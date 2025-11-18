CGI partners with government organizations across Florida to drive modernization with CGI Advantage®

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world, today announced significant project milestones at government organizations across Florida that have deployed CGI Advantage®, a unified ERP platform that delivers efficient financial operations, automates budget processes, streamlines human resource management, and simplifies vendor engagement.

"The adoption of CGI Advantage in Florida reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that advance and support the critical missions of local government agencies," said Tom van der Leest, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services of CGI's U.S. South operations. "In Florida and across the country, CGI Advantage clients continue to realize the benefits of a built-for-government solution backed by local, experienced teams that understand how technology serves the public sector."

Orange County, FL, recently launched a CGI Advantage upgrade that includes integrated Intelligent Automation, streamlining invoicing and automating requisitions. These process improvements ensure that Orange County remains at the forefront of efficiency and automation.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District recently underwent a comprehensive CGI Advantage upgrade that includes a major cloud migration for financial management and performance budgeting. As part of this initiative, CGI has collaborated with the District to develop CGI TestSavvy test automation, replacing manual testing processes and covering critical business areas. This initiative is complemented by CGI EngageHub, a digital platform for governments and non-profit agencies, to enhance user engagement and operational efficiency.

Florida localities using CGI Advantage now benefit from highly configurable tools and an improved user experience. These capabilities will vastly reduce the hours staff engage in repetitive manual tasks – allowing more time for high-value initiatives enabled by greater transparency and insight into the overall financial processes.

"While our partners in Florida have a unique set of challenges, goals and requirements, they are united by the need to operate efficiently, transparently, and as responsible stewards of public resources," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Delivery, U.S. Government Solutions at CGI. "CGI Advantage is empowering these mission-critical organizations with the tools and capabilities their leaders need to effectively and securely serve their communities in mobile, digital, and cloud-based environments."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

