STATE OF THE ART JEWELRY SUMMIT

News provided by

The Responsible Jewellery Council

13 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

THE FIRST EVER COLLABORATION BETWEEN RJC, MGMH AND GIA

LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever collaboration between The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), The Mineralogical and Geological Museum at Harvard University (MGMH) and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) takes place on 23rd June in-person at Harvard University.  Three of the world's most respected thought leaders come together to explore challenges, opportunities, and the future of responsible practice at the 'State of the Art Jewelry Summit'.

Continue Reading
Photo credit: METAMORPHOSIS (BROOCH) by Wallace Chan courtesy of the artist.
Photo credit: METAMORPHOSIS (BROOCH) by Wallace Chan courtesy of the artist.

Climate change and its implications on the supply chain, the business of technology and the evolution of consumer expectations - this unique day of panel discussions and presentations by global experts, academics and artists will share valuable insight into the value and desire powering responsible jewellery. Human rights, risk and conflict also feature, and the day will end with the Young Diamantaires discussing the future of the industry through the eyes of those who will inherit it.

Three women thought leaders will host the Summit: Melanie Grant, RJC Executive Director, Susan Jacques, GIA President and CEO, and Raquel Alonso-Perez Ph.D, Curatrix, MGMH at Harvard University.  The line-up of speakers is an extraordinary mix of pioneers. From the likes of famed jeweller, artist and inventor Wallace Chan to the President and CEO of Lucara Diamond, Eira Thomas, to Professor of Environmental Science and Engineering at Harvard, Dan Schrag, who will deliver the keynote address.

RJC will launch its first ever ESG toolkit at the Summit which will be available free to all attendees. This is a blueprint for applying environmental, social and governance to jewellery businesses globally.  The Summit will bring all sectors of the gem and jewellery industry together to shape our collective approach to, and understanding of, responsible jewellery.  There will be a chance to network, brainstorm, listen and learn from current and future leaders in one of the most important centres of learning in the world, Harvard University.

"I'm excited that the MGMH at Harvard University is hosting its ever first Summit on responsible jewelry in collaboration with The RJC and GIA. Our mission is to unite art, science and industry so that we might tackle the future together. Growth must be more than economic."

Raquel Alonso-Perez – Curatrix, Mineralogical and Geological Museum, Harvard University

Images: https://www.dropbox.com/t/cKLjlzGVtVnbHy6u

Website: https://www.stateoftheartjewelrysummit.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099220/METAMORPHOSIS_RJC.jpg

SOURCE The Responsible Jewellery Council

Also from this source

MELANIE GRANT APPOINTED AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE RESPONSIBLE JEWELLERY COUNCIL

MELANIE GRANT NOMEADA NOVA DIRETORA EXECUTIVA DO RESPONSIBLE JEWELLERY COUNCIL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.