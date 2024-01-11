Statement by Connected Nation regarding Affordable Connectivity Program enrollments ending

Connected Nation

11 Jan, 2024, 19:55 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, issued the following statement regarding the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) announcement that it will cease processing new enrollments in the Affordable Connectivity Program after Wednesday, February 7 due to lack of ongoing funding:

"We are disheartened that the FCC will no longer be processing new enrollments in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) as its funding is expected to be fully exhausted by the end of April. This vital program, which significantly lowers monthly internet bills for millions of struggling Americans, is a key lifeline to online work and education opportunities that will suddenly vanish later this spring if Congress fails to act. While improvements to the program can and should be made, we urge Congress to muster the political will to find a bipartisan solution that Americans can rely on, preferably in the context of broader Universal Service Fund reform legislation. Failure to act will certainly only widen the Digital Divide after so much progress has been made to close it. That is unacceptable. Let's not take a step backward."

About Us: Connected Nation is a national nonprofit founded in 2001 with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

