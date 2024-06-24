State Grid Jiangsu Power Supply Company Deploys "Intelligent Call Center Commander" in Zhenjiang to Bolster Summer Peak Power Management

ZHENJIANG, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power launched a self-developed "Intelligent Seat Commander" program in Zhenjiang, effectively reducing the average handling time of a work order by 5 minutes and significantly cutting down the power outage time for users.

"Please accept the emergency repair work order promptly upon receipt." At 8 a.m. on June 23, the voice reminder of the "Intelligent Seat Commander" rang out in the Dispatch Control Hall of the Power Supply Service Command Center of State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company. Sun Lihua, a staff member of the center, immediately logged into the management system to process the work order information.

The "Intelligent Seat Commander" is a program based on intelligent technologies such as text-to-speech, voice communication, and process automation. It can convert the repair address and arrival timeout notifications of emergency repair work orders into human voice and notify on-site repair personnel through voice broadcast and automatic telephone dialing.

According to statistics, the Power Supply Service Command Center of State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company receives an average of about 40 emergency repair work orders per day. During extreme high-temperature weather during summer peak, the number of emergency repair work orders received can reach up to 150 per day. "Manual operations are prone to problems such as missing work orders and overtime order acceptance," said Mao Guoxin, Director of the Power Supply Service Command Center of State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company. "The 'Intelligent Seat Commander' can effectively mitigate these issues."

With the "Intelligent Seat Commander," staff can also monitor the status of each link of the emergency repair work order in real-time, detect anomalies promptly, and remind proactively, solving the inefficiency issues that existed in previous manual operations. According to calculations, proactive warning and handling of a work order through the "Intelligent Seat Commander" can reduce the average power outage time for users by approximately 15 minutes.

SOURCE State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company