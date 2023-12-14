State-Of-The-Art Range and Armory Management Software for Law Enforcement

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- INTELLEO, a subsidiary of Melbourne-based Community Solutions Partner, is an industry leader providing supply, technology and logistics support to law enforcement agencies of all sizes to streamline the process and documentation of all aspects of firearm inventory and range management. INTELLEO https://www.intelleo.com handles all firearms and range management Documentation, Certification and Accreditation for Brevard County's 1256 sworn Sheriff's Officers. Its multiple software applications platform assists Brevard County with meeting documentation for local, state and federal compliance, including government (1033) surplus programs. This cost-effectively frees up a law enforcement agency's resources to concentrate on its core mission—law enforcement and public safety.

Intelligent Solutions for Law Enforcement and Military Organizations

"INTELLEO is the first cloud-based vendor to build specific software with law enforcement in mind."

"The INTELLEO system is very flexible and accommodating with the ability to modify the software to meet specific department needs."

INTELLEO's comprehensive RAM system also allows for the importation of an agency's entire firearms inventory and tracks weapon testing protocol, repairs, and upgrades. Standard modules built into the systems also assist agencies with weapons assignment, training, and maintenance.

Community Solutions Partner Managing Director Tom Darnell commented that INTELLEO was designed and built to solve many of the problems law enforcement agencies of all sizes face.

"Our range and armory management (RAM) solution is at the forefront of our suite of Law Enforcement resources offered through INTELLEO," said Darnell.

"We are proud to service Brevard County Sheriffs Office as part of the INTELLEO family. In addition to the system's importation capacities, inventory, testing, tracking, maintenance, and repairs functions, the INTELLEO solution also allows for printable reports or digital exports to assist in agency or departmental record keeping and accreditation schedules where applicable.

"This is huge for law enforcement agencies in terms of providing internal documentation as well as the documentation various law enforcement agencies need to supply for state and federal compliance including government (1033) weapons surplus programs.

"RAM is not a one-size fits all cookie cutter solution, It is incredibly flexible and fits corporate security departments, law enforcement agencies, military organizations of all sizes."

CONTACT: Tom Darnell, Community Solutions Partners, Managing Director, [email protected]

