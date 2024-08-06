State Street Global Advisors Becomes Official Sponsor of The Truth About Your Future with Ric Edelman Podcast

Collaboration Enhances Financial Education for a Global Audience

GREAT FALLS, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Street Global Advisors is now an official sponsor of The Truth About Your Future, Ric Edelman's daily podcast that is ranked in the top 1% of all podcasts. His audience is largely comprised of financial advisors and investors. The program focuses on longevity, retirement security, exponential technologies, crypto and health and wellness.

"State Street Global Advisors is one of the most respected names in asset management, and their support will help us expand our reach and impact even further," said Edelman, ranked three times as the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the nation by Barron's. "SSGA's participation will help me provide my audience with the insights and actionable advice they need to achieve success."

About Ric Edelman and The Truth About Your Future Podcast

Ric Edelman is one of the most influential people in the financial planning and investment management profession, according to Investment Advisor, RIABiz, and InvestmentNews. He was ranked three times as the nation's No. 1 Independent Financial Advisor by Barron's, is in two industry Halls of Fame and received the IARFC's Lifetime Achievement Award. He also holds two patents for financial product innovation. He taught personal finance at Georgetown University for nine years and is a Distinguished Lecturer at Rowan University, which named the Ric Edelman College of Communication and Creative Arts in his honor in 2019. He and his wife Jean live in Northern Virginia.

The Truth About Your Future with Ric Edelman podcast, ranked in the top 1% of all podcasts, is dedicated to helping individuals understand the intersection of personal finance, technology and the future. Each episode features expert insights on topics ranging from retirement planning and investment strategies to the latest advancements in blockchain, AI and more.

