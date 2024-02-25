State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company Improve its Quality and Efficiency to Help Work Resumption

News provided by

State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company

25 Feb, 2024, 21:00 ET

ZIBO, China, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The temperature of the low-voltage switch in the Electricity Distribution Room 2 is qualified with A phase at 22.5 ℃, B phase at 21.2℃ and C phase at 21.2℃ as well." Six kiln productions line of Shandong Heishan Glass Group was under full operation on February 18th, so State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company sent its staffs for Door-to-Door (DTD) services of electricity inspections to ensure the normal delivery of a new batch of products ready to go abroad.

Enterprises started to resume work gradually with the Spring Festival Holiday coming to an end. Liu Pengsheng, an analysis and management specialist at the Digital Department of State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company, said "The average daily electricity consumption has shown a rapid growth of 10% month on month with the most significant in electrical machine and equipment manufacturing as well as automobile manufacturing reaching 69.53% and 45.38% respectively from the electricity consumption data after the holiday."

In order to guarantee the safety and reliability of electricity for that, State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company actively carried out DTD services, implementing grid-based services for major customers to offer targeted power supply services such as electricity inspection and fee analysis for the industrial one in the area under its jurisdiction and guiding them to optimize electricity consumption plans aimed at continuously improve their satisfaction and the sense of gain for electricity. "24-hour Electricity Manager" is innovated which allowed more than 1,000 major consumers to join over 5,000 WeChat groups as a way to meet their electricity demands of all kinds 24/7.

Shandong Shenchi Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is a manufacturing enterprise for truck components. It received an order from China Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. to deliver a batch of fifth wheel for truck at the first workday after the holiday. The staff of the Zichuan Customer Power Supply Center (managed by State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company) immediately came to its help to replace the switch with abnormal temperature in Workshop 2 to ensure the reliable power supply for its production and operation after receiving related message from the WeChat group when it was full scheduled.

New year indicates a new start. Major provincial and municipal projects are resumed to inspiring construction. State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company has set up a full follow-up service mechanism exclusive to customer managers of those projects. The electricity demand of 123 major projects was understood and the capacity of grid carrying and resource allocation was improved in advance to ensure timely electricity delivery for them by conducting a service and visit activity.

The production line of digital intelligent medical gloves with annual output of 100 of Shandong Ruibang Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. entered the pre-commissioning stage on February 19th. It has been included in the major project of Shandong Province in 2024 and is planned to be put into operation in March 2024. Zhu Qing, the customer manager of Gaoxin Power Supply Center (managed by State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company), came here on that day to conduct a comprehensive check of the pad mounted and power supply equipment in the workshop so as to guarantee the smooth operation of the production line. Previously, State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company proposed and optimized a power supply plan to connect the power source from pole 39 of the 10kV water plant line nearest to the project, which naturally extends it to the red line of the customer's project planning to offer reliable power supply for its production in line with its electricity demand.

State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company has connected with more than 1,340 enterprises resuming work online and offline and handled business for 124 projects with new electricity demand so far.

SOURCE State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company

Also from this source

Green Travelling Decorates Happy Life with Charging Piles: State Grid Gaoqing Power Supply Company Accelerates the Construction of Charging Infrastructure According to Local Demands

In the parking lot of Luhu Central Primary School, Zhaodian Village, Gaoqing County, 4 DC quick charging piles have been recently installed and put...

Demonstration Base of Supply Chain's Green Digital Intelligent Development in State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company Wins the First "Double Certification" in Shandong Province

On November 30, the demonstration base of supply chain's green digital intelligent development in State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company was awarded...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.