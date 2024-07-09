State of Colorado selects CGI for payroll system modernization, empowering 33,000 state employees with enhanced efficiency

Stock Market Symbols

DENVER, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced its selection by the State of Colorado for the modernization of payroll operations using CGI Advantage® , CGI's industry-leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. CGI Advantage will improve efficiency, strengthen the user experience and provide innovative solutions that will enhance outcomes for 33,000 state employees across all branches of the state government.

CGI currently delivers CGI Advantage Financial, Procurement and Performance Budgeting in Colorado. With CGI Advantage, state payroll systems and administrators in Colorado will benefit from a fully unified ERP, enhanced security, and modern architecture that lowers maintenance costs and risk.

"With CGI Advantage, Colorado receives not only this vital payroll upgrade, but a roadmap that includes continued investment in new technologies and a modernized user experience that enables new, innovative ways to meet citizen expectations, drive efficiency and grow capacity in state organizations," said John Manta, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services leading CGI's U.S. Midwest operations.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage .

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

