Statement: CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle Announces Withdrawal Of Her Nominations

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today I have notified the White House that I am withdrawing my nominations to serve as Chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and to serve an additional term at the agency. I am grateful for the President's confidence in me to lead this important agency and to serve our nation. I intend to continue as Acting Chairman until September 30 and to complete the remainder of my term until October 27 and am committed to an orderly transition to keep the agency focused on its critical mission of protecting consumers.

Serving as a Commissioner at the CPSC for the past six years and as the agency's Acting Chairman for the past two and a half years has been one of the most rewarding periods of my professional career. Nonetheless, the time has come to pursue new opportunities that will allow me to continue my life's work of advocacy and public service as well as spend more time with my six children and eighteen grandchildren.

I have led with integrity and principle—always with our safety mission above politics. I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments achieved during my tenure and deeply appreciate the support and excellent work of the CPSC staff. I believe we saved countless lives by recalling millions of hazardous products as well as patrolling our ports to keep harmful products from entering our marketplace. We made significant safety advancements on previously stalled, complex issues including improved standards that require stock window coverings be cordless, portable generators be equipped with low carbon monoxide emission or shutoff technology, and more stringent safety measures to avoid injury and death from tip-over furniture. We achieved increased funding for our programs, modernized the agency through data and technological advancements, and improved our organizational structure and resources. We have begun an effort to equip CPSC to succeed in a rapidly changing global marketplace.

Engagement with all stakeholders has been a priority for me. I held regular calls with consumer safety groups to understand and respond to their priorities. I asked staff to hold tech-to-tech meetings to help us better understand the products we regulate. I have met with the victims and their families who have suffered from consumer hazards. The courage, resolve and desire to ensure that no other parent, relative or other loved one has to suffer the tragedy they faced have helped me never lose sight of the importance of CPSC's mission and its effect on Americans.

Leading the Consumer Product Safety Commission and its talented staff has been a pleasure and a privilege. During the remainder of my tenure, I will continue to work with our dedicated team of professionals to protect Americans and their families.

