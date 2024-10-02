State of Idaho Awards ClassWallet New Education Grant Administration Contract

State to provide learning grants for up to 30,000 Idaho students annually

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassWallet, a leading financial technology company driving impact for public sector agencies, announced today that it has been selected by the State of Idaho to support its Empowering Parents Grant Program. The four-year contract, including option years, distributes up to $30 million annually to qualifying families.

Idaho families that apply and qualify for a grant through the program will be eligible to receive up to $1,000 per child, or $3,000 per family. The grants can be used for education-related expenses, ranging from technology and textbooks to educational camps and speech therapy. Materials and services are pre-approved by Idaho's Office of the State Board of Education (OSBE) officials. ClassWallet's validation team oversees transactions, as directed by OSBE.

"We are thrilled to support the state of Idaho once again with the technology and exceptional customer service that Idaho families need to achieve their diverse educational goals," said Jamie Rosenberg, ClassWallet CEO. "ClassWallet will bring a new level of dedication and support to this program to help ensure the state's funds are distributed efficiently to students across the state and have the maximum intended impact."

Rosenberg noted that ClassWallet was a proud partner for Idaho's preceding program, "Strong Families, Strong Students," which expired in 2022. With that program, ClassWallet distributed more than $47 million to 25,000 Idaho families in just six weeks.

With the Empowering Parents Grant Program, ClassWallet will provide Idaho with a secure online platform for accepting, processing and managing grant applications, grant account management and an electronic marketplace for use of grant awards for eligible education products and services. Grant participants will also have access to ClassWallet's award-winning customer service team, which was recognized in 2024 by J.D. Power for Providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for Phone Support.

For information about Idaho's Empowering Parents Grant Program, visit the program's website.

About ClassWallet

ClassWallet is the leading digital wallet for public funds. A pioneer in financial and government technology, ClassWallet's technology is used by public agencies across 35 states to maximize the positive impact of public funding on people's lives. Since 2014, the ClassWallet platform has been used to deliver more than $4 billion in public funds to millions of citizens, and has helped clients achieve the highest standards of program integrity and efficiency. With customer loyalty and satisfaction exceeding some of the world's largest brands, ClassWallet was recognized by J.D. Power in 2024 for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for Phone Support. ClassWallet is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and ranks as the 88th fastest-growing software company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

Media contact:

Jason Hart

Vice President, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE ClassWallet