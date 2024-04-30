STATE LEGISLATORS SHARE KEY INSIGHTS ON CALIFORNIA'S HOUSING CRISIS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California's housing crisis took center stage in the state capital this week at a solutions discussion forum hosted by the Center for California Real Estate (CCRE), an institute of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.). The forum kicked off a three-day legislative and business conference for the Association with members from across the state in town to meet their local legislative representatives and convene around Association matters.

CCRE Presents – Capitol Conversations: Navigating California's Housing Solutions featured Assemblymembers Pilar Schiavo (40th District) and Chris Ward (78th District) in a wide-ranging discussion moderated by C.A.R. President Melanie Barker.

The conversation ranged from insurance and state budget to housing supply and affordability to homelessness and climate issues. Panelists covered contributing factors, the latest findings as well as current and ongoing efforts to address some of the most critical issues impacting housing in California. Key among the 2024 insights shared during Monday's discussion:

Political appetite is strong for incentivizing production of housing and eliminating barriers.

More bills than ever before this year deal with addressing the housing crisis, indicating a large political will towards solutions designed to result in more production and delivery of housing at every level. "A lot of the work we need to do in our solutions to meet the population's need is in supply and making sure there is a supply there for every family of every part of the economic spectrum so that they have a place here in California to call home. I can tell you as the chair of the housing committee this year we've seen more pieces of legislation than ever. …I perceive this as a good thing because we have a lot of colleagues who actually want to be a part of the solution and are presenting ideas. I see a lot of political will and interest to say yes and to do more with housing."

While none of these solutions in progress provide overnight relief, panelists agreed there is much to look forward to as they collectively help solve some of the key aspects of California's housing crisis. And many other efforts are also underway, including creative funding programs to help address homelessness, rent control and other issues.

"It's the cumulation of all the work we're trying to do that will add up to a lot. In San Diego where we used to be doing 2,000 or 3,000 permits of new housing a year, this year we are up to 9,000 units of housing under permit right now. And we are seeing a stabilization in the rents, because supply and demand is a real thing. I do see a lot of political will and energy, but looking at the totality of the bills we are working on, it's going to add up to turning the trend lines around and solving California's housing crisis." - Assemblymember Ward

