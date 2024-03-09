Statement: Assistance on the Way for Low-Income Older Americans

ARLINGTON, Va., March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Ramsey Alwin, President and CEO of the National Council on Aging (NCOA), on yesterday's passage of the federal appropriations package in the Senate:

"We applaud Congress for funding critical assistance for low-income older Americans in today's federal appropriations package. The $62.5 million bipartisan allocation for continued outreach to and enrollment of low-income Medicare beneficiaries into assistance programs means millions more eligible older adults will get much-needed help affording their health care and medicine. These funds will enable critical outreach and enrollment activities for the rest of 2024. We look forward to working with Congress to ensure funding continues in the next fiscal years.

"As it has for the past 15 years, this funding will support the essential work of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs, area agencies on aging, Aging and Disability Resource Centers, and 90 community-based organizations that inform older Americans about benefits. In 2022 and 2023, this funding connected 9.3 million low-income older adults to benefits they rely on for their health and financial security.

"Yet, about 20.5 million Medicare beneficiaries in America are living at or below 150% of the federal poverty level and need help affording health care. Many of them don't know about these assistance programs and remain unable to access needed care. Enrollment is not automatic, and older adults need trusted local partners to help them navigate these programs and apply.

"Today's funding package is another step closer to ensuring that every American can age with dignity."

