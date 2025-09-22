The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda Celebrates the Grand Opening of North Housing

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25th, 2025, the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) is hosting a public event to celebrate the "Grand Opening" of the Estuary I and Linnet Corner. To RSVP for the "Grand Opening" event, please visit www.northhousing.live (a RSVP is preferred but not required). The event will feature speakers from various AHA partners including Alameda County Supervisor (Lena Tam) and the City Manager from the City of Alameda (Jennifer Ott). The Grand Opening is open to the public, surrounding neighbors and families are welcome to attend. AHA has been planning and coordinating the development at North Housing for over a decade, so please join us in celebrating this flagship accomplishment for AHA.

Aerial photo of North Housing

In early 2024, AHA started construction on both Estuary I and Linnet Corner. Residents started move-ins at Estuary I in July 2025 and Linnet Corner residents started moving in during September 2025. These 109 newly developed affordable rental homes are contained in two separate buildings and represent the first housing communities in AHA's North Housing Master Plan.

North Housing is a multi-year commitment for the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (www.alamedahsg.org), along with its development affiliate, Island City Development (www.islandcitydevelopment.org) to create over 500+ affordable rental homes to serve low-income Alamedans. The twelve acres allocated for North Housing are situated at the former US Naval Air Station (NAS) base and was granted to the Housing Authority (in 2019), via the Surplus Land Act, by the U.S. Department of Navy, with support of the Alameda Point Collaborative (www.apcollaborative.org) and Building Futures for Women and Children (www.bfwc.org). Prior to Navy ownership, the land was owned by AHA and housed families of workers at the naval base.

Estuary I is the City of Alameda's first new construction 100% permanent supportive housing community for previously homeless persons and features 45 units (a mix of 20 one bedroom apartments, 24 studio apartments, and two-bedroom manager unit). Estuary 1 opened in late July and is fully occupied with all 45 units filled with residents. Linnet Corner houses seniors (ages 62+ and older) and features 64 units (a mix of 40 studio units, 23 one-bedroom units, and two-bedroom manager unit). Sixteen of the 64 units at Linnet Corner are reserved for U.S. military veterans who are seniors, previously homeless, and disabled. Linnet Corner opened in early September and is currently in the process of leasing up all units.

Property amenities and resident services at North Housing include:

All units at Estuary I are fully furnished and the 16 units at Linnet Corner reserved for previously homeless, disabled and senior veterans are furnished as well.

To further support Estuary I and Linnet Corner residents, the Housing Authority has partnered with LifeSteps (www.lifestepsusa.org) to provide onsite social services, with the capacity to provide intensive case management services to previously homeless residents currently living in both buildings.

Each head of household receives an AC transit EasyPass, which provides unlimited rides wherever an AC Transit bus goes.

The Alameda Food Bank visited Estuary I in July and Linnet Corner in September to register residents for Food Bank programs and services.

All units at Estuary I and Linnet Corner have been auto-enrolled into Alameda Municipal Power's Energy Assistance Program, providing a 25% discount on monthly energy bills to residents.

Property amenities at both properties include onsite laundry, a community room, secure bicycle parking, an elevator, a pet friendly environment, Wi-Fi Hotspots, resident services, an onsite property manager, a resident garden, and a central outdoor courtyard with a BBQ area.

Kerry Deichen, a Market Executive from Bank of America N.A. which is a major funder for North Housing states "It's so exciting to be part of the incredible transformation of the former Naval Air Station into much needed affordable housing and supportive services for working families, seniors and formerly homeless individuals. Bank of America provided construction financing and serves as the tax credit investor with Enterprise Community Partners for both Estuary I and Linnet Corner with the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda. This has been a true public-private partnership with city, county, state and federal partners working together to bring much needed new affordable housing to the East Bay region."

AHA has invested $8.6 million dollars of its own funds and has allocated 80 Project Based Vouchers towards Linnet Corner and Estuary I. "The Housing Authority is excited to open the first two properties at North Housing after ten plus years of commitment to provide urgently needed housing for low-income populations that include people with disabilities, previously homeless, military veterans, and seniors." stated Vanessa Cooper, AHA Executive Director.

Besides the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda, other funders for this project include Bank of America, N.A., Enterprise Community Investments, the California Community Reinvestment Corporation, the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee (CDLAC), the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (TCAC), the California Municipal Finance Authority (CMFA), the California Department of Veteran Affairs (Cal Vet), the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2018 (Proposition 1), the Infill Infrastructure Grant Program (IIG), the Multifamily Housing Program (MHP), the Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention program (VHHP) through the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), the Alameda Affordable Housing Trust Fund operated by the Alameda Affordable Housing Corporation, the City of Alameda (HOME, Community Block Development Grant, Permanent Local Housing Allocation, and Inclusionary Housing funds), the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco's (FHLBSF) Affordable Housing Program (AHP), the Bank of Marin, and the Home Depot Foundation). The County of Alameda provides funding case management services through the Cal-AIM program. Island City Development is the developer of this project and the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda owns the land. The architect for Linnet Corner and The Estuary I is HKIT Architects (www.hkit.com). The General Contractor is J.H. Fitzmaurice (www.jhfitzmaurice.com).

The waitlists for these buildings are now closed. Interested parties can sign up to receive future email updates from the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda via the following webpage: www.ahagroup.click.

About AHA

www.alamedahsg.org

For 85 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.

About ICD

www.islandcitydevelopment.org

Island City Development (ICD), established in 2014, is a non-profit public benefit corporation and housing developer focusing on providing decent, safe, and accessible affordable homes to working families, seniors, veterans, and households of low income where no adequate housing exists. ICD, with its partners and affiliates, owns, acquires, develops, provides, finances, and rehabilitates properties. The actions or partnerships of Island City Development promote social welfare, combat blight and deterioration, work to eliminate discrimination and prejudice and seek to benefit renters within the City of Alameda. ICD partners with the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda to develop new affordable homes and execute major renovations of older properties.

CONTACT: Joshua Altieri (Community Relations Manager) PHONE: (510) 747-4321 EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda