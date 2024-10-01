Statement from DentaQuest on Passage of Florida's 'Live Healthy' Legislation

State's dental benefits administrator recognizes Florida leaders for enacting bill that includes critically needed funding to improve oral health care access statewide

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida lawmakers approved more than $700 million to support health care workforce growth and innovation statewide with provisions specific to dental care. This includes a rate increase for dentists treating Medicaid patients that goes into effect today.

The following is a statement from David Healy, Sun Life U.S.' president of Dental, which includes DentaQuest, a purpose-driven oral health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all:

David Healy, president of Sun Life U.S. Dental business.

"The Live Healthy legislative package demonstrates the state's commitment to strengthening health care for all Floridians, but also underscores the importance of oral health to overall health. Effective Oct. 1, the comprehensive bill will specifically strengthen the dental care workforce and oral health care access statewide. In addition to dental student loan repayment, the legislation allocates $34.8 million to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for dentists, with a specific focus on prevention.

DentaQuest has been serving Florida families and children for more than 20 years, and we applaud Senate President Kathleen Passidomo for championing this effort to improve access to quality dental care for everyone's healthy future.

According to independent research group KFF, the last time Medicaid dental providers in Florida saw a rate increase was in 2012. The bill's swift passage and signature show that Florida lawmakers recognize provider rates are an important step toward achieving health equity and ensuring everyone enrolled in Medicaid can get the care they need."

About DentaQuest

The Sun Life U.S. dental business, including DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 36 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of 80 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about the Sun Life U.S. dental business at Sunlife.com/dental and DentaQuest.com.

