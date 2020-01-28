State Department Selects Unison to Modernize Its Procurement Practices

DULLES, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, today announced it will be expanding on its existing solutions at the U.S. Department of State with the implementation of additional products to improve Program Office and Acquisition team collaboration, reduce PALT, and boost workforce development.

The State Department has been a customer of Unison products, including Unison Marketplace, since 2001 and this evolving partnership demonstrates the value the agency places on exploring innovative acquisition tools in the procurement space. Unison will be providing the Department of State with new capabilities to:

Engage and train its workforce and easily navigate the acquisition process utilizing the Leadership Hub and Pathfinder from its Virtual Acquisition Office (VAO)

Drive collaboration between program leaders and acquisition professionals to shorten lead time with Accelerator

Effectively manage contract data submissions and mitigate program risks leveraging its Program Management product suite

"By fully supporting each type of professional throughout the entirety of the procurement process, we deeply understand and are uniquely able to address their individual and collective challenges," stated Reid Jackson, Unison President and CEO. "We are excited to bring the power of Unison's broad capabilities to the State Department to help them move forward and modernize their legacy procurement practices."

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in federal agencies, major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help federal programs efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com.

SOURCE Unison

Related Links

http://www.UnisonGlobal.com

