Statement From Bob Johnson On The Passing Of Vernon E. Jordan, Jr.

BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black and white America lost a great man with the passing of Vernon E. Jordan. Jr. Vernon, a close friend and mentor to me, was an iconic civil rights leader, a political sage, who counseled presidents of all parties with wisdom and common sense, and a business voice that had a seat at the table with the most powerful leaders in the U.S., if not the world. Most of all, Vernon Jordan was a giant of a man whose voice commanded respect, demanded attention; and, just at the right moment, made humor and wit in a wonderful way to show that his genius came from overcoming odds that left no scars, but gave him purpose and joy in helping his people and his country. He will be greatly missed.

Bob Johnson is Founder of Black Entertainment Television and Founder and Chairman of The RLJ Companies.

