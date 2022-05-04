State of Texas Grants Insurtech Startup Honeycomb Approval to Write Policies in the Lone Star State

Fast-Growing Digital Insurer Expands U.S. Footprint with Industry-First Technology for Multi-Family Properties

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Office of the Commissioner of Insurance has given insurtech startup Honeycomb approval to write policies statewide. The fast-growing digital insurer has built proprietary technology specifically for the estimated hundreds of thousands of multi-family property units in the Lone Star State.

Honeycomb co-founder/CEO Itai Ben-Zaken

The occupancy rate for multi-family properties in Texas is among the nation's highest, at 91.6% in Austin, 92.2 percent in San Antonio, 90.9 percent in Dallas-Fort Worth, and 91.4 percent in Houston.* Yet this segment of the commercial property insurance market continues to lag significantly in its adoption of digital technology. The state's approval of Honeycomb for owners and landlords of apartment buildings, condo complexes, and multi-family homes sets up a solution.

Fresh off a Series A funding round of $15.4 million, Honeycomb is reinventing landlord insurance with Israeli-engineered technology that eliminates the need for on-site physical inspections to assess risk, utilizing instead satellite imagery, computer vision, artificial intelligence and machine learning. As a result, the arduous, weeks-long quote process that has long frustrated landlords and homeowners associations, and the brokers who serve them is finally coming to an end.

"We're looking forward to helping Texas landlords, home and condo associations, and owners overcome the friction they encounter when seeking insurance," said Mr. Ben-Zaken, Honeycomb co-founder and CEO. "There are hundreds of thousands of multi-family housing units in the state that can benefit from technology that produces real-time bindable quotes and more robust underwriting at a lower cost than previously possible."

*according to the recently released Texas Quarterly Apartment Report (December 2021).

Honeycomb began writing insurance policies in the U.S. in June 2021. It now operates in seven states -- Texas, Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania – with plans to launch in seven more this year, covering 60% of the country. The company today insures more than $1 billion of real estate assets.

The U.S. multi-family housing market is estimated to be worth $26 billion. Honeycomb is the first insurance provider to offer this segment of the market data-driven applications and advanced algorithms that greatly accelerate the process of purchasing and pricing policies.

It offers three distinct benefits:

Streamlining the customer and broker experience;

Leveraging unique proprietary underwriting technology that accurately "right-prices'' every individual risk and surfaces cost savings no other provider can; and

Offering bespoke insurance coverage that is adaptable to changing client needs.

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is a reinsurance-backed MGA providing simple, fair, and affordable multi-family property insurance through its end-to-end digital platform. With offices in Denver, Chicago, San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Honeycomb leverages proprietary user-generated data, advanced AI, and computer-vision to automate the normally arduous and costly underwriting process. Honeycomb significantly improves the customer experience and provides tailored coverage at a competitive price point and at improved profit margins through its real-time rate/quote/bind offering and its data-driven "right-pricing" advantage.

Honeycomb is backed by top institutional investors including IBEX Investors, SiriusPoint Ltd, Phoenix Insurance, New Era Capital Partners, IT-Farm Corporation, Sure Ventures, and Distributed Ventures. For more information on Honeycomb, visit honeycombinsurance.com .

