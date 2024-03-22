State and Marin County Leaders Unite to Address Teen Anxiety in Groundbreaking Teen Town Hall Event

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teenagers across the nation, and girls in particular, are experiencing unprecedented levels of anxiety, sadness, and hopelessness about their futures, prompting local and state politicians to join forces in a collaborative effort to address these concerns.

To open dialogue and develop actionable solutions, Karma Club Teen and Alcohol Justice will host a Teen Town Hall event, bringing together two of California Senator Laphonza Butler's state staffers, CA-12 Congressional Candidate Lateefah Simon, Marin County Supervisor Mary Sackett, and concerned Marin County teens.

The Teen Town Hall will be held at Karma Club Teen, inside Northgate Mall at 5800 Northgate Drive, Suite 74, San Rafael, CA 94903, on Wednesday, March 27th, at 4:30 p.m.

This groundbreaking event comes at a critical time when Marin County teens are grappling with their stressors, including academic pressures, socioeconomic uncertainties, and environmental concerns.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation and the impact of drug and alcohol use to self-medicate the associated stressors. Karma Club Teen founder and Executive Director Sally Newson partnered with San Rafael-based nonprofit Alcohol Justice to organize this town hall to provide a platform for teens to voice their anxieties and aspirations directly to decision-makers and to learn actionable strategies to address their issues.

"We cannot ignore the voices of our youth, who are Marin County's future leaders," said Supervisor Mary Sackett. "This town hall is a step in fostering meaningful dialogue and implementing policies that prioritize the well-being and success of our teenagers."

"At a time when our youth are facing unprecedented challenges, it is imperative that we come together as a community to listen, understand, and support them," stated Newson. "This Teen Town Hall is an opportunity for us to bridge the gap between generations and work collaboratively towards a brighter future for Marin County's youth."

Critical to this gathering is Marin Teens' alignment with CDC findings stating that youth are increasingly turning to alcohol and other drugs for stress relief.

"The kids are not well," said Cruz Avila, Executive Director, Alcohol Justice. "Recent CDC data confirms what we have observed: Gen Z approaches alcohol and other substance use differently, much less for the social reasons reported by Gen Y & Gen X. Gen Z are drawn to substance misuse much more to self-medicate for various mental health indications."

"Mental Health is today's critical path to drug & alcohol prevention," said Youth for Justice Director David Thompson.

The event, which may become a recurring platform, will feature Q&A sessions designed to address the multifaceted issues contributing to teen anxiety.

Topics of discussion may include academic pressure, college and career readiness, mental health resources, environmental sustainability, and social justice initiatives.

For further background information for articles or to arrange live shots of the event, please contact:

[email protected] 415 847-2534

[email protected] 415 521-4685

[email protected] 415 847-3006

CONTACT:

Sally Newson 415 847-2534 David Thompson 415 521-4685 Michael Scippa 415 847-3006

SOURCE Alcohol Justice