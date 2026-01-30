Statement from CREFC President & CEO Lisa Pendergast Regarding Kevin Warsh's Nomination to Serve as Federal Reserve Chair

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) issued the following statement from Lisa Pendergast, President and CEO, on the nomination of Kevin Warsh to serve as Chair of the Federal Reserve:

"CREFC congratulates Kevin Warsh on his nomination to lead the Federal Reserve. As a former Federal Reserve Governor with deep experience in financial markets, Mr. Warsh brings valuable perspective at a critical moment for the U.S. economy.

Federal Reserve policy has a direct and significant impact on commercial real estate finance, influencing interest rates, liquidity, and the availability of capital across CRE lending and securitization markets. Strong, transparent leadership at the Fed is essential to maintaining market stability and supporting economic growth.

We look forward to engaging with Mr. Warsh and policymakers throughout the confirmation process and beyond to advance policies that promote a healthy, resilient commercial real estate finance system."

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the over $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes approximately 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For over 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices and providing education for market participants. For more information visit www.crefc.org

