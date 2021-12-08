State, Local, Educational Organizations Turn to Nasuni for Modern Storage Infrastructure with Built-In Rapid Ransomware Recovery

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of cloud file storage, today announced strong growth within the state, local and education (SLED) markets with a 43% increase in data under management over the past 12 months. This growth across cities, counties, states and schools is being driven by accelerated cloud migrations, the growing need for advanced file sharing capabilities and the ability to recover quickly from cyber threats like ransomware.

Since the pandemic began, governments and universities have needed to support their workforces remotely. Data from the Center for Digital Government revealed that more than half of U.S. cities and counties planned to adopt or expand hybrid and multi-cloud usage in 2021, supporting Nasuni's increased demand from customers within this sector. Since expanding into the public sector market Nasuni has experienced consistent revenue growth each quarter and a perfect customer retention rate of 100% from within the sector. Users benefit from file share access from anywhere, simplified management, automatic data protection with nearly instantaneous restoration and global file collaboration capabilities, in addition to significant cost savings over their legacy on-premises file storage infrastructures.

For example, the City of Dothan is Alabama's eighth largest municipality and home to more than 67,000 people. Dothan migrated a specific workflow to AWS for increased saving and uses Nasuni to allow file sharing worldwide. "It's dependability and auditing capabilities are very important to us to be able to maintain a chain of custody of the information," said Davis Hart, senior systems analyst at the City of Dothan. "Its file-sharing capabilities via a web portal are huge to us."

The public sector and educational institutions that Nasuni supports operate an average of eight locations, with the largest maintaining 42 sites that Nasuni unifies under a single file system in cloud object storage, while providing high-performance cached access to file shares at each site.

The Field Museum in Chicago is both a major public exhibit space and a nonprofit scientific research institution. With Nasuni, it achieved a 60% reduction in infrastructure costs, as well as vastly improved data protection. "We have the peace of mind of knowing that we can recover data at any point, at any time, in a way that we couldn't before," said Rob Zschernitz, chief technology officer at The Field Museum.

Located in Vermont, Saint Michael's College is a selective college for the study of liberal arts and sciences. Most of the college's IT resources directly support the needs of 3,200 staff members and students. When the school's data volumes began to overwhelm their backup systems and users needing restored files were left waiting for days, they selected Nasuni to eliminate those issues. "Our previous file backup system was relatively complex and had a lot of moving parts to it - we weren't comfortable with the quality of backups we were getting and it was becoming increasingly difficult to manage," said Shawn Umansky, network engineer at Saint Michael's College. "We needed a system that was more streamlined, stable and reliable."

To further help public sector and higher education organizations in the ongoing fight against ransomware, last month Nasuni , along with AWS announced three Ransomware "First Aid Kits" for Public Sector Files in AWS . These limited-time, bundled offerings are designed to deliver extremely fast file recovery in the event of a ransomware attack, as well as built-in backup and disaster recovery, all at a reduced price. In the event of a local or regional disaster, accidental file deletion or cyber-attack, Nasuni can help organizations quickly restore access to affected file data in just minutes. Nasuni is an Advanced Technology Partner for AWS in the public sector industry.

Nasuni provides modern, cloud file storage, powered by the leading cloud-first global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos. Nasuni consolidates file data, with instantly expandable cloud storage at half the cost. Eliminating the need and complexity for legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, Nasuni dramatically simplifies IT administration. Workers from leading global companies rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

