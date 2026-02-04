State Representative Camille Lilly of Chicago/Oak Park Endorses House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch for State Central Committeeman, 7th District

Feb 04, 2026, 11:34 ET

OAK PARK, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois State Representative Camille Y. Lilly today announced her endorsement of Emanuel "Chris" Welch for State Central Committeeman for Illinois' 7th District, citing his historic leadership, unwavering commitment to equity, and proven record of delivering results for working families and communities across the state.

"Speaker Welch is a transformational leader whose vision and integrity have strengthened both our legislature and our Democratic Party," said Rep. Lilly. "As the first Black Speaker of the Illinois House, he has governed with courage, collaboration, and compassion—championing policies that uplift our most vulnerable communities while moving Illinois forward. I am proud to support him for State Central Committeeman for the 7th District."

Since assuming the speakership, Welch has overseen the passage of balanced budgets, major investments in education and infrastructure, and landmark legislation advancing racial justice, economic opportunity, and public safety. His leadership has also reinforced unity within the Democratic Party, building coalitions that reflect Illinois's diversity and values.

"Representative Lilly has been a steadfast partner in the work to expand opportunity and fairness across our state," said Welch. "I am honored by her endorsement and grateful for her leadership and friendship. Together, we will continue to build a Democratic Party that is inclusive, effective, and rooted in the needs of the people we serve."

The 7th District includes communities throughout Cook County and is a critical voice within the Illinois Democratic Party. Welch's candidacy for State Central Committeeman reflects his continued commitment to strengthening party infrastructure, supporting Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, and ensuring every community has a seat at the table.

About State Representative Camille Y. Lilly
State Representative Camille Y. Lilly represents the 78th District, which includes portions of Chicago/Oak Park and surrounding communities. A longtime advocate for equity, education, and economic justice, Rep. Lilly has served as a respected leader within the Illinois General Assembly and the Democratic Party.

Welch's full endorsement list includes:

  1. Congressman Danny K. Davis
  2. Former Secretary of State Jesse White
  3. Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez
  4. Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon
  5. Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey
  6. Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson
  7. Hillside Mayor Joe Tamburino
  8. Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker
  9. River Forest President and Committeeperson Cathy Adduci
  10. Westchester President Greg Hribal
  11. State Representative Kam Buckner
  12. State Representative Camille Lilly
  13. State Representative Lisa Davis
  14. State Representative Michael Crawford
  15. State Representative Margaret Croke
  16. State Representative Kelly Cassidy
  17. State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet
  18. State Representative Eva-Dina Delgado
  19. State Representative Marcus Evans
  20. State Representative La Shawn Ford
  21. State Representative Edgar Gonzalez
  22. State Representative Norma Hernandez
  23. State Representative Lilian Jiménez
  24. State Representative Theresa Mah
  25. State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin
  26. State Representative Yolonda Morris
  27. State Representative and Committeeperson Aarón Ortíz
  28. State Representative Jawaharial "Omar" Williams
  29. State Representative Sonya Harper
  30. State Representative Justin Slaughter
  31. State Representative Anne Williams
  32. 1st Ward Committeeperson Laura Yepez
  33. 2nd Ward Committeeperson Tim Egan
  34. 3rd Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Pat Dowell
  35. 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson
  36. 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee
  37. 14th Ward Alderwoman Jeylú Gutiérrez
  38. 15th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Ray Lopez
  39. 16th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Stephanie Coleman
  40. 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis
  41. 20th Ward Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor
  42. 22nd Ward Alderman Mike Rodriguez
  43. 24th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Monique Scott
  44. 25th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Byron Sigcho-Lopez
  45. 26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes
  46. 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett
  47. 34th Ward Alderman Bill Coway
  48. 36th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Gilbert Villegas
  49. 37th Ward Alderwoman and State Central Committeewoman Emma Mitts
  50. 42nd Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Brendan Reilly
  51. 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen
  52. 43rd Ward Committeeperson Lucy Moog
  53. Cook County Commissioner Scott
  54. MWRD President Kari Steele
  55. Cicero Township Village President and Committeeperson Larry Dominick
  56. Cook County Commissioner and 11th Ward Committeeperson John Daley
  57. DNC member Dan Hynes
  58. Former State Central Committeewoman Darlena Williams Burnett
  59. Chicago LGBTQ Hall of Famer and Former Personal PAC President Terry Cosgrove
  60. IUOE Local 150

