State of California Adds to Electricity Supply Strategic Reliability Reserve Program Ahead of Summer Heat Season

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) yesterday unveiled its latest initiative aimed at improving energy grid reliability during extreme weather with the installation of three state-of-the-art generators in the Central Valley. The innovative power solution from Enchanted Rock provides 148 megawatts (MW) of fast-response, dispatchable energy, bolstering the state's emergency capacity resources.

Representatives from the California Department of Water Resources, the Modesto Irrigation District, Enchanted Rock and others celebrate three new state-of-the-art generators to provide resiliency to much of California's water supply. The generators are part of California's Electricity Supply Strategic Reliability Reserve Program.

"In 2022, the California Legislature created the Strategic Reliability Reserve to address the risks posed to the state's electrical grid due to climate change-induced extreme events," said Delphine Hou, Deputy Directors of Statewide Energy, DWR. "The installation of the generators is an important addition to the Reserve and the state's ability to respond to sudden energy emergencies."

The three front-of-the-meter generation sites are hosted by Modesto Irrigation District (MID), the City of Lodi and Turlock Irrigation District (TID). Together, these sites can generate 148 MW of additional energy, enough electricity to power approximately 100,000 homes during an extreme weather event.

"We're proud to be a project partner and support DWR's commitment to diversifying and bolstering its power resources. MID had the site and necessary infrastructure available to quickly and seamlessly host and interconnect this innovative project," said MID General Manager Jimi Netniss.

"These natural gas-powered gensets will not only provide emergency backup electricity for California during extreme weather," said Allan Schurr, chief commercial officer for Enchanted Rock. "Because they operate cleanly, quietly and on-demand, they will do so while meeting strict air quality standards and without disturbing the surrounding areas' quality of life."

Enchanted Rock, recently named leading energy resilience provider by Guidehouse Insights, will manage operations and 24/7/365 monitoring as well as maintenance, warranty, and monthly system testing for all sites. Natural gas will be supplied by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), and emissions levels will meet San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) non-emergency operation standards.

