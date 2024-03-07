Statement by Mobile Infirmary and The Center for Reproductive Medicine

MOBILE, Ala., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Infirmary, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, announces today that The Center for Reproductive Medicine will not restart in vitro fertilization procedures following a bill signed Wednesday night by Gov. Kay Ivey

"Based upon the language of the law, we are not reopening until we have legal clarification on the extent of immunity provided by the new Alabama law. At this time, we believe the law falls short of addressing the fertilized eggs currently stored across the state and leaves challenges for physicians and fertility clinics trying to help deserving families have children of their own," stated Hannah Peterson, spokesperson for Mobile Infirmary. 

