Statement from Connected Nation Chairman & CEO Thomas W. Ferree applauding the designation of Jessica Rosenworcel as Acting Chair of the FCC

Jessica Rosenworcel has been a tireless champion for the expansion of broadband access to all Americans. Tweet this

"Beyond that, she has been a staunch advocate for policies that will help close the 'Homework Gap' for students that have no access at home, as well as for the long-awaited improvement of the FCC's broadband maps, which guide where federal dollars are invested to improve access. While there is still much work left to be done, we look forward to her leadership of the agency and to working alongside her to ensure that every American has access to fast, affordable broadband service."

About Connected Nation: Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

Connected Nation works with consumers, local community leaders, states, technology providers, and foundations to develop and implement technology expansion programs with core competencies centered on a mission to improve digital inclusion for people and places previously underserved or overlooked. For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Connected Nation

Related Links

https://connectednation.org

