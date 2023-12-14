State-Of-The-Art Range and Armory Management Software for Law Enforcement

News provided by

Community Solutions Partner

14 Dec, 2023, 09:48 ET

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INTELLEO, a subsidiary of Melbourne-based Community Solutions Partner, is an industry leader providing supply, technology and logistics support to law enforcement agencies of all sizes to streamline the process and documentation of all aspects of firearm inventory and range management. INTELLEO https://www.intelleo.com handles all firearms and range management Documentation, Certification and Accreditation for Brevard County's 1256 sworn Sheriff's Officers. Its multiple software applications platform assists Brevard County with meeting documentation for local, state and federal compliance, including government (1033) surplus programs. This cost-effectively frees up a law enforcement agency's resources to concentrate on its core mission—law enforcement and public safety.

Continue Reading
Range and Armory Management Software.
Range and Armory Management Software.

"INTELLEO is the first cloud-based vendor to build specific software with law enforcement in mind."

"The INTELLEO system is very flexible and accommodating with the ability to modify the software to meet specific department needs."

INTELLEO's comprehensive RAM system also allows for the importation of an agency's entire firearms inventory and tracks weapon testing protocol, repairs, and upgrades. Standard modules built into the systems also assist agencies with weapons assignment, training, and maintenance.

Community Solutions Partner Managing Director Tom Darnell commented that INTELLEO was designed and built to solve many of the problems law enforcement agencies of all sizes face.

"Our range and armory management (RAM) solution is at the forefront of our suite of Law Enforcement resources offered through INTELLEO," said Darnell.

"We are proud to service Brevard County Sheriffs Office as part of the INTELLEO family. In addition to the system's importation capacities, inventory, testing, tracking, maintenance, and repairs functions, the INTELLEO solution also allows for printable reports or digital exports to assist in agency or departmental record keeping and accreditation schedules where applicable.

"This is huge for law enforcement agencies in terms of providing internal documentation as well as the documentation various law enforcement agencies need to supply for state and federal compliance including government (1033) weapons surplus programs.

"RAM is not a one-size fits all cookie cutter solution, It is incredibly flexible and fits corporate security departments, law enforcement agencies, military organizations of all sizes."

Related Links

http://www.intelleo.com
https://www.facebook.com/INTELLEOtraining
https://www.linkedin.com/company/intelleo/about/?viewAsMember=true

CONTACT: Tom Darnell, Community Solutions Partners, Managing Director, [email protected]

SOURCE Community Solutions Partner

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.