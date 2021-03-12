Statement by CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy on Jack Sandner

CHICAGO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy today issued the following statement on behalf of the company:

"Today is an extremely difficult day for our company and our industry. It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Jack Sandner who was among our staunchest leaders, biggest champions and, most importantly, a dear friend to so many. As a long-running chairman of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (the predecessor to CME Group) in the 1980s and 1990s, Jack oversaw the launch of critical products during his tenure including the S&P 500 and Eurodollar futures contracts. He was a true visionary who made many contributions to our industry. It was with sheer grit and determination that he also steadied the organization through some of the biggest crises of the day including the Gold and Silver crisis of 1980 and the Black Monday crash of 1987.

Jack was a passionate family man whose children meant everything to him. He was philanthropic throughout his life not only in Chicago but elsewhere within the broader community and beyond, including his alma mater Notre Dame University.

Despite a life story that began from very humble beginnings, he was able to rise to chairman of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and assisted in propelling the company into the global leader it has become today. Jack was vibrant and dynamic and an animated storyteller who could entertain by building up to a dramatic ending like no other.

We extend our most heartfelt prayers and sympathies to his wife, Carole, all of their children, grandchildren and the entire Sandner family."

