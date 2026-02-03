State of Wyoming Selects The Wyoming Reserve to Vault Precious Metals

Selection reflects Wyoming's sound money policies and growing in-state custody infrastructure

CASPER, Wyo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyoming Reserve Opportunity Zone Fund Corporation, a high-security, precious metals-focused vaulting and operating business in Casper, today announced that the state of Wyoming has selected the company to vault its physical precious metals holdings.

"We are proud and honored that the state of Wyoming has chosen to vault its precious metals with The Wyoming Reserve," said Josh Phair, CEO of The Wyoming Reserve. "This milestone affirms our role as a trusted custodian in the precious metals ecosystem and supports our long-term vision to provide secure storage for institutions and high-net-worth clients."

The decision followed months of due diligence and discussions with the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office. The selection reflects the company's adherence to high standards of security, governance and operational integrity.

Relatively few U.S. states maintain physical precious metals holdings as part of their reserves, and among those that do, custody is often provided by federal institutions or out-of-state commercial vaulting providers. Wyoming's decision to utilize an in-state, purpose-built precious metals vault aligns with sound money principles and institutional custody frameworks, while keeping state-owned physical assets within its borders.

Dave McMaster, president of The Wyoming Reserve, added, "This selection represents a meaningful expansion of our role as a vaulting provider serving institutional and private clients, and underscores Wyoming's continued leadership in policies supporting physical precious metals ownership and storage."

The Wyoming Reserve is located in an approximately 70,000-square-foot facility in a designated opportunity zone in Casper. Wyoming has been ranked first for both business-tax climate and as a "sound money" state by The Tax Foundation and the Sound Money Defense League & Money Metals Exchange, respectively.1 The state imposes no tax on silver or gold and has no corporate income, personal income, inventory, franchise or occupation tax.

About The Wyoming Reserve

The Wyoming Reserve is a high-security, precious metals-focused vault facility. Consisting of a team of individuals whose breadth of experience is only matched by their commitment and purpose to deliver and protect valued assets, The Wyoming Reserve leverages the combined powers of experience, innovation and determination to meet its goal-based financial objectives. To learn more, visit www.thewyomingreserve.com/

