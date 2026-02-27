State American Water Announces More Than $200 Million Invested in 2025 Statewide Infrastructure Upgrades

Strengthening System Reliability and Water Quality for Customers

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water announced today its 2025 summary of investments for system improvements, totaling more than $200 million in water and wastewater system upgrades throughout its service area across the state.

"Delivering safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater service requires consistent, proactive investment in our systems," said Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water. "These investments are focused on strengthening reliability, modernizing aging infrastructure, and minimizing service disruptions for our customers across the state. By continuing to invest in our systems today, we are helping deliver resilient, high-quality service for the communities we serve well into the future."

In addition to helping the company continue to provide safe, clean, and reliable service for customers and communities, this amount of investment contributed to more than 2,000 jobs.

Annual investments support critical upgrades throughout the company's water and wastewater systems, including treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, pipelines, and metering equipment. System improvement highlights for 2025 include:

2025 capex statistics statewide (expenditure/units):

Main Replacement

$17.9 million, 10.6 miles

Water Treatment Plants improvements

$4.4 million (including $2.6 million for two new plants for iron and manganese removal in our Hillview service area).

Hydrants & Valve Replacements

$4.2 million, fifty-five hydrants (approximately), ninety valves (approximately)

California American Water continues to make long-term investments in the communities it serves, modernizing aging infrastructure to strengthen service for residents. These proactive capital investments play a critical role in sustaining system reliability and helping to ensure high-quality water and wastewater service.

