Maze, Laser Maze, Plant Tunnel, and Blackout Maze, all expertly produced by . Spooky Stash Promotion: Encounter over 15 vendors in our lounge space, distributing 1,000+ coupons that drop the price of selected products to just $0.01 .

Encounter over 15 vendors in our lounge space, distributing 1,000+ coupons that drop the price of selected products to just . On-Site Consumption: Immerse yourself in the Halloween atmosphere while enjoying your favorite cannabis products in our designated lounge area.

Entry is complimentary with valid ID for individuals 21 and older.

Link to Eventbrite with further information and tickets: Click here

Join the Celebration Responsibly. At Stash Dispensaries, we encourage responsible and legal cannabis consumption. Ensure you carry a valid ID and adhere to all local regulations.

$0.01 Coupon Disclaimer. These vouchers are valid until the date specified and can only be used for the product featured on the back of the card. They have no cash value and cannot be exchanged for any other product. To redeem, a $25.00 post-tax minimum purchase is required. Limit 3 coupon cards per customer only for redemption at our Orland Hills store. For complete terms and conditions, please visit our store for more information.

About Stash Dispensaries. Stash Dispensaries is dedicated to providing a wide selection of quality cannabis products for recreational and medicinal use. With relentless commitment to customer service and community engagement, Stash Dispensaries creates a unique and unforgettable experience for all.

For more details, visit www.stashdispensaries.com.

Stash Dispensaries - Elevating Your Cannabis Experience

