Statement from Family of David Dutch, One of Two Pennsylvania Residents being treated at Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital Following Trump Rally Shooting

News provided by

Allegheny Health Network

Jul 17, 2024, 16:46 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of David Dutch, who was critically injured Saturday evening during a campaign rally in Butler County for former U.S. President Donald Trump, has issued the following statement to media:

David Dutch
The Dutch family would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the greater western Pennsylvania community and countless others across the country and world for the incredible outpouring of prayers and well wishes for David, as he recovers from injuries he sustained during former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. David and our entire family are especially grateful to all the first responders and medical professionals who saved his life, including the Life Flight and trauma surgical teams at AGH. As we focus on David's recovery, we also offer our deepest condolences and prayers for the other victims of this tragic event and their families.

The Dutch family respectfully asks that the public and media understand and accept their need for privacy at this time.

Mr. Dutch, of New Kensington, Pa., is one of two victims injured during the Butler County, Pa., assassination attempt who are receiving care at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was upgraded to serious but stable condition as of 1 PM Wednesday

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network

