State of California awards the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda $2.5 Million to build more affordable housing

All this funding will enable AHA to further its commitment to end homelessness within the City of Alameda. AHA will use these funds to start the first two phases of long-planned affordable rental homes at North Housing site on Mosely Avenue, which will include ninety affordable rental homes for formerly homeless households. Plus, AHA's service provider partners, Alameda Point Collaborative ( www.apcollaborative.org ) and Building Futures ( www.bfwc.org ), will provide comprehensive services to those ninety formerly homeless households to help those households stabilize and enrich their lives. Construction of these first phases at North Housing is tentatively expected to be completed by early 2024.

"AHA is pleased that the Board's strong commitment and investment in the North Housing development has resulted in this award and recognition from the State. I want to praise our staff and service providers for the hard work they have done to secure this transformative award," said Vanessa Cooper, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda.

North Housing is a planned housing development that by end of construction (target year of 2030) will add upto 586 new affordable rental homes on the north end of the City of Alameda. The North Housing development will be undertaken by Island City Development, a non-profit affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda.

About AHA

For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.

