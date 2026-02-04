State Representative Camille Lilly of Chicago/Oak Park Endorses House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch for State Central Committeeman, 7th District

OAK PARK, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois State Representative Camille Y. Lilly today announced her endorsement of Emanuel "Chris" Welch for State Central Committeeman for Illinois' 7th District, citing his historic leadership, unwavering commitment to equity, and proven record of delivering results for working families and communities across the state.

"Speaker Welch is a transformational leader whose vision and integrity have strengthened both our legislature and our Democratic Party," said Rep. Lilly. "As the first Black Speaker of the Illinois House, he has governed with courage, collaboration, and compassion—championing policies that uplift our most vulnerable communities while moving Illinois forward. I am proud to support him for State Central Committeeman for the 7th District."

Since assuming the speakership, Welch has overseen the passage of balanced budgets, major investments in education and infrastructure, and landmark legislation advancing racial justice, economic opportunity, and public safety. His leadership has also reinforced unity within the Democratic Party, building coalitions that reflect Illinois's diversity and values.

"Representative Lilly has been a steadfast partner in the work to expand opportunity and fairness across our state," said Welch. "I am honored by her endorsement and grateful for her leadership and friendship. Together, we will continue to build a Democratic Party that is inclusive, effective, and rooted in the needs of the people we serve."

The 7th District includes communities throughout Cook County and is a critical voice within the Illinois Democratic Party. Welch's candidacy for State Central Committeeman reflects his continued commitment to strengthening party infrastructure, supporting Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, and ensuring every community has a seat at the table.

About State Representative Camille Y. Lilly

State Representative Camille Y. Lilly represents the 78th District, which includes portions of Chicago/Oak Park and surrounding communities. A longtime advocate for equity, education, and economic justice, Rep. Lilly has served as a respected leader within the Illinois General Assembly and the Democratic Party.

Welch's full endorsement list includes:

Congressman Danny K. Davis Former Secretary of State Jesse White Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson Hillside Mayor Joe Tamburino Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker River Forest President and Committeeperson Cathy Adduci Westchester President Greg Hribal State Representative Kam Buckner State Representative Camille Lilly State Representative Lisa Davis State Representative Michael Crawford State Representative Margaret Croke State Representative Kelly Cassidy State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet State Representative Eva-Dina Delgado State Representative Marcus Evans State Representative La Shawn Ford State Representative Edgar Gonzalez State Representative Norma Hernandez State Representative Lilian Jiménez State Representative Theresa Mah State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin State Representative Yolonda Morris State Representative and Committeeperson Aarón Ortíz State Representative Jawaharial "Omar" Williams State Representative Sonya Harper State Representative Justin Slaughter State Representative Anne Williams 1st Ward Committeeperson Laura Yepez 2nd Ward Committeeperson Tim Egan 3rd Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Pat Dowell 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee 14th Ward Alderwoman Jeylú Gutiérrez 15th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Ray Lopez 16th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Stephanie Coleman 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis 20th Ward Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor 22nd Ward Alderman Mike Rodriguez 24th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Monique Scott 25th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Byron Sigcho-Lopez 26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett 34th Ward Alderman Bill Coway 36th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Gilbert Villegas 37th Ward Alderwoman and State Central Committeewoman Emma Mitts 42nd Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Brendan Reilly 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen 43rd Ward Committeeperson Lucy Moog Cook County Commissioner Scott MWRD President Kari Steele Cicero Township Village President and Committeeperson Larry Dominick Cook County Commissioner and 11th Ward Committeeperson John Daley DNC member Dan Hynes Former State Central Committeewoman Darlena Williams Burnett Chicago LGBTQ Hall of Famer and Former Personal PAC President Terry Cosgrove IUOE Local 150

SOURCE Team Welch for 7th District State Central Committeeperson