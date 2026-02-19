State Bank of Texas Launches New Digital Banking Platform Powered by Alkami

Modern Platform expands digital capabilities for both consumer and business clients, improving convenience, security, and long‑term scalability

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that State Bank of Texas (SBT) has successfully gone live on Alkami's Digital Banking Platform (Platform), delivering a modern and intuitive experience for both retail and business banking customers.

By partnering with Alkami, SBT is improving how customers manage their finances with a digital experience that's easy to use and built for everyday banking. Customers now have access to features like mobile check deposit, real-time alerts, card controls, and straightforward tools for business banking, making it easier to bank securely and stay in control.

"Partnering with Alkami has empowered State Bank of Texas to deliver a modern, secure, and intuitive digital banking experience that truly puts our customers first," said John Hutcherson, senior vice president of operations at SBT. "This upgrade isn't just about technology; it's about transforming how our customers interact with their finances. From seamless mobile check deposits and real-time alerts to enhanced card controls and streamlined business banking tools, Alkami's Platform allows us to offer convenience, security, and control like never before. We're proud to provide a smarter, more personalized banking journey that meets the evolving needs of our customers and positions us for continued growth."

With one Platform supporting both consumer and business banking, SBT can offer a consistent experience across customers while still having the flexibility to grow and adapt over time. The move reflects the bank's focus on putting customers first and investing in its digital future.

"It's been great working with State Bank of Texas on this launch," said Taylor Adkins, vice president of product management at Alkami. "They had a clear focus on what would make banking easier for their customers, and this Platform gives them the flexibility to deliver that now and as their needs evolve."

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About State Bank of Texas

State Bank of Texas (SBT), headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a family‑owned community bank specializing in personalized financial services for individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Founded in 1987, SBT has grown to become one of the nation's leading hospitality‑focused banks, consistently ranking among the top-performing community banks in the United States.

With a strong commitment to relationship banking, SBT delivers responsive service, local decision‑making, and innovative digital tools that empower customers to manage their finances with confidence. As the bank continues to expand, its mission remains rooted in providing safe, reliable, and customer‑first banking to the communities it serves.

To learn more, visit https://sbt.bank

________________________________________

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification Program℠ recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.