State of Missouri Transforms Finance Operations with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

Missouri unifies statewide processes in the cloud to increase financial planning efficiency and improve decision-making

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Missouri is leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to support its mission to serve its citizens by providing safety, security, and opportunities for well-being. With Oracle Fusion Applications, Missouri can standardize finance processes in the cloud to increase efficiency, reduce costs, enhance decision-making, and improve the delivery of public programs and resources.

Home to more than six million people, Missouri manages a $53.1 billion annual budget allocated across 17 executive departments. The state's disparate, legacy systems relied heavily on manual reconciliation and reporting processes, which created operational inefficiencies and kept critical data in silos. These challenges hindered the state's ability to embrace new innovations, including embedded AI capabilities. Following an extensive vendor evaluation process, the Missouri Office of Administration decided to standardize processes in the cloud with Oracle Fusion Applications.

"Our operations were constrained by outdated legacy systems. To better serve the citizens of Missouri, we needed to prioritize financial discipline across statewide operations and lay the foundation for long-term growth and prosperity," said Kenneth Zellers, commissioner of the Office of Administration, State of Missouri. "With these applications, we can take advantage of advanced capabilities to increase the speed and accuracy of processes and maintain the fiscal responsibility that Missouri taxpayers expect and deserve."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Missouri can increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve financial controls. As the first U.S. state to manage its entire budget planning process from development through legislative review with Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), part of Oracle Cloud ERP, Missouri has been able to simplify financial planning, enhance its processes, and improve decision-making. In addition, Missouri also plans to adopt Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to gain more detailed workforce insights, streamline HR processes, and improve the employee experience.

"State governments today are managing increasingly complex budgets with tighter resources while facing demand for greater transparency and accountability from constituents about how their tax dollars are spent," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, Missouri can embrace continuous innovation to increase operational efficiency, enhance the delivery of services to citizens, and strengthen public trust."

Oracle Fusion Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud and the latest advancements in predictive, generative, and agentic AI to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications Suite, please visit: oracle.com/applications

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

