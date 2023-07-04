Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on July 4th Weekend Shootings

News provided by

U.S. Conference of Mayors

04 Jul, 2023, 12:23 ET

WASHINGTON, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the mass shootings in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Lansing, Wichita and Chicago this holiday weekend, below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors' President and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve:

"Here we are again: a holiday weekend that should have been full of celebration and joy has turned into one scarred by the carnage and trauma of gun violence. Gatherings in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Lansing, Wichita and Chicago have left at least 10 people dead and more than 80 wounded, all from senseless gunfire.

Continue Reading

"The nation's mayors stand with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Wichita Mayor Brandon Wipple and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as they begin the difficult work of helping their communities heal from these horrendous acts of violence. We commend all of the other officials who bravely and quickly responded, treated the wounded and continue to search for suspects.

"July 4th is when we celebrate our country's independence and our freedoms as Americans. Yet the horrific gun violence occurring across the country threatens our ability to do this and threatens those very freedoms. This Congress has refused to act and many state legislatures are only making the situation worse by loosening gun safety restrictions rather than tightening them. 

"On this July 4th, we must recommit to reducing gun violence in our country. Mayors, police chiefs and first responders do all that they can to prevent and ultimately respond to these deadly acts of violence, but they simply cannot do it alone. We urge Congress to put aside partisan differences and pass common sense gun safety legislation so that no other community or family is forced to endure the heartbreak of gun violence."

About the United States Conference of Mayors — The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Also from this source

U.S. Conference of Mayors Denounces State Legislature Attacks on LGBTQ+ Rights, Reaffirms Commitment to LGBTQ+ Community

Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Mass Shooting in Richmond, VA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.