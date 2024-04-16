State of New Mexico Selects RedMane Technology for Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS) Project

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedMane Technology, a Chicago-based software solutions and systems integration company, was awarded a contract with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) to develop, implement, and maintain a Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS). As part of the project, RedMane will also develop and support a juvenile justice solution for CYFD.

Following a competitive selection process, RedMane was chosen to help the department on this strategic initiative that will bring modern tools and capabilities to those that protect the state's most vulnerable.

The solution will help CYFD efficiently manage critical business processes, including gathering information for screening, investigation, and assessment. Caseworkers will be able to better engage with children and families in the community through the system's mobile application, which functions even without cellular or Internet connectivity.

The solution will be deployed on RedMane's mCase platform—a modern case management system. mCase, purpose-built and cloud-based, utilizes Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) technology to facilitate interoperability and case coordination. Its flexibility, high configurability, and robust features will support the needs of New Mexico's CYFD for years to come.

"We are excited to partner with RedMane Technology to develop our new CCWIS solution," said New Mexico's Children, Youth and Families Secretary Teresa Casados. "The solution will reduce manual work and allow caseworkers to focus their efforts on supporting safety, permanency and wellbeing for children and families."

"We are thrilled to support the New Mexico CYFD on this most important project," said Cem Tanyel, RedMane's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with CYFD staff and delivering a solution that helps them in their mission to improve the quality of life for the children of New Mexico."

About the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) is committed to safeguarding the well-being and promoting the healthy development of children and youth throughout the state. With its three core programmatic divisions, CYFD provides comprehensive support to address abuse, neglect, behavioral health needs, and juvenile justice involvement. To learn more, visit CYFD.NM.GOV.

About RedMane

RedMane provides software solutions and systems integration services that address complex, real-world challenges. Our human services expertise includes child welfare, child support, benefit eligibility, and enterprise case management. We are a problem-solving company. Technology is just one of our tools. To learn more, visit www.redmane.com.

SOURCE RedMane Technology