State College Area School District (PA) Selects Synergy Student Information System

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State College Area School District (SCASD) has selected the industry-leading Synergy® Student Information System (SIS) by Edupoint® Educational Systems for its K-12 student information and learning management needs, replacing eSchoolPlus™ SIS. The district's Synergy solution will include Synergy SIS and Synergy Online Registration in a cloud-hosted environment. SCASD serves nearly 7,000 students across 12 schools in central Pennsylvania.

Synergy Education Platform is a comprehensive student data management ecosystem, seamlessly integrated by design, that helps districts streamline processes and boost communication and collaboration across all sites while providing the real-time performance data needed to improve learning outcomes for students. SCASD will benefit from the system's robust teacher functionality, built-in email for communicating with parents and students, and Synergy state reporting tools that will save staff time by automating processes that were previously manual. The Synergy mobile app suite will boost mobility and autonomy for all users, making information more accessible to parents and enabling high school students to check in on campus with a swipe of their student ID.

SCASD's Information Technology leadership convened a 31-member steering committee to evaluate available student information systems based on their ability to meet core requirements and compatibility with systems already in place. For the final round of demos, the committee included stakeholder teams representing a broad variety of job titles from across the district and gathered feedback, which came back overwhelmingly in favor of Synergy.

"We were looking for a student information system that would give us everything in one place or easily integrate with other systems, and Synergy scored high in both of those areas," said Justin Hetrick, Director of Technology at SCASD. "The quality of the support we would receive was also critical, so we worked with several Synergy districts during the evaluation process verify that that requirement would be met. We're in the implementation phase right now and are very happy with the decision we made."

"With Synergy SIS, State College Area School District has chosen a powerful, innovative solution that will evolve with the district as its student data and learning management needs change over time," said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. "We are pleased to welcome the district to the Synergy family and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership that caters to the needs of end users and supports educators in helping students succeed."

About Edupoint

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. http://www.edupoint.com/ .

