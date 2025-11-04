State-of-the-Art "Drone Innovation Center" Set to Open on Full Sail University's Campus

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University announced plans to unveil a state-of-the-art drone facility on its 210+ acre campus located in Winter Park, FL. Aptly named "The Full Sail University Drone Innovation Center" this new indoor educational facility will serve students studying in the university's award-winning entertainment media and emerging technologies focused degree programs including Simulation Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Live Event Production and more. The facility is slated to open in early December 2025.

RENDERING: A rendering of the Full Sail University Drone Innovation Center, slated to open in early December 2025.

"In listening to the pulse of industries that our alumni serve, we're expanding our emerging technologies and entertainment media education and on-campus facilities to further incorporate the use, research, and study of drone technology," stated Haifa Maamar, PhD, Executive Director of Emerging Technologies at Full Sail University. This technology is used across numerous sectors that our students and graduates enter including commercial, industrial, business, media, military, live events and entertainment."

As one of the few U.S. higher education institutions offering these cutting-edge degrees under "one roof," Full Sail University plans to push the edges of drone tech innovation at this critical time using cross-functional teams comprised of students from AI, simulation engineering, AR/VR, software engineering, IT, computer science, and cybersecurity.

Full Sail began the design planning phase with construction beginning in July 2025. Comprised of more than 7,870 square feet, the Drone Innovation Center will include multiple purpose-built rooms designed to support drone innovation and education with notable facilities and technology including:

Advanced Airspace: This indoor, fully netted, 3,564-square-foot flight zone will support drone races, autonomous navigation, safety security and defense applications such as counter drone tech and emergency response scenarios. It will feature an over 170-square-foot Absen LED video screen in a 360-degree octagonal configuration, with 24 programmable sequential illuminated neo pixel drone racing gates, spotlighted by 24 Martin Professional MAC One moving lights, as well as a range of drones for student use.





This indoor, fully netted, 3,564-square-foot flight zone will support drone races, autonomous navigation, safety security and defense applications such as counter drone tech and emergency response scenarios. It will feature an over 170-square-foot Absen LED video screen in a 360-degree octagonal configuration, with 24 programmable sequential illuminated neo pixel drone racing gates, spotlighted by 24 Martin Professional MAC One moving lights, as well as a range of drones for student use. Engineering & Manufacturing: This space will house hardware and serve as a manufacturing and engineering hub for students. Outfitted with 3D printing capabilities to allow students to print and assemble drone frames, the facility also features electronics testing equipment and soldering stations to customize and enhance drone components.





This space will house hardware and serve as a manufacturing and engineering hub for students. Outfitted with 3D printing capabilities to allow students to print and assemble drone frames, the facility also features electronics testing equipment and soldering stations to customize and enhance drone components. Simulation & Programming: Here students will test flight simulations using AI, computer vision, and drone simulation software such as VelociDrone. Additional technology features include six controllers paired with the MSI Aegis Z2 high-end gaming computer stations with 27-inch gaming monitors.





Here students will test flight simulations using AI, computer vision, and drone simulation software such as VelociDrone. Additional technology features include six controllers paired with the MSI Aegis Z2 high-end gaming computer stations with 27-inch gaming monitors. Communications: This dedicated space within the facility will serve as a communications hub, fully equipped for podcasting, live streaming, and a range of multimedia communications needs, where students can explore, engage and even watch or interact with live drone flights and test demonstrations.





This dedicated space within the facility will serve as a communications hub, fully equipped for podcasting, live streaming, and a range of multimedia communications needs, where students can explore, engage and even watch or interact with live drone flights and test demonstrations. Remote Operations: Designed to mimic remote operation environments commonly used in live event production, business, as well as military and defense applications, here students will learn to monitor, coordinate, and control drone operations from a distance.





Designed to mimic remote operation environments commonly used in live event production, business, as well as military and defense applications, here students will learn to monitor, coordinate, and control drone operations from a distance. Situation Room: Equipped with a 53.9-square-foot Absen screen, this multipurpose room will allow educators and students to debrief, review flight footage, learn new flight control software, and collaborate on next steps for ongoing drone projects.

Full Sail University's commitment to drone innovation and education continues to grow in response to the needs of this ever-evolving industry. This year (2025), a student-led Full Sail Drone Club was launched to bring together students from various degree programs who are passionate about drone technology. In addition, in August 2024, the United States National Drone Association established its national headquarters on Full Sail's campus, further solidifying the university's position as a hub for collaboration and innovation. Building on years of pioneering work in emerging technologies, Full Sail University is rapidly strengthening the U.S. forefront of where drone innovation, technical mastery, and creative vision converge to shape the next generation of student experiences.

Additional information regarding events, tournaments, and more will be announced closer to the opening of the Full Sail University Drone Innovation Center.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received innumerable accolades throughout its 45-year history including most recently being named a 2025 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's 30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

SOURCE Full Sail University